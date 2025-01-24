Coolmuster iOS Assistant for Mac V5.0 Updated：Enhanced iPhone Manager on Mac

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coolmuster , a leading consumer software provider specializing in data management solutions for 10+ years, announces a significant update to Coolmuster iOS Assistant for Mac . This enhanced version synchronizes key features from the Windows version, optimizing user experience and enabling seamless management, transfer, and backup of iOS data on Mac computers.

What's New in Coolmuster iOS Assistant for Mac V5.0?

The latest update introduces several key improvements:

Optimized Data Loading : Enhanced loading for SMS, memos, thumbnails, and voice memos accelerates transfers.

: Enhanced loading for SMS, memos, thumbnails, and voice memos accelerates transfers. Improved Media Navigation : Refined iCloud thumbnail loading and image export with creation time for smoother media management.

: Refined iCloud thumbnail loading and image export with creation time for smoother media management. Data Integrity Fixes : Resolved potential data loss issues when loading albums, ensuring safe photo management.

: Resolved potential data loss issues when loading albums, ensuring safe photo management. E-book Transfer Resolution : Fixed issues with transferring e-books to iOS devices.

: Fixed issues with transferring e-books to iOS devices. iOS 18 Compatibility: Improved recognition of memos and voice memos, enhancing overall functionality.

Improved recognition of memos and voice memos, enhancing overall functionality. Performance Enhancements: Addressed potential crashes and optimized performance for a more reliable user experience.

“Our goal with the latest update was to enhance the user experience and ensure that managing iOS data on Mac is as seamless as possible,” said the Co-founder of Coolmuster. “We listened to our users' feedback, and these improvements reflect our commitment to providing reliable and efficient tools for their digital lives.”

Additionally, Coolmuster offers a suite of data management tools, including the Coolmuster Android Assistant , Coolmuster Mobile Transfer, Coolmuster iPhone Data Recovery and Coolmuster Lab.Fone for Android, offering efficient solutions for phone management, transfer and recovery.

Compatibility and Pricing

Supported Systems:

Windows OS: Windows 7 or newer

Mac OS: Mac OS X 10.9 or later

iOS: iOS 5.0 and above (including iOS 18)

Pricing:

1 Year License: Starting from $25.95 for 1 PC

Lifetime License: Starting from $35.95 for 1 PC

Business License: Starting from $35.95 for 2-5 PCs

To celebrate the update and appreciate user trust, Coolmuster will host giveaways, offering free software and 20% discounts on selected products. Details can be found at Coolmuster Giveaways .

About Coolmuster

Established in 2013, Coolmuster is dedicated to developing powerful and user-friendly software for iOS, Android, Office, Utilities, and Multimedia. With over 2 million users in 160 countries, Coolmuster is committed to enhancing digital life through innovative technology and exceptional customer support.

More information: https://www.coolmuster.com/

Contact: +86 13689695918 ada@coolmuster.com

