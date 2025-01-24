Emgality Global Market Report 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

Emgality Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Emgality Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The growth of the emgality market size has shown promising signs in recent years. What factors have led to this increase in growth?

The emgality market size has shown exponential growth in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from a valuation of $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This growth in the historic period can largely be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of migraines, recognition of migraines as a serious condition, approval of emgality for the treatment of migraines and cluster headaches, a shift towards preventive treatments, and support from insurance coverage.

What is the projected growth of the emgality market in the coming years?

The emgality market size is expected to see significant growth in the near future. It is projected to grow to $XX million in 2029 at a CAGR of XX%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to expansion into emerging markets, increased awareness of migraine treatments, approval for additional indications, a surge in healthcare expenditure, and ongoing clinical trials. Major trends in the forecast period include the growing demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in drug delivery, advancements in CGRP therapy, digital health integration, and the introduction of generative AI in healthcare.

What are the key growth drivers of the emgality market?

The increasing prevalence of migraines worldwide is spurring the growth of the emgality market. Migraines, a neurological disorder characterized by intense, throbbing headaches often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea and sensitivity to light and sound, are increasingly being recognized. The rise in stress levels, lifestyle changes, and environmental triggers have contributed to a greater prevalence of this condition. Emgality offers relief to sufferers by blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide CGRP, thereby reducing the frequency and intensity of attacks. This treatment improves the quality of life and minimizes migraine-related disabilities in frequent sufferers.

In an instance underscoring the prevalence of migraines, a May 2023 study conducted by Migraine Canada noted that migraines impact 12% of Canadians 4.5M and over a billion people globally, with higher prevalence in women 30% lifetime compared to men 8% and children 10%. One in four households is impacted, with 1-2% suffering chronic migraines. This highlights the potential for growth in the emgality market.

Which companies are the key players in the emgality market?

Major companies operating in the emgality market include Eli Lilly and Company are making significant strides in the industry.

Are there any emerging trends shaping the emgality market?

Apart from the mentioned factors, strategic partnerships that enhance technology integration and expand market reach is another key trend in the emgality market. Strategic partnerships refer to collaborative relationships between two or more organizations combining resources, expertise, and efforts to achieve common goals. For instance, in December 2023, Organon & Co. expanded its partnership with Eli Lilly to extend access to the innovative migraine treatments, Emgality and RAYVOW, throughout Europe. This partnership targets the significant impact of migraines on women and strengthens Organon's portfolio in women's health. Organon will handle the distribution and promotion of the products, while Lilly will manage manufacturing and marketing authorization.

How is the emgality market segmented?

The emgality market can be segmented on the basis of various factors

1 By Clinical Indication: Migraine Prevention, Cluster Headaches

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3 By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Care

Are there any regional insights into the emgality market?

In terms of regional scope, North America led the emgality market in 2024. The regions explored in the emgality market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

