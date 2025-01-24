仙境传说：初心 Received an ISBN Code by Chinese Government

Seoul, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that 仙境传说：初心, a mobile MMOARPG game, received an ISBN code by Chinese government disclosed on January 21, 2025.

仙境传说：初心 marks the first ISBN in 2025 as Ragnarok IP titles following Ragnarok Origin (Chinese title 仙境传说：爱如初见), and Ragnarok X: Next Generation (Chinese title 仙境传说：新启航) in 2023, Ragnarok Online (Chinese title: 仙境传说起源) in February 2024, Ragnarok Dawn, (tentative English title) (Chinese title: 仙境传说：破晓) in June 2024 and Ragnarok: Rebirth (Chinese title: 仙境傳說：重生) in December 2024.

仙境传说：初心 is a mobile MMOARPG game that sets in a new world play after the Ragnarok. The game features seamless map with no boundaries between regional borders, enabling smooth gameplay environment. In addition, full 3D open-field environment and weather system enhance play experience. The game also introduces customizing characters with 2D rendering texture and diverse material expression and dynamic combat experience with enhanced action and impact. 仙境传说：初心 was introduced in G-Star 2024 as ‘Project Abyss (tentative title)’ and was praised for its high-quality graphic, diverse content exploration and skill combination system.

Gravity said “As expectations were shown during the G-Star 2024 to 仙境传说：初心 from users, we are planning to introduce high quality, large-scale game. We look forward to your continued interest and support.”

