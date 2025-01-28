CD BioGlyco Established A New Sub-brand Marine Glycobiology To Assist Research in Marine Glycans

CD BioGlyco, a leading provider of services and products in the field of glycobiology, is proud to announce the launch of its new-sub-brand, Marine Glycobiology

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CD BioGlyco, a leading provider of services and products in the field of glycobiology, is proud to announce the launch of its new-sub-brand, Marine Glycobiology , offering a wide range of services and products tailored to meet the diverse needs of researchers and industries worldwide.Marine environments are extremely diverse, containing creatures with distinct biological adaptations. Glycans originating from marine sources frequently contain structures and functionalities not seen in terrestrial animals, making them an important resource for discovering new biomolecules for research and development.Glycans originating from marine sources, including polysaccharides and glycoproteins, are used as biomaterials to make drug delivery systems, biosensors, and functional materials. They are perfect for use in tissue engineering, nanotechnology, and biotechnology because of their special qualities, which include biodegradability, biocompatibility, and bioactivity.As one of the well-recognized experts with years of glycobiology service experience and sophisticated platform that utilizes state-of-the-art marine glycobiology technologies, CD BioGlyco Marine Glycocbiology now is able to unravel the mysteries of marine glycobiology, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and inventive solutions tailored to meet the needs of its esteemed clients.Now CD BioGlyco Marine Glycocbiology offers an extensive range of services designed to facilitate groundbreaking discoveries in this field: marine biomolecule production service , marine carbohydrate characterization service, marine glycomics service, marine glycoproteomics service, bioactivity analysis of marine glycan&glycoprotein, marine glycoenzyme development service..., and a comprehensive list of products including: marine carbohydrate, marine carbohydrate derivative, marine extract , and marine enzymes."Marine Glycobiology represents a new frontier in glycobiology research. By utilizing the unrealized potential of marine-derived glycans, we hope to revolutionize a variety of industries, from environmental science to healthcare, by offering state-of-the-art solutions that enable researchers and industries to make innovations that are sustainable and transformative." said Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco.“Our service is centered on the search for novel marine glycan discoveries that could lead to ground-breaking biotechnological applications. Our goal is to use the sea's power to create sustainable biofuels and innovative new medications for a healthier, more environmentally friendly future.” adds Anna.To know more about the new sub-brand “Marine Glycobiology” from CD BioGlyco and have a view of the whole list of services and products provided by the company, please visit https://marineglyco.bioglyco.com/

