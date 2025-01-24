Empty IV Bags Market to Hit USD 8.86 Billion by 2032, Growing at 7.31% CAGR – SNS Insider

Empty IV Bags Market

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and regulatory pressure on sustainable medical practices propel the market toward significant growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Empty IV Bags Market was estimated at USD 4.44 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Market Growth Driven by Rising Chronic Diseases, Technological Advancements, and Eco-Friendly SolutionsThe Empty IV Bag market is growing rapidly due to a sedentary lifestyle leading to chronic diseases, a rise in technological advancements, and a growing demand for environment-friendly medical solutions. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders require regular IV therapies, thereby promoting the demand for sophisticated IV bags. Thanks to their compatibility with chemotherapy drugs, safety features, and eco-friendly properties, PVC-free empty IV bags are increasingly being adopted. Major manufacturers including Baxter and Hospira are exploring new-generation materials for PIVC such as ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) and polypropylene, which may provide superior safety profiles and environmental benefits. Moreover, IV nutrition directly intersects with malnutrition, driving demand for solutions, Improving food security and optimizing medical outcomes actively leads to the need for repeatable, longitudinal, and reliable medical products. This shift demonstrates an increasing dedication to sustainability and better health outcomes around the world.Get a Free Sample Report of Empty Iv Bags Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5455 Key Players in Empty Iv Bags Market• Baxter International (IV Solutions, Non-PVC IV Bags)• Fresenius Kabi (Single Chamber Bags, Multi-Chamber Bags)• B. Braun Melsungen AG (IV Bags, PVC-Free Bags)• ICU Medical (Empty IV Bags, Sterile Fluid Containers)• Smiths Medical (Infusion Therapy, IV Bags)• Hospira (Sterile IV Bags, Customizable IV Solutions)• Sippex IV Bag Systems (Non-PVC Bags, Sterile IV Bags)• Technoflex (Polypropylene Bags, EVA Bags)• Haemotronic (Custom IV Bags, Sterile Containers)• RENOLIT Healthcare (Medical Films, IV Bag Materials)• West Pharmaceutical Services (Pharmaceutical Packaging, Infusion Bags)• Kraton Corporation (IV Bag Resins, Medical Polymer Solutions)• Huaren Pharmaceutical (PVC-Free IV Bags, Single Chamber Bags)• Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec (IV Fluid Bags, Non-PVC Bags)• Polycine GmbH (Infusion Bags, Medical Films)• Terumo Corporation (Infusion Therapy, Single Use Bags)• Medline Industries (Medical Packaging, IV Bags)• Angiplast Pvt Ltd. (Single Chamber Bags, Non-PVC Bags)• GEM Plastics (Polypropylene Bags, IV Bag Components)• Qosina (Medical Containers, IV Bags)Segmentation AnalysisBy ProductThe PVC bags segment dominated the market and accounted for 56% share of the Empty IV Bags Market in 2023. Cost-effective and easy to manufacture for single-use medical disposables, they have a huge market mobility. For a long time, PVC’s stiffness, flexibility, and low cost made it a go-to material. But mounting concerns over PVC’s environmental and health risks, including dioxins emitted when it is disposed of, are pushing PVC products out of use.Non-PVC IV bags are estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.71% from 2024 to 2032, owing to their safety and eco-friendly properties, which diminish problems concerning plastic leach-out and disposal of waste. With the increased adoption of stringent regulations regarding the environment and demand for eco-friendly programs, non-PVC IV bags are likely to see widespread market adoption, paving the way for the future of the IV bags market.By TypeThe single-chamber IV bags segment dominated the market and accounted for 63% market share, in 2023 attributed to single-chamber IV bags being the most commonly used IV bags for fluid and electrolyte replacement in the body, rehydration, and medication mixing. Because of the simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and versatility of their use, they are vital tools in hospitals and emergency care, especially in underdeveloped areas, where there is little to no availability of advanced medical facilities and practices.Multi-chamber IV bag segments are expected to have the fastest CAGR of 7.66% from 2024 to 2032. These bags are versatile, permitting the storage and mixing of multiple fluids, making them ideal for complex therapeutic products. Their uptake is being driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases that need advanced intravenous drug administration, along with a shift to more patient-centric healthcare delivery. Multi-chamber IV bags will be essential for getting those advanced therapies into our bodies.Need any customization research on Empty Iv Bags Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5455 Empty Iv Bags Market SegmentationBy Product• PVC• Non-PVCBy Material• Polypropylene• Copolyester ether• Ethylene-vinyl acetate• OthersBy Type• Single Chamber• Multi-ChamberRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the IV bags market, with a 34% market share. This leadership is credited to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in medical technologies, and comprehensive rules for disposing of medical waste. Furthermore, the adoption of sustainable healthcare practices in the region has spurred the use of eco-friendly IV bags, in line with sustainability targets set at a national level. North America is a well-developed healthcare system with constant demand for high-quality medical disposables, which further solidifies its position in the market.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast years, with a CAGR of 8.63%. Rising healthcare expenditure, infrastructure development, and growing government spending in countries particularly China, India, and Japan, are contributing to the demand. The increasing awareness of green technologies and the modernization of healthcare systems led to the increasing adoption of non-PVC and improved IV bags, which leverage significant opportunities for industry players in the region.Recent DevelopmentsIn October 2024, Baxter International Corp. announced it had started shipping intravenous products to the United States from two international locations after a hurricane severely damaged its manufacturing plant in North Carolina, causing a critical shortage of essential medical supplies. the company secured U.S. FDA clearance to temporarily import IV products from five facilities across Canada, China, Ireland, and the UK. Baxter is also working to obtain authorization for additional sites to address the nationwide shortage caused by the flooding from Hurricane Helene in late September.Buy Full Research Report on Empty Iv Bags Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5455 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. In October 2024, Baxter International Corp. announced it had started shipping intravenous products to the United States from two international locations after a hurricane severely damaged its manufacturing plant in North Carolina, causing a critical shortage of essential medical supplies. the company secured U.S. FDA clearance to temporarily import IV products from five facilities across Canada, China, Ireland, and the UK. Baxter is also working to obtain authorization for additional sites to address the nationwide shortage caused by the flooding from Hurricane Helene in late September.

