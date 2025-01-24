Major Evicel Market Driver 2025-2034: Rising Demand For Aesthetic Surgeries Fuels Industry Growth

The Business Research Company

How has the evicel market size grown over the years and what are the projections ahead?

The evicel market, as per recent figures, has been exhibiting strong growth, marked by rise in number of surgical procedures, growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in demand for effective hemostatic agents, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rise in prevalence of chronic conditions requiring surgery, and surge in healthcare investments. The market size has grown at a CAGR of XX% to reach $XX million in 2024, and it is projected to further rise to $XX million in 2025.

What will be the major growth drivers and trends guiding the evicel market's future?

The future of the evicel market appears promising, with expectations of growth to $XX million in 2029 at a CAGR of XX%. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating complex surgeries, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, shift towards faster recovery times in surgical procedures, and maturing awareness of hemostatic products. The rising prevalence of bleeding disorders, characterized by an inability of blood to clot properly, is also expected to fuel demand for Evicel, which is effectively used as a fibrin sealant during surgical procedures.

Who are the major companies operating in the evicel market?

Major players operating in the evicel market include Johnson & Johnson Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, having a strategic presence and offering competitively advanced products.

How is the evicel market segmented and what is the regional distribution?

The evicel market operates through key segments such as type of surgery, distribution channel, and end-user. The types of surgeries include orthopedic surgeries, cardiac surgeries, general surgeries, liver surgeries, and gynecological surgeries. Distribution channels comprise hospital pharmacies, surgical supply distributors, and outpatient surgery centers. Further, hospitals, specialty clinics, and other users define the end-user segment.

From a regional standpoint, North America emerged as the largest segment in the evicel market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period spanning other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

