Body Composition Analyzers Market Revenue to Reach USD 935.80 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Body Composition Analyzers Market is booming as demand grows for innovative, IoT-enabled health monitoring devices and preventive care solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Global Body Composition Analyzers Market was estimated at USD 535.64 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 935.80 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Technological Advancements and Health Consciousness Propel Growth in Body Composition Analyzers MarketThe body composition analyzers market is expected to witness a high growth rate due to technological advancement and increasing health awareness among various end-users. This type of device, which measures body fat, muscle mass, bone density, and hydration levels, is becoming a must-have in preventive health care, sports performance improvement, and chronic disease treatment and management. New Age features such as BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis) and DXA (dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry), alongside IoT integration and mobile connectivity, help you with tracking real-time data and getting insights into personal health through devices including InBody 970, Tanita MC-780MA, etc. Obesity will impact more than a billion people worldwide by 2024, with countries including the U.S., India, and Brazil struggling with rising health costs. The market is experiencing a wave of transformation as the healthcare system transitions to preventive care, supported by the embedding of AI and machine learning, making body composition analyzers an essential part of modern healthcare in the context of global cost-reduction initiatives.Get a Free Sample Report of Body Composition Analyzers Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5456 Key Players in Body Composition Analyzers Market• InBody (InBody 270, InBody 970)• Tanita (BC-545N, MC-780MA)• Omron Healthcare (HBF-516B, BF511)• Hologic (Discovery DXA System, Horizon DXA System)• Bodystat (QuadScan 4000, Bodystat 1500)• Seca (mBCA 515, Seca 525)• GE Healthcare (Lunar iDXA, Prodigy Advance)• COSMED (BOD POD, Pea Pod)• RJL Systems (Quantum X, BIA 101 Anniversary)• Beurer (BF1000, BF105)• BioSpace (InBody S10, InBody 120)• AccuFitness (MyoTape, Accu-Measure Body Fat Caliper)• MuscleSound (Mbody, Metabolic Analysis)• Maltron International (BF-906, Maltron 920)• Withings (Body Cardio, Body+)• Garmin (Index S2, Index Smart Scale)• Xiaomi (Mi Body Composition Scale 2, Smart Scale)• Fitbit (Aria Air, Aria 2)• Renpho (Smart Scale ES-CS20M, Bluetooth Body Fat Scale)• Styku (Styku S100, Styku S200)Segmentation OverviewBy ModalityIn 2023, the portable body composition analyzers segment dominated the market at a 62% market share. Compact, versatile, and suitable for use at gyms, health clinics, and homes, these massagers have gained significant popularity. Growing consumer preference for home health monitoring has also been helping to boost demand for portable models, which are now synergistically designed for compatibility with digital health applications for on-the-spot tracking and convenience.The stationary or bench-top body composition analyzers segment is expected to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.80% throughout the forecast period. Well known for their accuracy, these analyzers are commonly utilized in clinical and research environments requiring accuracy. Increasing demand for advanced, accurate body composition analysis is expected to drive bench-top analyzers in institutional and specialized healthcare markets, placing bench-top analyzers in an attractive position to dominate this attractive healthcare segment.By Distribution ChannelOffline/Retail channels segment dominated the market with a 68% market share in 2023. Because consumers prefer live consultations, product demonstrations, and post-purchase support offered at specialty medical equipment stores and wellness centers, this wave is still the first pick. These factors have led to soaring consumer confidence and satisfaction with the retail channel, firmly establishing its leading position.E-commerce channels are predicted to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.20% from 2024 to 2032. Growth in this category has been significantly driven by the increasing penetration of the Internet, ease of shopping online, and competitive pricing. Individual users and healthcare providers are increasingly turning to e-commerce for cost-effective solutions. Moreover, there has been a seismic shift toward online shopping post-COVID-19 allowing for price comparisons, customer reviews, and home delivery services, spurring the use of e-commerce platforms.Need any customization research on Body Composition Analyzers Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5456 Body Composition Analyzers Market SegmentationBy Product• Bio-impedance Analyzer- Multi-frequency Bio-impedance Analyzers- Single-frequency Bio-impedance Analyzers- Dual-frequency Bio-impedance Analyzers• Skinfold Calipers• Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment• Air Displacement Plethysmography• Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry• Other ProductsBy Compartment Model Type• Two-Compartment Model• Three-Compartment Model• Multi-Compartment ModelsBy Modality• Portable Body Composition Analyzers• Stationary/Benchtop Body Composition AnalyzersBy Usage Type• Professional-Grade Body Composition Analyzers- Hospitals- Academic and Research Centers• Consumer-Grade Body Composition Analyzers- Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers- OthersBy Application• Segmental Body Measurement• Whole-body MeasurementBy Distribution Channel• E-commerce• Offline/Retail StoresRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America accounted for the largest market share, owing to its developed healthcare system, high awareness regarding preventive healthcare, and high consumer demand for fitness and wellness solutions. Additionally, the growth of the market in this region is facilitated by the presence of important market players and strong regulatory support for health monitoring technologies.Asian-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 7.27% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Growth in the population of the middle class and awareness regarding health are leveraging the demand for body composition analyzers in countries like as China, Japan, and India.Recent Developments• February 2024: Amazfit introduced its latest accessory, the Amazfit Body Composition Analyzer Mat, in India. This device, designed to work in conjunction with the Amazfit Balance, provides comprehensive body composition analysis. The Amazfit Balance itself was launched in December 2023.• January 2024: The U.S. Marine Corps, which has long relied on body composition standards to assess the readiness of its personnel, recently enhanced its evaluation process by adopting the InBody 770. This professional body composition analyzer is set to refine the accuracy and effectiveness of their assessments.Buy Full Research Report on Body Composition Analyzers Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5456 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product8. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Compartment Model Type9. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Modality10. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Usage Type11. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Application12. Body Composition Analyzers Market by Distribution Channel13. Regional Analysis14. Company Profiles15. Use Cases and Best Practices16. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5456

