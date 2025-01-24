Cell Culture Market to Witness 11.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 58.98 Billion by 2034

Cell Culture Market

Growing research and development endeavors concentrated on advancing monoclonal antibodies are driving the market demand.

Cell culture assists in studying cell behavior, diagnosing contamination, test drugs, and reinforcing manifold research endeavors.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our cell culture market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the cell culture market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 11.2%, the market was valued at USD 20.38 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 58.98 billion by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Cell culture indicates the elimination of cells from an animal or plant and their following growth in a commending artificial environment. The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the cell culture market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 11.2%, the market was valued at USD 20.38 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 58.98 billion by 2034.

Market Introduction:
Cell culture indicates the elimination of cells from an animal or plant and their following growth in a commending artificial environment. The cells may be eliminated from tissue instantly and divided by enzymatic or mechanical methods prior to cultivation, or they might emanate from cell line cell tension that has already been entrenched.

Primary culture indicates to the juncture of the culture succeeding the cells are secluded from the tissue and spread under suitable conditions until they inhabit the obtainable substrate. The growing cases of detrimental illnesses such as cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disorders are pushing the cell culture market demand.

List of Key Companies in Cell Culture Market:
• Sartorius AG
• Danaher
• Merck KGaA
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Corning Inc.
• Avantor, Inc.
• BD
• Eppendorf SE
• Bio-Techne
• PromoCell GmbH

Market Drivers and Opportunities:
• Surging Vaccine Production Facilities: Prominent pharmaceutical firms globally are augmenting their vaccine production prerequisites, and contemporary entrants are surfacing in the market. The augmentation across critical nations is anticipated to surge the demand for raw substances involving culture media, boosting the demand for cell culture market growth.• Escalating Acquisition of Gene Therapy: Gene therapy is utilized to cure several acquired and assumed neurological disorders and is acknowledged for its possibility to enhance cellular dysfunction, providing an encouraging treatment alternative. Researchers globally are diligently exploring contemporary applications of gene therapy, which includes utilizing viral vectors to initiate genetic substances into target cells.• Increasing Usage of Nanofibers: The cell culture industry is observing continuing progression, such as the usage of nanofibers in cell culture media. These transparent fibers permit live cell imaging, real-time observation of cell motion, and imitation of three-dimensional terrain detected in living organisms.

Segmental Analysis:
Cell Culture Market, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020-2034)
• Consumables
o Sera Fetal Bovine Serum Other
o Reagents Albumin Other
o Media Serum-Free Media CHO Media HEK 293 Media BHK Medium Vero Medium Other Serum-Free Media
o Classical Media
o Stem Cell Culture Media
o Chemically Defined Media
o Specialty Media
o Other Cell Culture Media
• Instruments
o Culture Systems
o Incubators
o Centrifuges
o Cryostorage Equipment
o Biosafety Equipment
o Pipetting Instruments

Cell Culture Market, Applications Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020-2034)
• Biopharmaceutical Production
o Monoclonal Antibodies
o Vaccines Production
o Other Therapeutic Proteins
• Drug Development
• Diagnostics
• Tissue Culture & Engineering
• Cell & Gene Therapy
• Toxicity Testing
• Other Applications

Cell Culture Market, End-use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020-2034)
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
• Research & Academic Institutes
• Others
• The cell culture market segmentation is based on product, application, end use, and region.
• By product analysis, the consumable segment held the largest market share. This is due to its growing application in biopharmaceutical firms, academic research, and contract research establishments.
• By application analysis, the biopharmaceutical production segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to escalated usage in medical screening and compound synthesis.

Regional Overview:
The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the cell culture market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
• North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of technological progressions and inventions in biopharmaceutical centers and government capabilities and policies to advance medical research.
• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's escalated healthcare disbursement and elevated consciousness of cell and gene therapies fuel the regional market expansion.

The global cell culture industry trends is expected to reach USD 58.98 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during 2025–2034.

FAQs:
How much is the cell culture market?
The market size was valued at USD 20.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 58.98 billion by 2034.

Which region held the largest cell culture market share?
North America held the largest market share in 2024.

What are the segments covered in the market?
The segments covered in the market are by product, application, and end-use.

What is the growth rate of the market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

