Container Tracking Industry to Witness 8.2% CAGR, Reaching $21,627.26 Million by 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Container Tracking Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Technology Type (RFID, GPS, Cellular, and Satellite), Mode of Transportation (Maritime, Land, and Air), and End User (Food and Beverage, Consumer Goods, Vehicle Transport, Healthcare, Industrial Products, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global container tracking market size was esteemed at $10,075.00 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $21,627.26 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A311954 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, owing to its significant application in supply chain processes. These components are primarily designed to mitigate risks by offering early warning systems and enabling proactive measures in response to potential threats. However, the software segment is witnessing a CAGR of 9.8%, as advancements in technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), RFID, and GPS have made it simpler and more cost-effective to track containers in real-time.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By end user, the industrial products segment held the highest market share in 2022, and a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to the considerable adoption of container tracking solutions in inventory management and asset protection, thus creating a significant growth prospect for the industrial product segment. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.0%, owing to rise in the need for tracking and monitoring temperature-sensitive products along with the presence of stringent regulations governing the transportation and storage of healthcare products.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐅𝐈𝐃 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By technology type, the RFID segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to the rise in need for inventory visibility and enhanced security, which fuels the demand for container tracking solutions, thus creating a significant growth prospect for the RFID segment. However, the GPS segment is witnessing the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10.9%, owing to rise in the need for compliance with regulations and standards governing the transportation and handling of goods, along with the increase in focus on meeting consumer demands for transparency and visibility in the supply chain.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-tracking-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By mode of transportation, the maritime segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, owing to its significant application in supply chain processes, along with the increase in the need for monitoring the movement of goods through maritime routes. However, the air segment is witnessing a CAGR of 10.6%, as the continual growth of global trade and e-commerce has led to an increase in demand for air cargo services, which paves the market growth prospect of container tracking solutions.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐By region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, growing a CAGR of 9.9% owing to the robust growth in e-commerce operations, along with industry upgrading through supply chains going global. Moreover, the strict implementation of regulations related to cargo security and transparency has driven the adoption of advanced container tracking in the Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period 2022-2032, the ongoing developments and improvements in port infrastructure in countries such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, are crucial for efficient container handling, which is further paving the adoption of container tracking systems.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :CMA CGMCOSCOGoCometHanjin Logistics CorporationHapag-Lloyd AGINTTRAMaerskOrient Overseas Container Line LimitedProject44SeaRates𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A311954 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global container tracking market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Automotive AC Compressor MarketAlloy Wheels MarketVehicle Scanner MarketSelf-Driving Electric Vehicle MarketElectric Bus Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.