The MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas Returns Feb. 17-19, 2025

In-person event to feature 75+ speakers, world-class educational sessions, and networking opportunities to help investors and traders navigate 2025 and beyond

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — via InvestorWire — MoneyShow , a premier producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders, and financial advisors, is thrilled to announce the return of The MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas . The event will take place Feb. 17-19, 2025, at Paris Las Vegas, located at 3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109. This year’s theme, New Year 2025: New Opportunities, focuses on equipping attendees with strategies to capitalize on the evolving financial landscape.

MoneyShow conferences are renowned for delivering top-tier educational experiences and fostering connections among investors, traders, and financial professionals. This three-day event will provide actionable insights to help attendees navigate the challenges and opportunities of the new year.

As 2025 begins, the financial landscape is in flux. Forces shaping it include the inauguration of a new U.S. president, shifting monetary policy amidst persistent inflation, questions about the strength of the labor market, and global economic realignments. Against this backdrop, attendees will gain critical guidance from 75+ industry-leading experts. These insights will help attendees identify investment opportunities, understand key market drivers, and develop strategies to navigate volatility.

Participants will enjoy a variety of educational and networking opportunities, including keynote presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and meet-and-greet sessions with financial luminaries. Featured speakers include:

Notable sessions include:

The Exhibit Hall will showcase cutting-edge financial services, products, and investment opportunities. Attendees can connect with executives from leading financial institutions and explore innovative tools and resources.

Information on keynote sessions and panel discussions is available here: https://www.lasvegasmoneyshow.com/schedule/keynotes-and-panels//

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, remarked: "As market uncertainties persist, it’s critical for investors to adapt their strategies. At this year’s Las Vegas conference, MoneyShow experts will provide actionable insights into the economic and political dynamics shaping 2025, helping attendees identify the next big investment opportunities."

MoneyShow events are proudly supported by IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), which amplifies event visibility through its extensive media syndication network. IBN’s partnership ensures enhanced engagement for speakers, companies, and attendees.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, stated: "We are excited to support MoneyShow’s mission of delivering world-class financial education. Our cutting-edge media strategies will maximize exposure for this exceptional event, its speakers, and participants."

Interested parties can register for the event at https://www.lasvegasmoneyshow.com/registration/ .

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists, and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow’s interactive environment, our audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader.

With constant network expansion, we continue to create broader distribution of our expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media, and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

