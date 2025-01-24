B2TRADER 2.2: C-Book Routing, Custom Markups, and Improved Mobile Trading





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER has rolled out a major update for B2TRADER, its multi-asset and multi-market trading platform. The latest version, B2TRADER 2.2 , introduces key improvements that enhance order execution, risk management, and trading flexibility.

This update includes the new C-Book order routing system, customisable markups, and the ability to connect multiple liquidity providers for a single asset type. Additionally, traders now have access to upgraded mobile apps for iOS and Android, ensuring a seamless experience across all devices.

C-Book: More Control Over Order Execution





B2TRADER 2.2 introduces C-Book, a new execution model that works alongside A-Book and B-Book. With this feature, brokers can decide how each order is handled—whether routed externally to liquidity providers or processed internally through B-Book.

A new reporting system in the admin panel gives brokers complete transparency over executed orders, helping them manage risks more effectively. The C-Book model also helps reduce trading costs by optimising the use of liquidity providers.

Custom Markups for Flexible Pricing





With the latest update, brokers gain greater control over pricing strategies. B2TRADER 2.2 allows them to apply commissions, markups, or both, tailored to different trading conditions and client needs.

Brokers can also create customised price streams, granting specific traders or groups access to different market conditions. This flexibility makes it easier to offer competitive and personalised trading options.

Better Risk Management with Multiple Liquidity Providers





Now, brokers can integrate multiple liquidity providers within B2TRADER, ensuring more stable and competitive trading conditions.

Using multiple providers improves market depth, speeds up order execution, and minimises risks associated with reliance on a single provider. If one provider experiences issues, the platform automatically routes orders through another, ensuring uninterrupted trading.

New Trading Tools: Take Profit, Stop Loss & Trailing Stops





B2TRADER 2.2 introduces essential risk management tools that give traders more control over their positions. The update includes:

Take Profit: Automatically closes a position when a profit target is reached.

Automatically closes a position when a profit target is reached. Stop Loss: Helps limit losses by closing a position at a predefined level.

Helps limit losses by closing a position at a predefined level. Trailing Stop: Adjusts the stop level dynamically as the market moves in the trader’s favour.



These tools allow traders to execute strategies more effectively, even when they’re not actively monitoring the markets.

“At B2BROKER, we aim to stay ahead of the curve and empower brokers with innovative solutions that align with the rapidly evolving market needs. With B2TRADER 2.2, we remain committed to enabling our clients to thrive in a competitive environment while reflecting where the market is headed—towards greater customisation, advanced risk management, and unparalleled accessibility.

We are proud to continue driving innovation that helps our clients succeed in an increasingly complex trading environment.”

Mark Speare, Chief Client Officer at B2BROKER

Enhanced Mobile Trading on iOS & Android





Mobile trading has been significantly improved with the latest update. The upgraded apps for iOS and Android provide a full-featured trading experience, ensuring traders can access their accounts, monitor positions, and place orders easily from anywhere.

Among the key features of the updated B2TRADER mobile app are:

User-Friendly Interface: The app mirrors the desktop experience, making trading on mobile simple and intuitive.

The app mirrors the desktop experience, making trading on mobile simple and intuitive. Access Anytime, Anywhere: Traders can manage their portfolios on the go without any limitations.

Traders can manage their portfolios on the go without any limitations. All-in-One Trading Platform: The mobile app supports complex order types, real-time chart analysis, and performance tracking.



What’s Next for B2TRADER?

B2BROKER continues to improve its multi-asset and multi-market trading platform with new features and enhancements. With B2TRADER 2.2, brokers and traders can take advantage of smarter execution models, flexible pricing strategies, and a seamless mobile trading experience.

In the near future, the platform will introduce support for perpetual futures trading, expanding its already robust offerings, which include CRYPTO SPOT, Forex, and CFDs.

Contact Details:



Ketevan Julukhadze

mail@b2broker.net

Disclaimer: This content is provided by “B2BROKER”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2e93a41-e30f-4b05-9257-60cebf01ed6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/761fd664-5a11-4fc2-9963-7c1ea24fafd1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/228625b6-fcf5-433d-a5a5-c7bf49a8dae6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/662971f7-d125-48c9-98d1-ff3b4738542e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a380ff8d-5090-46e9-812f-0c0ef270c1bc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ef8ed23-7751-4b3e-91f7-e93b93da8caf

