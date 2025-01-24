Meda and kama.ai announce ‘FirstHAND’, an ‘augmented human-in-the-loop’, AI orchestration platform created to help organisations share high trust knowledge and expertise reliably to reduce inefficiencies and inconsistencies in the delivery of products …

FirstHAND supports field networks 24 x 7 with accurate and complete information, verified by the trusted human experts responsible for the design of products and services.

Efficient and effective, FirstHAND enables organisations to save time, identify and address needs and disseminate information that would otherwise remain unshared

FirstHAND creates a learning loop, helping organisations, consultants and suppliers work together in product and service delivery to rapidly identify needs that should be addressed before problems arise and brand image is impacted.



TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading automotive and customer experience agency Meda has announced the launch of FirstHAND, a pioneering tool developed in partnership with Kama.ai, creators of the Designed Experiential Intelligence® (kama DEI) platform. Kama.ai, a leader in responsible, conversational AI solutions for bringing trust and accuracy to GenAI, has announced two new capabilities to launch in early 2025 as part of its platform. The new features, GenAI’s Sober Second Mind® and Knowledge Administrator, are designed to combine generative AI responses with trusted, human-curated knowledge, offering enterprises the perfect blend of accuracy, trust, and efficiency.

FirstHAND is powered by kama.ai’s Designed Experiential Intelligence® platform – a human-focused, responsible AI orchestration platform that delivers accurate conversations through connections to both human expert knowledge and GenAI tools. Flexible and scalable, FirstHAND is designed to ensure that an organization’s knowledge and expertise across its supply chain is fully and appropriately harnessed for the benefit of everyone involved. FirstHAND is a powerful tool that ensures consistency and accuracy – even across networks in multiple locations and for brands represented by a variety of stakeholders.

The unique ‘human-in-the-loop’ architecture of FirstHAND starts with trusted experts first - instead of GenAI first. We design-in the experiential intelligence context from your trusted people, their insights from past lessons learned and your new product and service values sets the context for successful delivery by your teams across your networks.

Focusing on customer value, FirstHAND enables questions from geographically disperse and demographically different regional delivery teams to be developed across an orchestrated system of GenAI tools and trusted human experts, that can verify FirstHAND’s information. Optionally, users can ask for further details from a team member to deliver a new answer and further inform the knowledge base for subsequent questions.

This continuous improvement cycle of trusted information ensures maximum efficiency in operations and governance and protects the organisation from the risks associated with other AI products, such as biased answers, ‘off-brand’ deviations and generic or inaccurate answers. FirstHAND adapts its knowledge base, with transparent, explainable responses and verified information and processes as interaction grows. It can be readily integrated with existing software for process automation, further saving organisations time and money.

Mike Taylor, Director of Meda said, “Many organisations are wasting significant amounts of time on answering questions while not understanding the scale of potential issues. A single question may be asked a hundred times or more by individuals spread out across an organisation’s network. And that single question may be answered a hundred times, by a hundred other individuals – with varying degrees of accuracy. FirstHAND ensures efficiency and governance answering immediately, correctly and appropriately, every time. It also identifies needs that are not being addressed earlier – for example, through training or other source materials. FirstHAND creates a ‘positive information knowledge-building loop’, helping organisations get things right first time and every time.”

Brian Ritchie, CEO and Founder of kama.ai said “Our customers demand solutions that balance accuracy and flexibility. Our new capabilities let enterprises deliver trusted information with the speed and creativity of Generative AI while ultimately delivering trusted content and processes, sanctioned by human experts, are delivered faster than ever before.” Ritchie went on to say “While we embrace the expanding power and capabilities of Generative AI, we place a lot of responsibility in ensuring that our customers leverage these capabilities in ways that protect their brand and service reputation. The goal is to maximize efficiency and Return on Investment while minimizing enterprise risk.”

About Meda

Specialising in the automotive and retail sectors, Meda helps brands become more successful by enabling them to deliver memorable and rewarding cross-channel experiences.

Meda’s offering covers everything from the physical to the behavioural – from the design and creation of buildings and retail environments to the training and coaching of the people responsible for delivering on a brand’s promises.

Comprising a highly experienced team with a unique set of skills, Meda has worked with many of the world’s leading brands during the last three decades – including more than 40 automotive marques – helping them to enhance profitability, stakeholder engagement and customer loyalty and advocacy. This work has been carried out across 59 countries and includes the completion of more than 600 dealership developments and the creation of innovative customer experience and people development programmes.

About kama.ai

kama.ai provides a Responsible AI Agent platform, powered by Knowledge Graph AI technology. This platform provides trusted, ethical AI Agents to industries like finance, education, healthcare, and Indigenous services. The kama DEI platform prioritizes accuracy, is governed by human values, and eliminates issues like hallucinations or biases found in other AI systems. kama.ai delivers culturally sensitive and ethically sound AI solutions. When it’s got to be right, it’s got to be kama.ai

