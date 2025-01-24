Operating Room Integration Market Growth Surges with Rising Demand for Advanced Systems

Operating Room Integration Market Size

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ Operating Room Integration Market by Device Type, Application, and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” the global operating room integration market size was valued at $1.77 Billion in 2019, which is projected to reach $4.19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4004 The remote and ease of control for video output, high-quality display technologies, multiple video screens streaming on one display, and sharing of videos between different operating rooms increase the demand for video over IP solutions. Further, the launch of the latest A/V streaming devices over IP solutions for digital operating rooms drives the operating room integration market growth . For instance, Sigma-XG which is a one product and one cable infrastructure, which means the device uses only one cable for connection throughout the building it is installed in and can be used to stream video in multiple operating rooms. Therefore, this advancement in audio and video management systems drives the operating room integration market growth.Ease in visualization of patient monitoring and display solutions, advancement of display technologies such as miniaturization of display and ultra-high-quality display outputs drive the market for display solutions for operating room integration. Further, the latest technologies provide various modes of display such as mirror image mode, picture-in-picture mode, and side-by-side flexibility for multi-image viewing mode. This increases the demand for display solutions among doctors.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4004 Factors such as advancement in surgical procedures, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and patient monitoring to provide safety boost the growth of the market. However, high initial investment and maintenance of ORI systems hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the untapped potential of emerging markets is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market globally.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The Operating Room Integration industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,STERIS PLC.STRYKER CORPORATIONOLYMPUS CORPORATIONKARL STORZ GMBH & CO. KGSKYTRON LLCGETINGE AB (MAQUET HOLDING B.V. & CO. KG.)BRAIN LAB AGCanon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)MERIVAARA CORP.DORICON MEDICAL SYSTEMSRegion-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, EMEA, China, and Asia-Pacific. North America was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $790.0 million, and is estimated to garner $1,622.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%.The global operating room integration market is segmented based on device type, application, end-user, and region. Based on the device type, the market is divided into audio & video management systems, display systems, documentation and recording systems, and others. Further, the audio & video management system segment is classified into simple video management, advanced video management, and data comparing IP-based versions. In addition, the display system is categorized into small display and large format display.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4004 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- By device type, the audio and video management systems segment held the highest revenue of $586.9 million in 2019 and contributed a major part in the operating room integration market share - By application, the surgery segment held the highest revenue of $934.4 million in 2019.- By end use, the hospital segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $1.43 Billion as per the operating room integration market analysis.- By region, North America is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major operating room integration market share during the forecast period. Semiconductor Foundry Market - https://technomarknews.blogspot.com/2025/01/strategic-developments-in-semiconductor.html 3. Telecom Network Infrastructure Market - https://technomarknews.blogspot.com/2025/01/a-brief-overview-of-energy-efficiency.html 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

