Governor’s Office Seeks Nominees for Delaware’s Seat on Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council

Striped bass are among fisheries managed by the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council in federal waters from three miles to 200 miles offshore, from New York to North Carolina. /DNREC graphic: Duane Raver.

The Office of Governor Matt Meyer is seeking candidates to be nominated for Delaware’s obligatory seat on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council (MAFMC). To be eligible for consideration as the Governor’s nominee to the MAFMC seat by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), individuals must be Delaware residents and must complete and submit a nomination application kit outlining their fisheries background, experience, and ability to serve as a council member.

The MAFMC is responsible for managing fisheries in Mid-Atlantic federal waters extending from three to 200 miles offshore from New York through North Carolina. MAFMC members must be prepared to attend six MAFMC meetings a year during a three-year term, with each meeting typically lasting four days. Council members are compensated by the MAFMC for all travel expenses for transportation, hotel and meals, and receive a stipend of $ 575.60 per meeting day.

According to NOAA’s website, nominees’ eligibility for the position is based, in part, on their occupation or other related experience, scientific expertise, or training, and they must be knowledgeable and experienced in one or more of the following areas related to the fishery resources within Mid-Atlantic federal waters:

Commercial fishing, aquaculture, or the processing or marketing of fish, fish products, or fishing equipment;

Fishing for pleasure, relaxation, or consumption, or experience in any business supporting fishing;

Leadership in a state, regional, or national organization whose members participate in a fishery in the Council’s area of authority;

The management and conservation of natural resources, including related interactions with industry, government bodies, academic institutions, and public agencies;

Representing consumers of fish or fish products through participation in local, state, or national organizations, or performing other activities specifically related to the education or protection of consumers of marine resources; or

Teaching, journalism, writing, consulting, practicing law, or researching matters related to fisheries, fishery management, and marine resource conservation.

Applications should be submitted to DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section by March 3, 2025. The nomination application kit is available at from NOAA or by contacting the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###