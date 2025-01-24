Financial Times reporter Seb Murray spotlights the MIT Climate Pathways Project, noting that the effort blends “expertise across disciplines to use interactive simulations that help business leaders craft smarter climate policies.” Murray also highlights Sloan Research Scientist Florian Berg’s work aimed at addressing inconsistencies in ESG ratings.

