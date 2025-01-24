Top Growth Driver in the Exondys 51 Market 2025: Rising Burden Of Genetic Disorders Driving Market Growth

The Business Research Company

Is the Exondys 51 Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Fueling this growth is the rise in awareness and diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy DMD, bolstered government policies, an increase in the prevalence of rare diseases, and an incremental prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Historically, the exondys 51 market has shown significant growth factors, with a forecast that it will grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, making that a CAGR of XX%.

Heading into the future, the exondys 51 market size is anticipated to further its upswing trend. By the end of 2029, the market value is projected to reach $XX million with a CAGR of XX%. The factors that will likely drive this growth trajectory will be an increasing burden of Duchenne muscular dystrophy DMD, a rise in new drug launches, amplified research and development activities, and an escalating disease burden of DMD. Technological advancements in diagnostic techniques, advancements in mutation-targeted therapies, mutation-suppressing therapies, R&D activities for the development of novel drug therapies, and advancements in gene therapies will also play essential roles in shaping the market.

What Drives The Exondys 51 Market Growth?

Genetic disorders are a critical factor steering the market's direction. The incidence of these disorders, caused by abnormalities or mutations in an individual's DNA, is on the rise. Changes in demographics, advancements in medical technology, and improved diagnosis and awareness contribute to this increased burden. Exondys 51 eteplirsen addresses this issue by enabling exon 51 skipping in the dystrophin gene, which allows the production of a functional but shortened dystrophin protein to slow muscle degeneration. This intervention comes at a much-needed time, as detailed by figures from the National Health Service in 2024, which highlighted that approximately 2,500 people in the UK were living with Duchenne MD, with about 100 boys diagnosed with the condition annually.

Who Are The Key Players In The Exondys 51 Market?

The industry landscape comprises key businesses such as Sarepta Therapeutics. These leading players are making strides in growing the exondys 51 market through innovative techniques, setting core standards for others to follow.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Exondys 51 Market?

A prominent trend in the exondys 51 market is the quest for regulatory approvals to expand the use of the drug to a broader range of Duchenne muscular dystrophy DMD patients, including those with different genetic mutations. Such approvals are integral to enhancing accessibility in global markets. For instance, Sarepta Therapeutics, a US-based biotechnology company, received FDA approval for two significant gene therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy DMD, contributing substantially to treatment for this debilitating disease.

How Is The Exondys 51 Market Segmented?

The exondys 51 market spans various segments:

1 Clinical Indication: Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis RRMS, Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis SPMS, other Multiple Sclerosis forms.

2 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

3 Application: Subcutaneous Injection, Long-Term Disease Management, Prophylactic Use.

Regional Analysis Of Exondys 51 Market:

In regional terms, North America held the lion's share of the exondys 51 market in 2024, with Europe primed to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

