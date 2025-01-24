Metal Powder Market to Witness 6.7% CAGR, Surpassing USD 12.3 Billion by 2032 - Says SNS Insider

Metal Powder Market

Metal Powder Market Expands with Additive Manufacturing Growth, Advanced Alloys Demand, and Innovations Across Aerospace and Healthcare Industries

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metal Powder Market size was USD 6.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Driving Innovation: The Expanding Role of Metal Powders in Advanced ManufacturingThe metal powder market is witnessing robust growth, driven by advancements in manufacturing technologies and the increasing adoption of powder metallurgy across industries. Metal powders, used in applications like automotive components, aerospace parts, medical devices, and 3D printing, are valued for their versatility, precision, and efficiency. The rising demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in automotive and aerospace sectors has significantly contributed to the market's expansion. Technological innovations, such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), have revolutionized the production of complex and customized parts, further fueling the demand for metal powders like titanium, aluminum, and stainless steel. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability has spurred interest in recyclable and reusable materials, with metal powders playing a crucial role in minimizing material waste during manufacturing processes.Get a Sample Report of Metal Powder Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1467 Key Companies:• Sandvik AB (Stainless Steel Powder, Powdered Metal)• Carpenter Technology Corporation (Carpenter Additive, Custom Metal Powders)• Hoganas AB (Hoganas Powder, Atomized Iron Powder)• GKN Plc. (High-Performance Powder, Powder Metallurgy Products)• Rio Tinto (Titanium Powder, Aluminum Powder)• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (Titanium Alloys, Powder Metallurgy Products)• American Chemet Corporation (Copper Powder, Zinc Powder)• Carl Schlenk AG (Aluminum Powder, Bronze Powder)• Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Copper Powder, Silver Powder)• Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. (Automotive Powdered Metal Parts, High-Strength Steel Powder)• Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Molybdenum Powder, Tungsten Powder)• Voestalpine AG (Specialty Steel Powders, Powdered Metal Products)• BASF SE (BASF Metal Powders, Alloy Powders)• Shaanxi HuaYuan Powder Metallurgy Co., Ltd. (Iron Powder, Copper Powder)• Advanced Powder Solutions (Copper and Bronze Powders, High-Performance Alloys)• LPW Technology Ltd. (Titanium Powder, Stainless Steel Powder)• ArcelorMittal (Iron Powder, Steel Powder)• GKN Sinter Metals (Automotive Components, Engineered Powder Metallurgy Parts)• Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Copper Powder, Nickel Powder)• Russel Metals Inc. (Metal Alloys, Nickel Powders)The growing adoption of 3D printing and additive manufacturing is driving demand for metal powders by enabling efficient, precise, and sustainable production across industries like aerospace and automotive.The rising adoption of 3D printing and additive manufacturing has significantly impacted the metal powder market. These innovative technologies facilitate the production of intricate, high-precision components while minimizing material waste, making them ideal for modern manufacturing needs. Metal powders, which serve as essential raw materials for these processes, have seen increased demand, particularly in industries like aerospace and automotive. In aerospace, the ability to create lightweight, durable parts with complex geometries has driven the use of additive manufacturing. Similarly, the automotive sector leverages this technology for rapid prototyping and producing high-performance components. By enabling cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient production, 3D printing and additive manufacturing are transforming traditional manufacturing paradigms and fueling the growth of the metal powder market.Market Dominance of Ferrous Powders and Process Oil Technology in 2023: A Focus on Cost-Effectiveness, Versatility, and Precision ManufacturingBy Material• Ferrous• Non-ferrousFerrous powders segment dominated with the market share over 68% in 2023, driven by their affordability, versatility, and broad industrial applications. These powders are widely used in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, and construction due to their cost-effectiveness and ability to meet various functional requirements. Key components like gears, bearings, and structural parts are commonly produced using ferrous powders, thanks to their superior mechanical properties, including high strength and durability. These characteristics make them ideal for diverse applications, reinforcing their significant market presence and ensuring continued demand across multiple industries.By Technology• Press & Sinter• Metal Injection Molding• Additive Manufacturing• OthersPress & Sinter segment dominated with the market share over 35% in 2023, due to its cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and capacity to produce high-precision components in large volumes. The press and sinter process, which involves compacting metal powders under high pressure and heating them in a sintering furnace, effectively bonds particles to form solid parts. This technique is widely used in industries like automotive, aerospace, and industrial equipment to manufacture components such as gears, bearings, and filters. Compared to traditional machining, press and sinter offers advantages like producing complex shapes with minimal material waste and can work with both ferrous and non-ferrous metal powders.By Application• Automotive• Aerospace & Defense• Healthcare• OtherBuy Full Research Report on Metal Powder Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1467 Asia Pacific Leads Global Market with 42% Share in 2023, Driven by Industrial Growth and Rising DemandThe Asia Pacific region dominated with the market share over 42% in 2023, due to factors like rapid industrialization, robust manufacturing output, and a rising demand from sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. China, Japan, and India play a pivotal role in this dominance, with China being a key player, owing to its extensive manufacturing infrastructure and abundant raw material resources. China’s strong industrial foundation, along with government initiatives supporting advanced manufacturing, further strengthens its position. The demand for high-performance materials in various industries, such as automotive parts, electronics, and aerospace components, is driving market growth in the region.Recent Developments• In July 2023: Collins Aerospace announced a significant investment of USD 14 million to expand its additive manufacturing (AM) facility. This expansion includes the installation of new 3D metal printers, aimed at enhancing the company's capabilities in producing advanced metal powder-based components for aerospace applications.• In December 2023: Kymera International, a specialty materials company, acquired Metallisation Limited, a leading thermal spray and automation technology firm based in the U.K. This acquisition enables the companies to combine their strengths and position themselves as a global leader in thermal spray applications and solutions, further boosting the demand for metal powders in various industries.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1467 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.