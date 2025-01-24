Submit Release
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2024. Earnings for the year are up $4.6 million compared to 2023, the Company redeemed the remainder of its Preferred Stock during the fourth quarter, the net interest margin has improved from the last quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, and the Mortgage Division had its best year since 2021.

Net income allocated to common shareholders for the year was $5.8 million, or $4.32 basic and $3.38 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.66 basic and $0.49 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Excluding the effects of the non-recurring sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale reported in the second quarter of 2024, net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $2.5 million, or $1.87 basic and $1.46 diluted earnings per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter and year include:

  • Net interest margins (NIM) have generally trended up over the course the year. The Company’s NIM also showed an upward trend through most of 2024, starting at 2.29% in the first quarter and climbing to 2.55% in the third quarter. The NIM had a slight decline to 2.44% in the fourth quarter, mainly due to an accrued interest charge-off related to a $2.5 million non-accrual loan and volatility in the net interest margin caused by Fed rate changes. Net interest income declined in 2024 primarily due to cost of funds pressure compared to 2023, with the cost of interest-bearing liabilities up 102 basis points for the year due to the high level of bank deposit rates and competition.
  • Loan portfolio balances decreased $25 million over the year due to high loan rates and the Company’s balance sheet management strategy in support of the redemption of the remaining preferred stock. With the preferred stock redemptions completed we plan to resume growing the loan portfolio in 2025. Deposits decreased $35 million for the year due primarily to declines in our money market savings accounts reflecting rate cuts in the latter half of the year and increased demand for time deposits.
  • As of December 31, 2024, non-performing assets, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans ratios were 0.98% and 0.81%, respectively, compared to 0.90% and 0.50%, respectively, on December 31, 2023. The primary reason for the increase in the ratios over the time-period is due to three non-accrual credit relationships with borrowers in or related to the transportation industry. One of the non-accrual loans is a loan that was reported as 90 plus days and still accruing in the third quarter of 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.26% compared to 1.27% on December 31, 2023. Over the course of 2023 and 2024, forecasts for gross domestic product and unemployment generally improved while certain qualitative factors related to loan performance deteriorated, as reflected in the increase in our asset quality ratios discussed above.
  • For the year ending December 31, 2024, Banking Division net income was $6.5 million, which is up from $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. Excluding the sale-leaseback gain on sale, Banking Division net income for 2024 was $3.2 million. Improvements were the result of cost save initiatives, improving the trend in the net interest margin over the course of the year, and adjustments in the provision for credit losses on loans. The Mortgage Division improved to a $0.1 million net loss compared to $0.7 million net loss in 2023, the result of cost save initiatives while maintaining loan production levels similar to those in 2023, despite the continued challenges of high mortgage rates and housing affordability.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “During 2024, we were able to improve our operating results, redeem the remaining preferred stock and commence improvements on NIM. Cost controls resulted in reduced staffing at the Mortgage Division and helped it turn out its best operating results over the last three years, in a very challenging operating environment. We also reduced our portfolio loan growth during 2024, but with the preferred stock redemption completed we have begun to rebuild our commercial client pipelines with a keen focus on net interest margin contributions and concentration risks. While recent federal funds rate reductions and a positively sloped yield curve are welcome, they can create some short term ‘bumpy’ outcomes for the NIM, an area of significant focus for us in 2024.”

He concluded, “We can’t overstate the significance of the final preferred stock redemption. We have simplified our capital structure and eliminated the potentially dilutive impact on our common stock, while improving our book value. Our focus for 2025 is earnings, efficiency and building a brighter future for the organization and its shareholders.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in nine states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
                 
    At or for the
    Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
    December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
    2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
    (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:                
Interest and dividend income   $ 11,408 $ 12,283 $ 12,052 $ 11,801 $ 11,328 $ 47,544 $ 39,069
Interest expense     6,259   6,707   6,897   6,840   6,190   26,703   17,614
Net interest income     5,149   5,576   5,155   4,961   5,138   20,841   21,455
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses     (332)   (113)   10   (28)   135   (463)   (92)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses     5,481   5,689   5,145   4,989   5,003   21,304   21,547
Noninterest income (1)     1,724   2,897   6,904   1,627   1,824   13,152   8,900
Noninterest expense     6,678   7,163   6,904   6,421   6,669   27,166   27,938
Income before income taxes     527   1,423   5,145   195   158   7,290   2,509
Income tax expense     123   347   1,361   17   1,050   1,848   1,629
Net income (loss)   $ 404 $ 1,076 $ 3,784 $ 178 $ (892) $ 5,442 $ 880
                 
Common Share Data:                
Basic net income (loss) per share (2)   $ 0.60 $ 0.79 $ 2.79 $ 0.13 $ (0.67) $ 4.32 $ 0.66
Diluted net income (loss) per share (2)     0.54   0.59   2.06   0.10   (0.67)   3.38   0.49
Dividend     0.00   0.00   0.00   0.00   0.00   0.00   0.00
Tangible book value per share (3)     57.37   57.80   55.36   52.59   53.35   57.37   53.35
Book value per share (3)     57.42   56.06   53.61   50.84   51.58   57.42   51.58
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     1,357,737   1,357,259   1,356,255   1,341,181   1,334,163   1,352,585   1,324,131
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     1,507,344   1,833,586   1,833,881   1,820,498   1,813,207   1,729,521   1,811,975
Financial Condition Data:                
Total assets   $ 866,474 $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 $ 866,474 $ 899,060
Loans     697,093   707,310   719,129   736,019   722,084   697,093   722,084
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (8,790)   (8,973)   (9,083)   (9,087)   (9,136)   (8,790)   (9,136)
Investment securities     120,339   120,349   123,814   119,300   131,529   120,339   131,529
Deposits     692,378   747,168   768,984   772,377   727,565   692,378   727,565
Borrowings     81,735   33,583   28,222   32,120   76,956   81,735   76,956
Stockholders’ equity     77,961   92,358   89,008   85,091   85,075   77,961   85,075
Financial Ratios and Other Data:                
Performance Ratios:                
Net interest margin (4)     2.44%   2.55%   2.38%   2.29%   2.41%   2.42%   2.72%
Net interest spread (5)     1.74%   1.80%   1.71%   1.63%   1.79%   1.72%   2.18%
Noninterest income to average assets (6)     0.82%   1.25%   3.09%   0.73%   0.78%   1.48%   1.08%
Noninterest expense to average assets     3.06%   3.17%   3.09%   2.87%   3.00%   3.05%   3.40%
Efficiency ratio (7)     96.17%   85.32%   57.19%   97.20%   97.13%   79.86%   92.13%
Earnings (loss) on average assets (8)     0.19%   0.48%   1.69%   0.08%   -0.40   0.61%   0.11%
Earnings (loss) on average equity (9)     1.94%   4.71%   17.92%   0.84%   -4.21   6.33%   1.05%
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10)     0.81%   0.44%   0.47%   0.48%   0.50%   0.81%   0.50%
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans     1.19%   1.62%   1.38%   1.04%   1.07%   1.19%   1.07%
Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets     0.98%   1.32%   1.14%   0.89%   0.90%   0.98%   0.90%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (10)     1.26%   1.27%   1.26%   1.23%   1.27%   1.26%   1.27%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10)     105.95%   82.53%   91.24%   118.77%   118.59%   105.95%   118.59%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10)     -0.01%   -0.01%   0.03%   0.03%   0.01%   0.01%   -0.01%
Capital Ratios:                
Total equity to total assets     9.00%   10.40%   9.87%   9.48%   9.46%   9.00%   9.46%
Total risk-based capital ratio     13.02%   14.54%   13.90%   13.07%   13.24%   13.02%   13.24%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     10.33%   11.89%   11.27%   10.48%   10.62%   10.33%   10.62%
Leverage capital ratio     8.14%   9.30%   8.93%   8.50%   8.62%   8.14%   8.62%
Other Data:                
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)     165   170   172   177   193   165   193
Number of banking facilities     9   9   9   9   9   9   9
                 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
             
    December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
    (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 6,748 $ 13,814 $ 10,690 $ 7,727 $ 9,491
Reverse repurchase agreements     -   -   -   -   -
Securities available for sale     118,206   118,145   121,687   117,160   129,370
Equity securities at fair value     2,133   2,204   2,127   2,140   2,159
Loans held for sale     13,291   19,472   17,897   8,048   9,209
             
Loans     697,093   707,310   719,129   736,019   722,084
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (8,790)   (8,973)   (9,083)   (9,087)   (9,136)
Net loans     688,303   698,337   710,046   726,932   712,948
             
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock     2,607   2,238   2,238   2,328   2,709
Premises and equipment, net     1,570   1,526   1,569   3,550   3,602
Accrued interest receivable     2,651   2,926   3,230   3,271   2,983
Deferred tax assets, net     12,955   12,796   14,840   14,849   14,753
Other real estate owned, net     200   211   283   375   375
Bank owned life insurance     6,437   6,388   6,340   6,291   6,247
Goodwill and other intangible assets     64   64   64   64   64
Other assets     11,309   10,162   10,623   4,860   5,150
Total assets   $ 866,474 $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060
             
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 86,886 $ 95,471 $ 95,457 $ 87,621 $ 89,025
Interest-bearing demand     84,833   90,095   86,728   92,092   90,232
Savings     224,960   234,969   244,595   261,998   256,059
Time     295,699   326,633   342,204   330,666   292,249
Total deposits     692,378   747,168   768,984   772,377   727,565
Short-term borrowings     71,973   23,829   18,477   22,383   67,227
Long-term borrowings     9,762   9,754   9,745   9,737   9,729
Accrued interest payable     1,911   2,101   2,145   1,982   1,883
Other liabilities     12,489   13,073   13,275   6,025   7,581
Total liabilities     788,513   795,925   812,626   812,504   813,985
             
Stockholders’ Equity            
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at December 31, 2023; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference     -   13,806   13,806   13,806   13,806
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,372,642 and 1,349,392 issued shares; 1,358,573 and 1,335,323 outstanding shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (1)     1,372   1,372   1,372   1,369   1,349
Capital surplus     181,708   181,603   181,486   181,380   181,282
Accumulated deficit     (99,487)   (100,297)   (101,373)   (105,157)   (105,335)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net     (5,098)   (3,592)   (5,749)   (5,773)   (5,493)
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (2)     (534)   (534)   (534)   (534)   (534)
Total stockholders’ equity     77,961   92,358   89,008   85,091   85,075
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 866,474 $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060
             
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 42,259 shares and 49,308 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
                 
    At or for the
    Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
    December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
    2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
    (Dollars in thousands)
                 
Interest Income                
Loans   $ 9,999 $ 10,573 $ 10,582 $ 10,394 $ 9,752 $ 41,548 $ 33,533
Loans held for sale     215   300   213   142   200   870   666
Securities     1,151   1,183   1,217   1,231   1,330   4,782   4,478
Other investments     43   227   40   34   46   344   392
Total interest income     11,408   12,283   12,052   11,801   11,328   47,544   39,069
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits     5,638   6,354   6,466   6,227   5,071   24,685   14,429
Short-term borrowings     500   232   310   493   998   1,535   2,702
Long-term borrowings     121   121   121   120   121   483   483
Total interest expense     6,259   6,707   6,897   6,840   6,190   26,703   17,614
Net interest income     5,149   5,576   5,155   4,961   5,138   20,841   21,455
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses     (332)   (113)   10   (28)   135   (463)   (92)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses     5,481   5,689   5,145   4,989   5,003   21,304   21,547
                 
Noninterest Income                
Deposit service charges     55   63   67   66   74   251   330
Other service fees     (5)   (5)   1   (5)   3   (14)   36
Mortgage banking revenue, net     1,564   2,264   2,166   1,209   1,397   7,203   6,025
Other income     192   150   273   163   165   778   578
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale     0   0   0   0   0   0   0
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities     (71)   78   (14)   (18)   96   (25)   30
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans     0   420   0   202   0   622   151
Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns)     (11)   (73)   4,411   10   89   4,337   1,750
Total noninterest income     1,724   2,897   6,904   1,627   1,824   13,152   8,900
                 
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits     4,344   4,852   4,700   4,289   4,369   18,185   18,651
Equipment     467   504   457   462   493   1,890   1,956
Occupancy and premises     500   495   391   436   415   1,822   1,747
Data Processing     220   243   208   212   224   883   889
Federal deposit insurance     144   182   219   199   170   744   530
Professional services     240   254   219   199   243   912   1,109
Telephone and data communication     74   51   51   56   66   232   240
Insurance     71   78   80   81   79   310   317
Other expense     618   504   579   487   610   2,188   2,499
Total noninterest expense     6,678   7,163   6,904   6,421   6,669   27,166   27,938
Income from operations before income taxes     527   1,423   5,145   195   158   7,290   2,509
Income tax expense     123   347   1,361   17   1,050   1,848   1,629
Net income (loss)     404   1,076   3,784   178   (892)   5,442   880
Preferred stock dividend     0   0   0   0   0   0   0
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock     406   0   0   0   0   406   0
Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders   $ 810 $ 1,076 $ 3,784 $ 178 $ (892) $ 5,848 $ 880


FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com


