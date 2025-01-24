Southeast Asia Tire Market to Expand at 6.1% CAGR, Reaching $14.48 Billion by 2030 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The southeast Asian tire market was valued at $8.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.High rubber production in the Southeast Asian region, growth in automotive exports, and rise in passenger car sales drive of the Southeast Asian tire market growth . However, development in the market of retreading tires and lack of infrastructure restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, advancements in technology present new opportunities in the upcoming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14286 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐫𝐢𝐦 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.Based on type, the all season segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the summer segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on vehicle type, the two wheeler segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the electric vehicle segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on country, Thailand contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Vietnam region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/southeast-asian-tire-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Bridgestone Corporation,Continental AG,Dunlop Tires,PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk,Goodyear Tire,Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.,Michelin,Pirelli & C. S.p.A,PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk,Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.,The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.,Inoac Corporation,PT. Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries,PT Tiga Berlian Mandiri.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14286 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the Southeast Asian tire market.The implementation of lockdown in South Asia gave way to several travel restrictions and forced all tire manufacturing hubs to shut down their operation, which in turn, hampered the growth of the market.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Heavy-Duty Trailer MarketAutomotive Voice Recognition System MarketTruck Platooning MarketLow Speed Electric Vehicle MarketEurope Trailer Axle MarketFamily Car Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

