Circadian Rhythm Sleep Treatment Market is Projected to Reach a Size of US$ 1.23 Billion at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2034

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market , projected to be valued at US$ 784.7 million in 2024, is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034. Goods and therapies targeted at treating sleep-related disorders associated with circadian rhythm disturbances or irregularities lead the market for circadian rhythm sleep treatment.Circadian rhythm disorders occur when the body's internal clock, which determines when it is time to wake up and go to bed, is not in tune with the environment. An internal clock that repeats every 24 hours is called a circadian clock. Circadian rhythms are 24-hour cycles that function as the body's internal clock, running in the background to complete important functions and processes. The market serves ailments such as sleep apnea, arrhythmias, and other cardiovascular problems that affect sleep by fusing aspects of cardiology and sleep medicine.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is estimated at US$ 784.7 billion in 2024.Demand for circadian rhythm sleep treatments is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.The market is projected to reach US$ 1.23 billion by 2034-end.North America is estimated to occupy 34.9% share of the global market in 2024.Demand for medications in circadian rhythm sleep treatment is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.The market in North America is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034.The market in East Asia is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.“The global market for circadian rhythm sleep treatment is being driven by the rising prevalence of psychological issues such as anxiety, depression, hypertension, and other ailments associated with lack of sleep. Major factors contributing to circadian rhythm sleep disorder include the aging of the population and the increasing incidence of sedentary lifestyle disorders, particularly diabetes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Circadian Rhythm Sleep Treatment MarketKey players in that circadian rhythm sleep treatment market are Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Akeda Pharmaceutical Company, LimitedIdorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., VU University Medical, CenterNeuraxpharm, The Sunbox Company,Increasing Prevalence of CRSDs and Technological Advancements in ChronobiologyCircadian rhythm sleep disorders (CRSDs) are a group of illnesses that disrupt the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. Several variables, such as jet lag, working shifts, and increased exposure to artificial light, are causing CRSDs to become more common worldwide. This is driving the demand for more sophisticated and improved solutions for diagnosing and treating CRSD.The market for circadian rhythm sleep treatment has undergone a radical change as a result of technological developments in chronobiology and sleep science. The use of precision-based methods to regulate and synchronize disrupted sleep-wake cycles is growing in popularity. These strategies range from technologically-assisted personalized therapy to tailored therapies addressing shift work issues. Wearable technology and digital treatments are bringing in a new era of targeted sleep health improvement tactics and improving the diagnosis and treatment of CRSDs.For instance, in December 2020, Vanda Pharmaceutical announced that the United States FDA had approved its HETLIOZ liquid and capsule formulations for the diagnosis of adults and children with Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS), a developmental disorder that disrupts sleep.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Circadian Rhythm Sleep Treatment Industry News:In December 2019, Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co. announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Dayvigo, a medication designed for adult patients suffering from insomnia. The FDA's approval was based on the results of two late-stage trials, which compared Dayvigo to a placebo over periods of one month and six months in patients with insomnia. The drug was approved in dosages of 5 mg and 10 mg.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on treatment (devices, medications, chronotherapy), disorder (delayed sleep phase syndrome, advanced sleep phase syndrome, non-24-hour sleep-wake syndrome, irregular sleep-wake disorders, shift work disorders, jet lag), and sales channel (institutional sales, retail sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Sleeping Aid Market : Size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 48.04 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 29.88 billion in 2024. 