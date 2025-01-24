Flash Dryers Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1,456.2 Million by 2034, Growing at 3.5% CAGR

Flash Dryers Market

A Sustainable and Versatile Solution Revolutionizing Industrial Drying Processes Across Diverse Global Sectors | Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global flash dryers market was valued at US$ 1,032.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).The flash dryer market represents one of the most fast-moving development markets, as industries all over the world are looking for effective and environment-friendly ways of extracting moisture from industrial processes.Flash dryers have come to be known to offer speedy drying without degradation of the product quality, considering growing adoptions across food processing, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Energy efficiency and adaptability make these dryers vital for industries looking toward cost reduction in their operations and aiming to adhere to global sustainability initiatives. More and more regulatory demands and sensitization for environmentally friendly industrial practices also continue to fuel the need for advanced drying technologies.Flash dryers are becoming popular due to their versatility and the wide variety of materials they can handle, including heat-sensitive products. They play a vital role in assuring uniform moisture removal in food powders, chemicals, and pharmaceutical ingredients for consistent product quality and longer shelf life. Equipped with automation and precision controls, these systems meet the peculiar demands of today's manufacturing for increased productivity with minimum energy consumption. It is because of this reason that flash dryers are placed at the cornerstone of industries that demand efficiency and sustainability.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1600 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global flash dryers market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 1,456.2 million by 2034The market created an opportunity of US$ 72.9 million growing at a CAGR of 9% between 2019 to 2024East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 9% in 2024Predominating market players include ANDRITZ AG, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc., Dedert Corporation, Fanqun Drying Equipment Co.,Ltd, ThyssenKrupp AG, and SPX Flow, Inc.Food processing application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 109.6 million between 2024 and 2034.North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 202.4 million collectively.“The integration of renewable energy sources into flash dryers could redefine industrial drying, offering unparalleled efficiency and eco-friendliness for future markets.” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Flash Dryers Market:ANDRITZ AG; Arkchem Systems Private Limited.; Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.; Dedert Corporation; Ecostan; Fanqun Drying Equipment Co.,Ltd; FLSmidth Group; FLSmidth Group; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; Hosokowa Micron BV; IEP Technologies, LLC.; Kilburn Engineering Ltd; Mitchell Dryers (Kingmoor) Ltd; SPX Flow, Inc; ThyssenKrupp AG; Other Prominent PlayersMarket Development:Key players like ANDRITZ AG, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc., Dedert Corporation (ANDRITZ), Fanqun Drying Equipment Co.,Ltd, ThyssenKrupp AG, and SPX Flow, Inc., and others dominate the market through a strong commitment to R&D, advanced manufacturing processes, and strategic partnerships.Flash Dryers Market News:The largest lignin production system in the world is scheduled to be delivered by ANDRITZ at Södra's pulp plant in Sweden in July 2024. In order to promote green energy projects and sustainable material production, this system will concentrate on creating lignin, a renewable and sustainable byproduct of wood processing. The project supports international initiatives to lower carbon emissions and provide bio-based substitutes for industrial use.In August 2024, Dedert was given a major contract in the Asia-Pacific area to provide ANDRITZ peeler centrifuges and three modified starch ring dryers to a major starch manufacturer. Since Dedert joined the ANDRITZ Group in 2023, this is the first partnership to offer combined drying and dewatering solutions. The project encourages diversification of speciality starches and higher output.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1600 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global flash dryers market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the By Size (Small Size Flash Dryers, Medium Size Flash Dryers, Large Size Flash Dryers), By Operating Principle (Direct Drying, Indirect Drying), By Capacity (Up to 100 MT/hr., 100 - 300 MT/hr., 300 - 500 MT/hr., 500 - 800 MT/hr., Above 800 MT/hr.), By Application (Chemical, Food Processing, Pharmaceutical, Mineral Processing, Agricultural Products, Polymer/Plastic Manufacturing, Others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Fact.MR, in its newly published study, says that the global industrial dryer market size is pegged at US$ 6,452.3 million in 2024. The global market is forecasted to increase at 5.1% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 10,610.6 million by the end of 2034.The global rotary dryer market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,278.3 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$ 2,064.4 million by the end of 2032.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 