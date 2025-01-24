Toobit Launches Toobit Earn, Offers Over 250,000 USDT in Staking Rewards





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital asset trading platform Toobit launches today the first phase of Toobit Earn, a new staking platform for its traders to grow their digital assets.

Developed to address the crypto market’s growing demand for passive income, the introductory stage will see the exchange issuing 7-day USDT 100% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) products. With a total staking pool over 250,000 USDT and an entry point of just 1 USDT, traders can lock in up to 500 USDT and receive rewards on their stake after 7 days.



“We want traders of all experience levels to participate in the crypto ecosystem,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit. “Digital assets have long offered an alternative route to financial success, and Toobit Earn is really just the next step in our journey to empower them with smarter, more accessible opportunities.”

The leading exchange does not intend to stop with simple APR products; it plans to offer more complex instruments in its coming phases. Members will soon be able to choose from 2 distinct staking products: Flexible Earning, which offers liquidity and dynamic interest rates, and Fixed Earning, which allows users to lock in their assets for higher returns.

With options ranging across the gamut of popular cryptocurrencies, Toobit Earn is intended as a safe and stable avenue for traders of different risk appetites and experience to earn competitive interest rates on their otherwise idle crypto holdings.

This is not the exchange’s first easy-to-use financial product. More recently, the exchange made headlines with the launch of its Telegram mini-app.

