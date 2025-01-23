Submit Release
Training Seminar on Pact on Migration and Asylum

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is organising an in-person training seminar on the legislative instruments of the Pact on Migration and Asylum on 5-6 March 2025 in Brussels.

Objective

The aim of this 1.5 day training seminar is to provide an in-depth analysis of the content and likely impact of the Pact’s legislative instruments. It will also explore the different ways in which these instruments can be operationalised in practice and address key challenges and risks arising during the implementation phase.

Content

The training seminar will include sessions on the following five legislative instruments:

  • Revised Schengen Borders Code
  • Screening Regulation
  • Asylum Procedures Regulation
  • Return Border Procedures Regulation
  • Crisis Regulation.
  • ECRE members: No charge
  • Non-ECRE members: EUR 250

(NB/ All participants are required to fill in the registration form.)

Deadline for registration: Thursday 13 February 2025.

Registered participants will receive a confirmation e-mail with further details on how to proceed with payment by Friday 14 February at the latest.

(NB/ ECRE will not be able to cover participants’ travel or accommodation costs and online participation will not be possible.)

For more information about this training seminar, please contact Eleonora Testi (E-mail: etesti(at)ecre.org).

