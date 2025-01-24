Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Showcases AI & ML, Cybersecurity, Zero Trust and More at WEST 2025 in San Diego, CA on Jan. 28-30
RESTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® will be joined by more than 90 of its technology partners at WEST 2025, The Premier Naval Conference and Exposition on the West Coast. Co-hosted by AFCEA and the U.S Naval Institute, the event will take place on January 28-30 in San Diego, California. Government, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and industry and academia experts will engage in discussions, networking and solution development to enhance operational capabilities against evolving threats.
LEARN:
This year’s theme, "The Future is Now: Are We Advancing Operational Capabilities That Pace the Threat?," will be highlighted in keynotes, panel discussions and innovation showcases featuring artificial intelligence, maritime intelligence, mission readiness and autonomous systems. WEST 2025 features an expanded session lineup, providing attendees extensive opportunities to engage with Government and military speakers.
Featured speakers include leaders from all Sea Services:
- The Hon. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, Department of Defense
- ADM Stephen T. (Web) Koehler, Commander, U.S Navy
- ADM Harry B. Harris Jr., Former Ambassador to the Republic of South Korea, Former Commander, U.S Navy
- VADM Brendan R. McLane, Commander, U.S Navy
- ADM Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations, U.S Navy
- ADM Linda L. Fagan, Commandant, U.S Coast Guard
- VADM John B. Skillman, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Integration of Capabilities and Resources, N8, U.S Navy
- VADM Michael (Mike) Vernazza, Commander, U.S Navy
- LtGen Calvert L. Worth, Jr., Commanding General, U.S Marine Corps
ATTEND:
Tuesday-Thursday January 28-30, 2025
San Diego Convention Center
111 Harbor Drive
San Diego, CA 92101
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 90 vendor partners will be showcasing solutions in AI and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Zero Trust and more. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #4201 in the Carahsoft Pavilion in the Sails Pavilion to connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.
During WEST 2025, Carahsoft will host executive briefings featuring industry experts who will share technology solutions and thought leadership with Government, academia and industry representatives. Attendees can earn CPE credits for eligible sessions while gaining insights through product training and demos. View the official schedule and registration details here.
Visit the Carahsoft booth #4201 to view Carahsoft’s demoing partners below:
To view the entire Carahsoft Pavillion and WEST 2025 floorplan, click here.
Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be at Carahsoft’s booth #4101, conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. For more information, reach out to WEST@carahsoft.com.
Network With Carahsoft:
Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s Networking reception from 6-8 p.m. PST, Wednesday, January 29th, at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, CA.
USS Midway Museum
910 N Harbor Drive
San Diego, CA 92101
Carahsoft offers dedicated meeting rooms in the exhibit hall for partner meetings during the event. To schedule, email WEST@carahsoft.com.
JOIN TODAY!
For conference details and registration, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft at WEST 2025 and get updates on Sea Service technology, visit Carahsoft’s WEST 2025 event page, or contact Lindsay Renee at (571) 662-3336 or WEST@carahsoft.com.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com
