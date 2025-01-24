Council Circular 25-01 Cyber Security Guidelines for Councils

What’s new or changing? The updated Cyber Security Guidelines – Local Government (the Guidelines) allow councils to assess their cyber security maturity and plan their maturity uplift.

The Guidelines outline cyber security standards and controls recommended by Cyber Security NSW for NSW local government. What will this mean for council? Councils can adopt the Guidelines or use them to form the basis of an internally developed cyber security policy.

Adherence to the Guidelines is strongly recommended. Key points Councils are increasingly dependent on digital technologies and are a target for state-based, criminal and activist threat actors.

A cyber-attack or incident has a risk of major disruption to services and operations, with genuine risk to critical infrastructure and services.

Strong cyber security enables the effective use of emerging technologies and ensures confidence in the services provided by NSW local governments.

The Guidelines should form the basis of an internally developed cyber security policy for individual councils.

Cyber Security NSW does not offer funding assistance for the implementation of the Guidelines or other cyber security maturity uplift. Where to go for further information The Guidelines and relevant templates for council use are hosted on the Councils and Cyber Security NSW Microsoft Teams forum. To join the forum, contact community@cyber.nsw.gov.au.

Cyber Security NSW offers various services to assist councils in boosting their cyber security capability. Contact info@cyber.nsw.gov.au for more information.

For questions about the Guidelines, contact the Policy Development and Coordination Team at policy@cyber.nsw.gov.au.

The Guidelines are available on the Office of Local Government website here. Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary

Office of Local Government

