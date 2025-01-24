Embedded Security Market to Reach USD 12.52 Billion by 2032, amid Rising Demand for Safe Digital Transactions

Embedded Security Market Size & Growth Report

The increasing prevalence of cyber threats and the growing need for secure digital transactions are driving the demand for embedded security solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Embedded Security Market Size was valued at USD 7.07 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.52 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.60% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Embedded Security Market Accelerates Due to IoT Expansion and Rising Cybersecurity NeedsThe embedded security market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of IoT devices and the expansion of the connected ecosystem, which now includes over 18.8 billion devices globally. With devices in vulnerable environments, the demand for advanced security solutions like secure boot, encryption, and trusted execution environments is escalating. This is particularly crucial in sectors like healthcare, where sensitive data must be protected. The financial services sector also drives market growth, with digital payment systems and ATMs requiring secure solutions to prevent fraud and comply with regulations. By OfferingIn 2023, the hardware segment led the embedded security market with a 48% share, driven by the demand for secure physical components in devices such as IoT systems, automotive electronics, and consumer electronics. Hardware-based security solutions, including secure elements, trusted platform modules (TPMs), and hardware security modules (HSMs), provide robust, tamper-resistant protection. Leading companies like Infineon Technologies and NXP Semiconductors are key players in offering these solutions.The services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing between 2024-2032, as organizations seek ongoing protection through services like security consulting, risk assessments, and software updates, with providers like Thales Group and Synopsys at the forefront. By Security TypeIn 2023, the payment segment dominated the embedded security market with a 46% share, driven by the need for secure transactions in e-commerce, mobile, and contactless payments. Solutions like Secure Elements (SEs) and Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs) ensure data encryption, authentication, and secure payment credential storage. Companies like Thales (Gemalto), Visa, and Mastercard lead in providing secure payment solutions.The authentication and access management segment is expected to grow rapidly between 2024-2032, fueled by the demand for advanced security methods like multi-factor authentication (MFA), biometrics, and hardware-based authentication. Major players like Microsoft, Okta, and Apple offer embedded security for secure access and personal device authentication. Companies like Thales (Gemalto), Visa, and Mastercard lead in providing secure payment solutions.The authentication and access management segment is expected to grow rapidly between 2024-2032, fueled by the demand for advanced security methods like multi-factor authentication (MFA), biometrics, and hardware-based authentication. Major players like Microsoft, Okta, and Apple offer embedded security for secure access and personal device authentication.North America and APAC Lead Embedded Security Market Growth with Robust Demand and Technological AdvancementsIn 2023, North America dominated the embedded security market, accounting for 38% of the share, driven by strong demand in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics. Key players like Intel, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments contribute through secure processors and encryption technologies. The region also benefits from regulatory support promoting embedded security in IoT devices, with companies like Lockheed Martin and Honeywell enhancing security in aerospace and defense.APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region between 2024-2032, fueled by the expansion of automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications industries in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The rapid adoption of IoT devices, smart home systems, and industrial automation, coupled with investments in 5G, drives demand for embedded security, with companies like Samsung and Sony leading the way. With over 100 customers using this technology, it continues to lead in automotive, smart cards, and embedded security applications.On October 1, 2024, STMicroelectronics and Qualcomm Strengthen Partnership to Propel Wireless IoT Advancements STMicroelectronics and Qualcomm Technologies announced an expanded collaboration to develop AI-driven wireless IoT solutions. This partnership focuses on integrating Qualcomm's AI-based wireless technologies into next-generation industrial and consumer IoT products.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Embedded Security Market Segmentation, by OfferingChapter 8. Embedded Security Market Segmentation, by Security TypeChapter 9. Embedded Security Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued…

