Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former NYPD Officer for Criminally Negligent Homicide and Assault

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the sentencing of former New York City Police Department (NYPD) Officer Tyler Paul, 25, of Queens County, for striking Kawan Edwards while speeding on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens, causing his death. On December 11, 2024, Paul pleaded guilty before Supreme Court Justice Michael Hartofilis to Criminally Negligent Homicide and Assault in the Second and Third Degrees.

As part of the plea, Paul has been sentenced to one to three years in prison for the charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide; three and a half years in prison with three years of post-release supervision for the charge of Assault in the Second Degree; and 364 days in prison for the charge of Assault in the Third Degree. The sentences will run concurrently, and Paul has waived his right to appeal.

On the morning of April 26, 2023, Paul was off-duty and speeding in his personal car on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens. As he made a lane change from left to right, without signaling and while driving in between lanes, Paul struck a vehicle in the right lane. The collision caused Paul to lose control of his vehicle, which then skidded at a high speed into Mr. Edwards, who was working as a contractor for the Department of Transportation and standing on the shoulder of the road putting up construction signs. Mr. Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

