Agrigenomics Market Size to Worth USD 9.83 Billion by the year 2032 With a 9.17 % CAGR by Exactitude Consultancy

Agrigenomics

Agrigenomics Market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Agilent Technologies, Inc.

The agrigenomics market focuses on applying genomics in agriculture, enhancing crop yield, livestock quality, and sustainability through advanced genetic research. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report is a well-researched data presentation that analyzes the global Agrigenomics market. The study examines some of the most significant facets of the global market and shows how pricing, competition, market dynamics, gross margin, and consumption will affect the market's performance. In addition to a thorough examination of the competitive environment, the study contains in-depth company profiles of the top participants in the market. It provides a summary of precise market data, including production, revenue, market value, volume, market share, and growth rate.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (アグリゲノミクス市場), Korea (농업유전학 시장), china (农业基因组市场), French (Marché de l’agrogénomique), German (Agrargenomik-Markt), and Italy (Il mercato dell’agrigenomica), etc.

The Agrigenomics Market Size is valued at USD 4.52 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 9.83 Billion by the year 2032 at a 9.17 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/44490/agrigenomics-market/#request-a-sample

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) LGC Limited (UK) Illumina, Inc. (US) Zoetis Inc. (US). Other Prominent Players

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

By Sequencer Types –

Sanger sequencing

Illumina hi seq family

Pacbio sequencers

Solid sequencers

Other sequencer types

By Application

Crops

Livestock

By Objective

DNA extraction & purification

DNA/RNA sequencing

Genotyping

Gene expression profiling

Marker-assisted selection

GMO/trait purity testing

Other objectives

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐫 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/44490/agrigenomics-market/

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Agrigenomics International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Agrigenomics Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Agrigenomics Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Agrigenomics Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Agrigenomics Industry 2025-2033

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Agrigenomics with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Agrigenomics Market Research Report

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Agrigenomics Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Agrigenomics Market?

What are the Agrigenomics market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Agrigenomics market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five techniques?

What is the Agrigenomics market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Our team is available 24/7 to assist and support our customers through reliable research.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/primary-research/

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

-20% free customization.

-Five Countries can be added as per your choice.

-Five Companies can added as per your choice.

-Free customization up to 40 hours.

-Post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞

https://bulletin.exactitudeconsultancy.com/

https://www.thehealthanalytics.com/

https://www.analytica.global/

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1789/industry-4-0-market/

The Global Industry 4.0 Market is expected to grow at more than 26% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 305 billion by 2030 from a little above USD 68 billion in 2023.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20982/agricultural-surfactants-market/

The agricultural surfactants market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 2.84 billion by 2030 from USD 1.88 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11379/automotive-pcb-market/

The global automotive PCB market is expected to grow at a 6.34% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 12.4 billion by 2029 from USD 7.13 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1577/physiotherapy-equipment-market/

The Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is expected to grow at 5.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 24.63 billion by 2028 from USD 15.35 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1073/boswellia-market

The Global Boswellia Market is expected to grow at more than 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 153 million by 2028 from a little above USD 90.5 million in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/29022/coriolis-meters-market/

The coriolis meters market is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.53 billion by 2029 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/18493/satcom-equipment-market/

SATCOM equipment market is expected to grow at 9.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It was valued 65.63 billion at 2020. It is expected to reach above USD 143.72 billion by 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/639/smart-ppe-market/

The Global Smart PPE Market is expected to grow at more than 13.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. It is expected to reach above USD 9.5 billion by 2031 from a little above USD 2.4 billion in 2023.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/32020/3d-print-in-the-medical-and-dental-market

The global 3D Print in the Medical and Dental market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.76 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.09 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.6 % during the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/18288/medical-packaging-films-market/

Medical packaging films market is expected to grow at 5.27% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It was valued 6.14 billion at 2020. It is expected to reach above USD 9.75 billion by 2030.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.