Stride, Inc. Celebrates Four Wins at Digital Education Awards

The company was recognized for its achievements in digital education, game-based learning, and curriculum development

Reston, VA, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc., one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, has been honored with four Digital Education Awards. These awards celebrate the best products, platforms, teams, and services driving innovation in digital education today.

Stride’s honors include the Gold Winner award for K12’s Teaching & Learning Team, Digital Game-Based Learning Product of the Year for Stride Meets Minecraft, Digital Education Institution of the Year for Stride’s K12-powered schools, and Digital Education Team of the Year for K12’s Teaching & Learning Team.

"We’re helping learners of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning, " said Niyoka McCoy, Chief Learning Officer at Stride. "These awards reflect our commitment to delivering innovative, flexible solutions that empower over 3 million students with the tools, support, and opportunities they need to thrive both in and beyond the classroom."

For the past 25 years Stride has transformed education by providing comprehensive online learning solutions that cater to the diverse needs of learners of all ages. Stride’s K12-powered schools offer personalized education experiences with a robust award-winning K–12 online curriculum, state-certified teachers, hands-on activities, and immersive experiences.

This recognition underscores Stride’s unwavering commitment to providing accessible, personalized, and career-centric virtual learning experiences.

For more information about Stride, visit stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

Tatyana White-Jenkins Stride Inc. press@k12.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.