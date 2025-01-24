The Edge Room, the Virtual Press Room for Legalweek 2025, Opens Today

Exhibitors and sponsors can upload marketing materials they wish to share with media attending Legalweek before, during and after the event

MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. announced today that its virtual press room, The Edge Room, is now open for Legalweek 2025.

From today through April 11, 2025, Legalweek exhibitors and sponsors can update their company’s profile page on The Edge Room with recent press releases, announcements, articles, white papers, videos, logos and other marketing materials they wish to share with media-attending Legalweek.

For prequalified members of the media, The Edge Room offers a cohesive experience enabling easier prioritization and dissemination of breaking news before, during and after Legalweek.

Legalweek exhibitors and sponsors, as well as prequalified members of the media who use The Edge Room, enjoy the following benefits:

Expanded exposure and reach via The Edge Room blog and social sharing to The Edge Room’s LinkedIn and X audiences

Increased opportunity for a featured mention in The Edge Room’s Daily Alert emails reaching more than 9,500 subscribers

Automated hashtagging for social media posts, ensuring your content is added to Legalweek conversations such as #Legalweek25, #Legalweek and @Legalweekshow.



Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, emphasizes the role of The Edge Room as a cornerstone in Legalweek's landscape. “The Edge Room continues to be an indispensable asset in bringing the news of Legalweek sponsors to prequalified members of the media,” she shares. “Providing an easy-to-use platform that seamlessly integrates with social media, it fosters efficient and effective news distribution for streamlined and impactful communication.”

Questions about The Edge Room can be directed to Tanya Amyote at tamyote@edgemarketinginc.com.

Media representatives interested in covering Legalweek can apply for a press pass and access to The Edge Room by contacting Vicki LaBrosse at vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com.

About Legalweek

Renowned as the industry’s beacon for legal technology, this week-long conference is where the legal community convenes to decode the future. Six thousand of the biggest names in the industry will explore emerging trends, spotlight the latest tech and offer a roadmap through the industry's seismic shifts. Through networking, sessions and a tradeshow floor featuring hundreds of exhibitors and cutting-edge product launches, attendees have unparalleled opportunities to meet and exchange ideas with peers, experts and innovators from across the globe.

About ALM

ALM Global, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit law.com/events to learn about our upcoming legal events.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc. delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

Jennifer Turney

Vice President & Global Event Director - Legal

ALM Media

jturney@alm.com

