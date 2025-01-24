CUDL RELEASES FREE DEALER EBOOK: FIVE WAYS CREDIT UNIONS HOLD THE KEY TO DEALER SUCCESS

Irvine, California, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUDL, the leading credit union vehicle financing platform, released a free ebook called “Five Ways Credit Unions Hold the Key to Dealer Success.” With J.D. Power analysts predicting vehicle affordability will continue to be a pivotal issue in 2025, the ebook was created to help dealers capitalize on credit union partnerships to help more buyers get into vehicles with flexible financing options and a streamlined financing process.

Credit unions, as an aggregate, have been the number one auto lender since 2021, surpassing captives and big bank lenders. The ebook provides guidance and insights on how the CUDL financing platform helps dealerships access thousands of credit unions who can help reshape affordability for buyers and overcome current market challenges.

Key takeaways from the ebook include:

The Power of Partnerships. Learn how working with credit unions can offer vehicle dealers competitive advantages, including flexible financing options, potentially lower interest rates, and access to a broad member base.

Learn how working with credit unions can offer vehicle dealers competitive advantages, including flexible financing options, potentially lower interest rates, and access to a broad member base. Improved Customer Experience. Gain best practices for integrating credit unions into your lender mix to make it easier for buyers to qualify for loans and secure faster financing.

Boosting Dealer Visibility and Profitability. Discover how dealers can get more eyes on their vehicles and reach more in-market shoppers to maximize sales and profitability.

Discover how dealers can get more eyes on their vehicles and reach more in-market shoppers to maximize sales and profitability. Advanced Technology to Move More Inventory. Explore technology solutions that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and security so dealers can move at the speed of today’s market.

“As concerns over vehicle affordability persist, vehicle dealerships must find new ways to offer flexible financing and better serve their customers. Our ebook offers a blueprint to leverage the advantages of CUDL and its network of credit union lenders to get more buyers into vehicles with more affordable financing options,“ said Josh Amaton, vice president of dealer client experience. “This guide is designed to empower dealerships to form valuable partnerships with credit unions that ultimately lead to greater sales, improved customer satisfaction, and long-term customer relationships.”

The ebook is available for download now and is a must-read for vehicle dealers, finance managers, and anyone looking to enhance their dealership’s customer experience and growth potential.

For more information, be sure to visit CUDL at NADA booth #1809 or visit our website.

About CUDL

CUDL, an Origence brand, offers automotive dealerships an integrated gateway to the nation’s largest financing network of credit unions and in-market shoppers. Through CUDL, auto dealers connect with more than 1,200 credit unions, providing a fast, seamless credit union financing experience to their members. Credit unions have funded $495 billion in loans through the CUDL platform over the past 30 years. The CUDL AutoSMART website and Spotlight advertising program allow dealers to showcase their inventory and highlight vehicles to millions of credit union members nationwide. For more information, visit CUDL.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.



About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 97 million applications, including 8.6 million applications in 2024. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Alison Barksdale CUDL 817-219-6281 alison.barksdale@origence.com

