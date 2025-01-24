Hillman Sets Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Results Presentation Date

CINCINNATI, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (“Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, plans to host a conference call to discuss its results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 on Tuesday, February 18 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hillman will issue its earnings release and 2025 guidance on the same day prior to the results presentation.

Executive Chairman Doug Cahill; President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi; and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.

Results Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen-Only Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/33zifmes

Sell-side analysts wishing to participate in the call’s live question and answer session must register by clicking here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI65ae64548e6f456c952c41724f7c4ef4

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the Listen-Only Webcast link above.

Hillman’s earnings release and quarterly results presentation are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website, https://ir.hillmangroup.com, before the results presentation begins.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) is a leading provider of hardware-related products and solutions to home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers across North America. Renowned for its commitment to customer service, Hillman has differentiated itself with its competitive moat built on direct-to-store shipping, a dedicated in-store sales and service team of over 1,100 professionals, and over 60 years of product and industry experience. Hillman’s extensive portfolio includes hardware solutions (fasteners, screws, nuts and bolts), protective solutions (work gloves, jobsite storage and protective gear), and robotic and digital solutions (key duplication and tag engraving). Leveraging its world-class distribution network, Hillman regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

Investor Contact

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com

