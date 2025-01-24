Microelectrode Array In Vitro Market to Reach US$ 25.67 Million by 2031, Driven by Neuroscience and Animal Testing Alternatives

The global microelectrode array in vitro market is witnessing significant growth owing to increasing demand for microelectrode arrays in neuroscience research and a rising focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models.

US & Canada, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market Size and Forecast (2021–2031), Global and Regional Growth Opportunity Analysis” The microelectrode array in vitro market is expected to reach US$ 25.67 million by 2031 from US$ 17.95 million in 2023; it is projected to record a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The microelectrode array in vitro market focuses on a vast array of platforms and services that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.





For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024001/





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: In recent years, microelectrode array systems have been demonstrated as a valuable tool in research. It has significantly contributed to enhancing the understanding of the brain, eye, and heart functions. Microelectrode arrays enable researchers studying circadian rhythms to conduct continuous, long-term measurements in vitro. According to the NMI Natural and Medical Sciences Institute, the microelectrode array technology is considered a rapid and effective tool for analyzing transgenic mouse models with Alzheimer's disease pathology. The microelectrode array system from Multi Channel Systems is an advanced tool for in vitro investigations of electrically active cells. It can reduce animal testing, lower costs, and speed up turnaround times. At Boehringer Ingelheim, the microelectrode array system has already demonstrated its effectiveness for early in vitro assessments of cardiac safety.



Increasing Demand for Microelectrode Arrays in Neuroscience Research: The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders increases the demand for microelectrode array systems in neuroscience research. Microelectrode arrays in vitro allow for the examination of specific cellular and molecular changes related to neurological conditions and their effects on neural functions. By measuring neural activity in in vitro cell models using microelectrode arrays, researchers can assess drug compounds' ability to modulate neural activity, restore normal network function, or counteract disease-related abnormalities. This information is essential for identifying promising drug candidates at an early stage of development. With the growing utilization of microelectrode arrays in neuroscience research laboratories, market players such as Axion Biosystems, Multi-Channel Systems, and Maxwell Biosystems are adopting strategies to launch innovative products in the market.



Rising Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models: Cruelty-Free International and the Fund for the Replacement of Animals in Medical Experiments are a few regulatory bodies that oppose animal-based models for research. Such strict regulatory requirements for assessing the toxicity of chemicals, cosmetics, and environmental compounds drive the adoption of microelectrode arrays for in vitro testing. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are encouraged to implement microelectrode array-based testing platforms for screening the neurotoxicity and cardiotoxicity of drugs.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





For Detailed Microelectrode Array In vitro Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/microelectrode-array-in-vitro-market/





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the microelectrode array in vitro market are Tucker Davis Technologies; SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.; Plexon Inc; MaxWell Biosystems AG; Harvard Bioscience Inc; Axion BioSystems Inc; 3Brain AG; NeuroNexus Technologies Inc; MicroElectrodeDevices; Blackrock Microsystems, Inc; NMI Technologietransfer GmbH; and BMSEED.

Trending Topics: Rising admissions in assisted living centers, AI in microelectrode array in vitro, increasing cases of Alzheimer's, and technological advancements in microelectrode array in vitro, among others.





Global Headlines on Microelectrode Array in Vitro

“Axion BioSystems and STEMCELL Technologies entered a strategic partnership that will enable STEMCELL to sell Axion’s state-of-the-art Maestro Pro and Maestro Edge multielectrode array (MEA) systems within North America and Europe.”

“NETRI launched MEA-capable organs-on-chip line, NeuroFluidics MEA, composed of three compartmentalized microfluidic devices powered by Axion Biosystems' integrated MEA technology and compatible with Maestro Pro and Maestro Edge systems.”





Stay Updated on The Latest Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024001/





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the microelectrode array in vitro market is segmented into classical microelectrode array, multiwell microelectrode array, and CMOS microelectrode array. The multiwell microelectrode array segment held the largest share of the microelectrode array in vitro market in 2023.

Based on application, the microelectrode array in vitro market is segmented into cardiomyocytes, nerve, and others. The cardiomyocytes segment held the largest share of the microelectrode array in vitro market in 2023.

The microelectrode array in vitro market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00024001/





Conclusion

A surge in neuroscience research for developing new drugs for neurodegenerative diseases and the rising focus on developing alternatives for animal models for research drive the microelectrode array in vitro market. In April 2024, Axion BioSystems launched the Maestro Volt, an affordable benchtop microelectrode array system tailored for academic labs with lower throughput needs. This 6-well device, suitable for neurological and cardiovascular research, offers user-friendly features and high-quality controls associated with the company’s Maestro brand.

Several regulations have been implemented in recent years, particularly in Europe and North America, that restrict animal use in research activities. Manufacturers of microelectrode array systems, such as BMSEED, offer proprietary stretchable microelectrode arrays (sMEAs) and the MEASSuRE platform. The use of sMEAs enhances the validity of in vitro experiments by replicating the electrical and mechanical environment of cells, similar to their conditions in vivo, within a controlled setting. By creating a biomimetic environment for cells and tissues, sMEAs can closely mimic the human body, providing more accurate, human-relevant data early in preclinical research. This approach aims to reduce failure rates in human clinical trials.

Therefore, the report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers, suppliers, healthcare providers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Related Reports:





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/microelectrode-array-in-vitro-market/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.