Growth in Logistics Business Outsourcing : CAGR of 5.7% Drives Market to $2.1 Trillion by 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Logistics Business Outsourcing Market by Mode of Transport (Air Freight, Ocean Carriers, Railways, and Roadways), and End User (Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the logistics business outsourcing market size was valued at $1.3 trillion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $2.1 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A283616 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨The Ukraine-Russia conflict can disrupt supply chains, especially in regions directly affected by the conflict or those reliant on trade routes passing through the region. Logistics operations may experience delays, interruptions, or rerouting of shipments, impacting the efficiency and reliability of outsourced logistics services.In addition, heightened geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions can increase the demand for risk management services within LBO. Companies may seek specialized logistics providers capable of mitigating geopolitical risks, diversifying supply chain networks, and ensuring business continuity amid uncertain geopolitical conditions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of end user, the pharmaceuticals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global logistics business outsourcing market revenue. This is attributed to pharmaceuticals often requiring precise temperature control throughout the supply chain to preserve product integrity and efficacy. Specialized logistics providers offer temperature-controlled storage, transportation, and distribution services (e.g., cold chain logistics) to ensure the safe and effective delivery of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, biologics, and specialty medicines. However, the food and beverage segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.52% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the food and beverage industry operating within a complex supply chain characterized by perishable goods, strict regulatory requirements, and varying consumer demands. Outsourcing logistics allows companies to leverage specialized expertise in managing temperature-controlled storage, transportation, and distribution to ensure food safety and quality compliance.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of mode of transport, the ocean carriers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global logistics business outsourcing market revenue. This is attributed to ocean freight accounting for a substantial portion of global trade volume, especially for transporting goods across continents. As international trade continues to grow, businesses rely heavily on ocean carriers to facilitate the movement of goods between major trading regions. However, the ocean carriers segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.08% from 2023 to 2032, This is attributed to ocean carriers benefiting from economies of scale, allowing them to transport large volumes of goods efficiently and cost-effectively. By leveraging large container vessels and efficient shipping networks, ocean carriers can offer competitive pricing and reliable transit times for LBO clients.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-business-outsourcing-market/purchase-options 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the logistics business outsourcing market revenue. This is attributed to North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, comprising the world's largest and most diverse economies. The region is home to a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, technology, automotive, and consumer goods, all of which rely on efficient logistics and supply chain solutions. The size and diversity of the North American economy drive the demand for outsourced logistics services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.14% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to Asia-Pacific being home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. The region's economic growth has driven increased industrialization, urbanization, and consumption, resulting in rising demand for efficient logistics and supply chain services.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :inexia (sncf group)UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.XPO Logistics, Inc.DHL International GmbHKuehne + Nagel International AGFedEx CorporationDeutsche Bahn AGNippon Express Co., Ltd.DSV A/SA.P. 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :inexia (sncf group)UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.XPO Logistics, Inc.DHL International GmbHKuehne + Nagel International AGFedEx CorporationDeutsche Bahn AGNippon Express Co., Ltd.DSV A/SA.P. Moller - Maersk 