MMA.inc Co-Founder John Kavanagh and Investor Conor McGregor Join President Trump’s Inauguration as MMA Takes Center Stage

MMA’s most influential figures including Dana White and Joe Rogan prominently featured at the inauguration underscores MMA’s rising status as a global force in sports and popular culture

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA.inc” or the “Company”), a leading technology company building the commercial and cultural epicenter for the mixed martial arts (MMA) and combat sports industry, is proud to announce the participation of its co-founder John Kavanagh and MMA.inc investor Conor McGregor at the 56th presidential inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

MMA and its influential figures were prominently featured among the nation’s biggest cultural moments as Kavanagh and McGregor joined other luminaries in celebrating a historic day for America. Their presence underscores MMA’s rising status as a global force, both in sports and in popular culture.

In a surprising twist, Conor McGregor was spotted traveling to the inauguration alongside social media and combat sports stars Logan and Jake Paul. Social media posts captured the trio sharing some smiles, with a post from Jake Paul featured a light-hearted caption, “Inauguration going great,” with McGregor seated between the Paul brothers. Other notable attendees included UFC President Dana White and iconic commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan, emphasizing the widespread appeal of MMA’s most prominent figures.

This moment reflects the unprecedented growth of MMA as a mainstream sport, with MMA.inc poised to capitalize on this momentum. With the recent acquisition of BJJLink, MMA.inc is furthering its mission to create a one-stop-shop for mixed martial arts, connecting over 700 million fans and participants worldwide.

MMA.inc CEO and founder Nick Langton commented "The presence of MMA’s most influential figures at such a historic event underscores the sport’s evolution into a global cultural phenomenon. Mixed martial arts has transcended its roots, becoming a sporting and cultural phenomenon, inspiring millions worldwide. At MMA.inc, we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, creating the ecosystem to connect fans, athletes and the broader community as we usher in a new era for the sport."

About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA.inc) is revolutionizing the MMA industry by fostering increased participation and engagement across fans, athletes, coaches, and gym owners. The Company operates four core business units to unify and empower the global MMA community:

TrainAlta : A platform partnering with gyms and coaches to deliver consumer products that turn MMA fans into active participants.

: A platform partnering with gyms and coaches to deliver consumer products that turn MMA fans into active participants. Hype : A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences.

: A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences. MixedMartialArts.com : The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum.

: The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum. BJJLink: A leading gym management platform tailored to jiu-jitsu academies, offering tools for payment processing, marketing, student engagement, and content monetization.

With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, and 18,000 gyms across 16 countries, MMA.inc continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders.

