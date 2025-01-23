Submit Release
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Robust Loan and Deposit Growth in 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that its fourth quarter 2024 net income was $10.6 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $13.3 million, or $0.22 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $40.5 million, or $0.66 per average diluted common share, compared to $64.4 million, or $1.05 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. All data are unaudited.

“Our earnings for both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year were fueled by excellent deposit growth and solid loan growth throughout our footprint,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Deposit balances grew 2% over the prior quarter and 10% year-over-year, driven by our team’s success at cultivating local community commercial deposit relationships. Additionally, loan growth picked up during the fourth quarter, resulting in a 2% increase from the prior quarter and a 4% increase year-over-year.”

“Our positive credit trends continued during the fourth quarter, with nonperforming assets and net charge-offs remaining low at December 31, 2024,” said Mr. Jones. “During the fourth quarter, we continued to add to our loan reserves reflecting our solid loan growth while credit costs remained modest.”

“Another highlight of the fourth quarter was the expansion of our net interest margin to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024. The quarterly net interest margin improvement was largely due to the reduction in our cost of funds following the recent rate reductions. With our solid capital ratios and strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to benefit from stronger economic conditions. I want to thank our team members, clients, and the community for their efforts this year and for their unwavering support,” said Mr. Jones.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024  
Operating Results, Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management

(as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • The following table indicates the ratios for the annualized return on average equity, average tangible common equity, average assets and average tangible assets for the periods indicated:
         
    For the Quarter Ended:   For the Year Ended:
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,    December 31,       December 31, 
(unaudited)   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Return on average equity   6.16 %   6.14 %   7.96 %   5.97 %   9.88 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)   8.25 %   8.27 %   10.84 %   8.05 %   13.57 %
Return on average assets   0.75 %   0.78 %   1.00 %   0.76 %   1.22 %
Return on average tangible assets(1)   0.78 %   0.81 %   1.04 %   0.78 %   1.26 %


   
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
   

Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income increased 11% to $44.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of deposits resulting in an increase in the average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.  
  • Net interest income increased 4% to $44.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The FTE net interest margin decreased (7) basis points to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024, from 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on customer deposits, and lower average yields on overnight funds and investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average balances of loans and overnight funds.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2024, the net interest income decreased (11%) to $163.6 million, compared to $183.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The FTE net interest margin decreased (42) basis points to 3.28% for the year ended December 31, 2024, from 3.70% for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on customer deposits, a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits, and a lower average yield on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average balances of loans and overnight funds.
  • The following tables set forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income and economic value of equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates noted, and assuming a flat balance sheet with consistent product mix, as of December 31, 2024:
             
    Increase/(Decrease) in  
    Estimated Net  
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)   Interest Income(1)  
(in $000's, unaudited)      Amount      Percent  
+400   $ 27,272     14.0   %
+300   $ 20,340     10.5   %
+200   $ 13,451     6.9   %
+100   $ 6,590     3.4   %
0            
−100   $ (8,368 )   (4.3 ) %
−200   $ (19,659 )   (10.1 ) %
−300   $ (33,576 )   (17.3 ) %
−400   $ (54,794 )   (28.2 ) %


             
    Increase/(Decrease) in  
    Estimated Economic  
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)   Value of Equity(1)  
(in $000's, unaudited)      Amount   Percent  
+400   $ 124,156     9.0   %
+300   $ 104,693     7.6   %
+200   $ 78,580     5.7   %
+100   $ 44,383     3.2   %
0            
−100   $ (71,172 )   (5.2 ) %
−200   $ (177,928 )   (13.0 ) %
−300   $ (314,451 )   (22.9 ) %
−400   $ (492,841 )   (35.9 ) %


     
(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are for illustrative purposes only, are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. These projections are forward-looking and should be considered in light of the Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer below. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could affect any actual impact on net interest income.  
     

 

  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 5.42% for the third quarter of 2024.
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024  
    Average   Interest   Average     Average   Interest   Average    
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield     Balance   Income   Yield    
Loans, core bank   $ 2,899,347     $ 39,852     5.47   %   $ 2,867,076     $ 39,621     5.50   %  
Prepayment fees           35     0.00   %           4     0.00   %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables(1)     59,153       3,084     20.74   %     55,391       2,144     15.40   %  
Purchased residential mortgages     434,846       3,732     3.41   %     441,294       3,779     3.41   %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (2,357 )     429     0.06   %     (2,621 )     233     0.03   %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,390,989     $ 47,132     5.53   %   $ 3,361,140     $ 45,781     5.42   %  


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 5.39% for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in the yield on the core bank loan portfolio. The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.47% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 5.45% for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the yield on the core bank loan portfolio.


                                           
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average     Average   Interest   Average    
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield     Balance   Income   Yield    
Loans, core bank   $ 2,899,347     $ 39,852     5.47   %   $ 2,773,652     $ 37,674     5.39   %  
Prepayment fees           35     0.00   %           91     0.01   %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     59,153       3,084     20.74   %     52,861       2,803     21.04   %  
Purchased residential mortgages     434,846       3,732     3.41   %     459,268       3,812     3.29   %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (2,357 )     429     0.06   %     (3,352 )     255     0.04   %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,390,989     $ 47,132     5.53   %   $ 3,282,429     $ 44,635     5.39   %  


                                           
    For the Year Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average     Average   Interest   Average    
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield     Balance   Income   Yield    
Loans, core bank   $ 2,848,206     $ 155,690     5.47   %   $ 2,730,789     $ 147,028     5.38   %  
Prepayment fees           117     0.00   %           484     0.02   %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables(1)     55,717       10,980     19.71   %     62,642       13,426     21.43   %  
Purchased residential mortgages     444,476       15,038     3.38   %     472,582       15,309     3.24   %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (2,737 )     1,158     0.04   %     (3,819 )     1,381     0.05   %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,345,662     $ 182,983     5.47   %   $ 3,262,194     $ 177,628     5.45   %  


     
(1) Interest income for the third quarter of 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2024 was reduced by an immaterial out-of-period adjustment of ($804,000).
     


  In aggregate, the unamortized net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $2.1 million at December 31, 2024.
     
  • The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:  

 

                                               
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024  
    Average   Interest   Average     Average   Interest   Average    
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate     Balance   Expense   Rate    
Deposits:                                                
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,222,393                   $ 1,172,304                  
                                               
Demand, interest-bearing     906,581     $ 1,452     0.64   %     907,346     $ 1,714     0.75   %  
Savings and money market     1,339,397       9,090     2.70   %     1,188,057       9,128     3.06   %  
Time deposits - under $100     11,388       49     1.71   %     11,133       47     1.68   %  
Time deposits - $100 and over     234,446       2,310     3.92   %     229,565       2,349     4.07   %  
Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry                                              
Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits     1,057,286       7,009     2.64   %     1,017,541       7,747     3.03   %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,549,098       19,910     2.23   %     3,353,642       20,985     2.49   %  
    Total deposits     4,771,491       19,910     1.66   %     4,525,946       20,985     1.84   %  
                                               
Short-term borrowings     28           0.00   %     32           0.00   %  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,629       538     5.40   %     39,590       538     5.41   %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,588,755       20,448     2.27   %     3,393,264       21,523     2.52   %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds   $ 4,811,148     $ 20,448     1.69   %   $ 4,565,568     $ 21,523     1.88   %  


  The average cost of total deposits decreased to 1.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.84% for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting our success in reducing the rates on client deposits following the recent interest rate reductions. The average cost of funds decreased to 1.69% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.88% for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 1.43% and the average cost of funds was 1.46% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
   The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.70% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.06% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The average cost of funds increased to 1.74% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.13% for the year ended December 31, 2023.
     

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans:

  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.3 million, compared to a $153,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $289,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023. The addition to the allowance for credit on losses on loans reflects our loan growth, credit assessment, and economic factors.
  • There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $749,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the increase in the balance of total loans, and an increase in specific reserves for individually analyzed loans.

Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.2 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2024. Total noninterest income increased 13% to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a higher gain on sales of SBA loans.
  • Total noninterest income decreased (3%) to $8.7 million for the year ended December 31, of 2024, compared to $9.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by higher income in various other noninterest income categories.

Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $30.3 million, compared to $27.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to one-time personnel related expenses and legal fees of approximately $1.1 million, higher professional fees, homeowner association vendor payments, and information technology related expenses. Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $30.3 million, compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to one-time personnel related expenses and legal fees, professional fees, and homeowner association vendor payments.
  • Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased to $113.6 million, compared to $101.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, rent expense, professional fees, marketing related expenses, insurance expense, homeowner association vendor payments, and ICS/CDARS fee expense.   
  • Full time equivalent employees were 355 at December 31, 2024 compared to 353 at September 30, 2024, and 349 at December 31, 2023.  
  • The efficiency ratio was 65.35% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 65.37% for the third quarter of 2024, and 57.62% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher noninterest expense. The efficiency ratio increased to 65.88% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 52.57% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, was due to both higher noninterest expense and lower net revenue. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Income Tax Expense:

  • Income tax expense was $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, and $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 27.9%, compared to 27.3% for the third quarter of 2024, and 27.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $16.1 million, compared to $26.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 28.5%, compared to 28.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

  • The following table shows our liquidity, available lines of credit and the amounts outstanding at December 31, 2024:
                         
LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT   Total       Remaining
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Available   Outstanding   Available
Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")   $ 935,400     $     $ 935,400  
FRB discount window collateralized line of credit     1,383,149             1,383,149  
Federal Home Loan Bank collateralized borrowing capacity     815,760             815,760  
Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)     94,088             94,088  
Federal funds purchase arrangements     90,000             90,000  
Holding company line of credit     25,000             25,000  
Total   $ 3,343,397     $     $ 3,343,397  


  The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.3 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 billion at September 30, 2024, and $2.9 billion at December 31, 2023.
  The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 69% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 155% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at December 31, 2024.
  The loan to deposit ratio was 72.45% at December 31, 2024, compared to 72.11% at September 30, 2024, and 76.52% at December 31, 2023.
     
  • Total assets increased 2% to $5.65 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $5.55 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased 9% from $5.19 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily related to growth in client deposits.

Investment Securities:

  • Investment securities totaled $846.3 million at December 31, 2024, of which $256.3 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $590.0 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000). The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $497.0 million at December 31, 2024.
  • The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) at the dates indicated:
                   
SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE   December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2024
   2024
   2023
Balance (at fair value):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ 186,183     $ 184,162     $ 382,369  
Agency mortgage-backed securities     70,091       53,450       60,267  
Total   $ 256,274     $ 237,612     $ 442,636  
                   
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ (912 )   $ (1,440 )   $ (5,621 )
Agency mortgage-backed securities     (4,148 )     (2,923 )     (4,313 )
Total   $ (5,060 )   $ (4,363 )   $ (9,934 )
                   
Weighted average life (years)     1.57       1.39       1.29  
                   


  The pre-tax unrealized (loss) on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($5.1) million, or ($3.7) million net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2024.
  During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company purchased $20.5 million of agency mortgage-backed securities and $9.8 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $30.3 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.79% and an average life of 4.80 years.
     
  • The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrecognized (loss) and allowance for credit losses at the dates indicated:

                   
SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY   December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2024
   2024
   2023
Balance (at amortized cost):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ 559,548     $ 573,621     $ 618,374  
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax(1)     30,480       30,584       32,203  
Total(1)   $ 590,028     $ 604,205     $ 650,577  
                   
Pre-tax unrecognized (loss):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ (91,585 )   $ (71,996 )   $ (85,729 )
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax     (1,431 )     (676 )     (721 )
Total   $ (93,016 )   $ (72,672 )   $ (86,450 )
                   
Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities   $ (12 )   $ (12 )   $ (12 )
                   
Weighted average life (years)     6.35       5.94       6.57  
                   


     
(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses of ($12,000) at December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.
     


  The pre-tax unrecognized (loss) on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($93.0) million, or ($65.5) million net of taxes, which equaled 9.5% of total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2024.
  The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 6.35 years at December 31, 2024, which includes Community Reinvestment Act mortgage-backed securities with longer maturities.
     
  • The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at December 31, 2024 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.
  • The following are the actual and/or projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:
                         
            Agency        
            Mortgage-        
PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES   U.S.   backed and    
PAYDOWNS & MATURITIES   Treasury   Municipal    
(in $000’s, unaudited)      (Par Value)      Securities      Total
First quarter of 2025   $ 35,000     $ 20,986     $ 55,986  
Second quarter of 2025     118,000       19,666       137,666  
Third quarter of 2025     25,500       20,822       46,322  
Fourth quarter of 2025           19,228       19,228  
Total   $ 178,500     $ 80,702     $ 259,202  


  The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.88 years at December 31, 2024, compared to 4.62 years at September 30, 2024, and 4.40 years at December 31, 2023.
     

Loans:

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:

                                       
LOANS   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total        Balance      % to Total        Balance      % to Total       
Commercial   $ 531,350     15   %     $ 481,266     14   %     $ 463,778     14   %    
Real estate:                                      
CRE(1) - owner occupied     601,636     17   %       602,062     18   %       583,253     17   %    
CRE(1) - non-owner occupied     1,341,266     38   %       1,310,578     38   %       1,256,590     37   %    
Land and construction     127,848     4   %       125,761     4   %       140,513     4   %    
Home equity     127,963     4   %       124,090     4   %       119,125     4   %    
Multifamily     275,490     8   %       273,103     8   %       269,734     8   %    
Residential mortgages     471,730     14   %       479,524     14   %       496,961     15   %    
Consumer and other     14,837     < 1   %       14,179     < 1   %       20,919     1   %    
Total Loans     3,492,120     100   %       3,410,563     100   %       3,350,873     100   %    
Deferred loan costs (fees), net     (183 )         (327 )         (495 )      
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees    $ 3,491,937     100   %     $ 3,410,236     100   %     $ 3,350,378     100   %    


     
(1) Commercial Real Estate
     


  Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $81.7 million, or 2%, to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2024 from $3.4 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $141.6 million, or 4%, from $3.4 billion at December 31, 2023.   Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $89.5 million, or 3%, to $3.0 billion at December 31, 2024 from $2.9 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $166.8 million, or 6%, from $2.9 billion at December 31, 2023.
  Commercial and industrial line utilization was 34% at December 31, 2024, compared to 31% at September 30, 2024, and 29% at December 31, 2023.
  CRE loans totaled $1.9 billion at December 31, 2024, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans totaled 31% at September 30, 2024 and 32% at December 31, 2023.
    During the fourth quarter of 2024, there were 39 new owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans originated totaling $72 million with a weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 42%; the weighted average debt-service coverage ratio (“DSCR”) for the non-owner occupied portfolio was 2.58 times.
    The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was $1.7 million.
    The Company has personal guarantees on 92% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
    Total office exposure (excluding medical/dental offices) in the CRE portfolio was $413 million, including 34 loans totaling approximately $74 million in San Jose, 18 loans totaling approximately $25 million in San Francisco, and eight loans totaling approximately $16 million in Oakland, at December 31, 2024. Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $322 million at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2024, the weighted average LTV and DSCR for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 41.5% and 2.16 times, respectively. Total medical/dental office exposure in the non-owner occupied CRE portfolio consisted of 15 loans totaling $12.3 million, with a weighted average LTV and DSCR of 37.1% and 3.05 times, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
    The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by collateral type for CRE loans at December 31, 2024:


                                                                     
    CRE - Non-owner Occupied   CRE - Owner Occupied   Total CRE
COLLATERAL TYPE      Outstanding      LTV      DSCR      Outstanding      LTV      Outstanding      LTV
Retail     26   %       37.4   %       2.18       16   %       46.1   %       24   %       38.9   %  
Industrial     18   %       38.7   %       2.98       33   %       42.9   %       22   %       40.3   %  
Mixed-Use, Special Purpose and Other     19   %       41.6   %       1.99       35   %       40.6   %       22   %       41.2   %  
Office     20   %       41.5   %       2.16       16   %       44.1   %       19   %       42.1   %  
Multifamily     17   %       42.9   %       1.91       0   %       0.0   %       13   %       42.9   %  
Hotel/Motel     < 1   %       16.3   %       1.32       0   %       0.0   %       < 1   %       16.3   %  
Total     100   %       40.0   %       2.24       100   %       42.8   %       100   %       40.8   %  


    The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by county for CRE loans at December 31, 2024:


                                                                     
    CRE - Non-owner Occupied   CRE - Owner Occupied   Total CRE
COUNTY      Outstanding      LTV      DSCR      Outstanding      LTV      Outstanding      LTV
Alameda     25   %       43.8   %       1.92       19   %       45.3   %       23   %       44.1   %  
Contra Costa     7   %       41.6   %       1.77       8   %       46.9   %       7   %       43.1   %  
Marin     6   %       45.9   %       2.02       1   %       51.7   %       5   %       46.3   %  
Monterey     2   %       42.8   %       1.82       2   %       40.8   %       2   %       42.1   %  
Napa     < 1   %       29.1   %       2.40       1   %       51.6   %       < 1   %       36.8   %  
Out of Area     9   %       42.3   %       2.04       9   %       48.9   %       9   %       44.0   %  
San Benito     1   %       38.3   %       1.84       3   %       39.3   %       2   %       38.7   %  
San Francisco     9   %       37.3   %       2.19       4   %       39.5   %       8   %       37.6   %  
San Mateo     11   %       38.1   %       2.33       15   %       40.0   %       12   %       38.7   %  
Santa Clara     24   %       36.9   %       2.80       34   %       40.7   %       27   %       38.3   %  
Santa Cruz     2   %       32.2   %       1.75       1   %       49.6   %       2   %       35.5   %  
Solano     1   %       32.5   %       2.91       1   %       37.5   %       1   %       33.9   %  
Sonoma     3   %       38.7   %       2.58       2   %       42.8   %       2   %       39.6   %  
Total     100   %       40.0   %       2.24       100   %       42.8   %       100   %       40.8   %  


  • The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of December 31, 2024. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate and contractual repricing dates.
                                                         
    Due in   Over One Year But                        
LOAN MATURITIES   One Year or Less   Less than Five Years   Over Five Years        
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Total
Loans with variable interest rates   $ 469,400     52   %     $ 188,849     21   %     $ 236,771     26   %     $ 895,020  
Loans with fixed interest rates     163,977     6   %       815,903     31   %       1,617,220     62   %       2,597,100  
Loans   $ 633,377     18   %     $ 1,004,752     29   %     $ 1,853,991     53   %     $ 3,492,120  
                                                         


  At December 31, 2024, approximately 26% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 25% at September 30, 2024 and 27% at December 31, 2023.
     

Credit Quality:

  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
                                 
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   At or For the Year Ended:  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS      December 31,       September 30,       December 31,    December 31,       December 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024
   2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
  
Balance at beginning of period   $ 47,819     $ 47,954     $ 47,702     $ 47,958     $ 47,512    
Charge-offs during the period     (262 )     (474 )     (160 )     (1,604 )     (1,011 )  
Recoveries during the period     65       186       127       460       708    
Net charge-offs during the period     (197 )     (288 )     (33 )     (1,144 )     (303 )  
Provision for credit losses on loans during the period     1,331       153       289       2,139       749    
Balance at end of period   $ 48,953     $ 47,819     $ 47,958     $ 48,953     $ 47,958    
                                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $ 3,491,937     $ 3,410,236     $ 3,350,378     $ 3,491,937     $ 3,350,378    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 7,667     $ 7,158     $ 7,707     $ 7,667     $ 7,707    
ACLL to total loans     1.40   %     1.40   %     1.43   %     1.40   %     1.43   %  
ACLL to total nonperforming loans     638.49   %     668.05   %     622.27   %     638.49   %     622.27   %  


  The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the four quarters of 2024:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL       
(in $000’s, unaudited)    
ACLL at December 31, 2023   $ 47,958  
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2024     (234 )
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts     164  
ACLL at March 31, 2024     47,888  
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2024     616  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts     (550 )
ACLL at June 30, 2024     47,954  
Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2024     599  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts     (734 )
ACLL at September 30, 2024     47,819  
Portfolio changes during the fourth quarter of 2024     1,912  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the fourth quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts     (778 )
ACLL at December 31, 2024   $ 48,953  


  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the dates indicated:

                                             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % of Total        Balance      % of Total        Balance      % of Total    
Land and construction loans   $ 5,874     77   %   $ 5,862     82   %   $ 4,661     60   %  
Commercial loans     1,014     13   %     752     11   %     1,236     16   %  
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     489     6   %     460     6   %     889     12   %  
Home equity and other loans     290     4   %     84     1   %     779     10   %  
Residential mortgages         0   %         0   %     142     2   %  
CRE loans         0   %         0   %         0   %  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,667     100   %   $ 7,158     100   %   $ 7,707     100   %  


There were 9 borrowers included in NPAs totaling $7.7 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, compared to 10 borrowers totaling $7.2 million, or 0.13% of total assets at September 30, 2024, and 12 borrowers totaling $7.7 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2023.

  There were no CRE loans in NPAs at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, or December 31, 2023.
  There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, or December 31, 2023.
  There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, or December 31, 2023.
  • Classified assets totaled $41.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, compared to $32.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and $31.8 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. The increase in classified assets at December 31, 2024 was primarily the result of one downgraded owner occupied CRE credit, and a number of residential related loans. The loans are well-collateralized and we do not anticipate to incur losses as a result of the downgrades of these loans.

Deposits:

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:

                                             
DEPOSITS   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total    
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,214,192     25   %   $ 1,272,139     27   %   $ 1,292,486     30   %  
Demand, interest-bearing     936,587     19   %     913,910     19   %     914,066     21   %  
Savings and money market     1,325,923     28   %     1,309,676     28   %     1,087,518     25   %  
Time deposits — under $250     38,988     1   %     39,060     1   %     38,055     1   %  
Time deposits — $250 and over     206,755     4   %     196,945     4   %     192,228     4   %  
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                                            
money market and time deposits     1,097,586     23   %     997,803     21   %     854,105     19   %  
Total deposits   $ 4,820,031     100   %   $ 4,729,533     100   %   $ 4,378,458     100   %  

 

  Total deposits increased $90.5 million, or 2%, to $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $441.6 million, or 10% from $4.4 billion at December 31, 2023.
  The Company had 25,427 deposit accounts at December 31, 2024, with an average balance of $190,000. At September 30, 2024, the Company had 25,373 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $186,000. At December 31, 2023, the Company had 24,737 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $177,000.
  Deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.2 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $400,000 at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2024, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.2 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $394,000. At December 31, 2023, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.0 billion, representing 45% of total deposits, with an average account size of $368,000.
  The Bank’s uninsured deposits were approximately $2.2 billion, or 45% of the Company’s total deposits, at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 billion, or 47% of the Company’s total deposits, at September 30, 2024, and $2.0 billion, or 46% of the Company’s total deposits, at December 31, 2023.
     

Capital Management:

  • In July 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company did not repurchase any of its common stock during the third or fourth quarters of 2024.
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2024, as reflected in the following table:
                                 
                                   Well-capitalized    
                    Financial    
                    Institution   Basel III
    Heritage   Heritage   PCA   Minimum
    Commerce   Bank of   Regulatory   Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)   Corp   Commerce   Guidelines   Requirements (1)
Total Capital   15.6   %     15.1   %     10.0   %     10.5   %
Tier 1 Capital   13.4   %     13.9   %     8.0   %     8.5   %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   13.4   %     13.9   %     6.5   %     7.0   %
Tier 1 Leverage   9.6   %     10.0   %     5.0   %     4.0   %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)   9.4   %     9.8   %     N/A       N/A    


     
(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the Tier 1 Leverage ratio.
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
     
  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, at the dates indicated:

                   
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2024
   2024
   2023
Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale   $ (3,656 )   $ (3,161 )   $ (7,116 )
Split dollar insurance contracts liability     (2,339 )     (2,965 )     (2,809 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability     (2,173 )     (2,838 )     (2,892 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans     63       72       87  
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (8,105 )   $ (8,892 )   $ (12,730 )
                   
  • Tangible common equity was $515.7 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $510.8 million at September 30, 2024, and $496.6 million at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share was $8.41 at December 31, 2024, compared to $8.33 at September 30, 2024, and $8.12 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are common in the banking industry, and may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s future financial performance, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and the following: (1) the effects of recent and ongoing wildfires affecting Southern California, which have affected certain customers and certain loans secured by mortgages in Los Angeles County, and which are affecting or may, in the future, affect other customers in those and other markets throughout California; (2) risks of geographic concentration of our customer base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those customers and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (3) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (4) political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our customers; (5) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (6) adequacy of the our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (7) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (8) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (9) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (10) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (11) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (12) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (13) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (14) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (15) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; and (16) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

                                                         
    For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:     For the Year Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,   Percent  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024   2024   2023   2024     2023       2024   2023   Change  
Interest income   $ 64,633     $ 61,438     $ 58,892     5   % 10   %   $ 242,699     $ 234,298     4   %
Interest expense     20,448       21,523       16,591     (5 ) % 23   %     79,051       51,074     55   %
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans     44,185       39,915       42,301     11   % 4   %     163,648       183,224     (11 ) %
Provision for credit losses on loans     1,331       153       289     770   % 361   %     2,139       749     186   %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans     42,854       39,762       42,012     8   % 2   %     161,509       182,475     (11 ) %
Noninterest income:                                                        
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     885       908       838     (3 ) % 6   %     3,561       4,341     (18 ) %
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     528       530       519     0   % 2   %     2,097       2,031     3   %
Gain on sales of SBA loans     125       94           33   % N/A       473       482     (2 ) %
Servicing income     77       108       103     (29 ) % (25 ) %     365       400     (9 ) %
Termination fees     18       46       25     (61 ) % (28 ) %     177       154     15   %
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance                 25     N/A   (100 ) %     219       125     75   %
Other     552       554       432     0   % 28   %     1,856       1,465     27   %
Total noninterest income     2,185       2,240       1,942     (2 ) % 13   %     8,748       8,998     (3 ) %
Noninterest expense:                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     16,976       15,673       13,919     8   % 22   %     63,952       56,862     12   %
Occupancy and equipment     2,495       2,599       2,367     (4 ) % 5   %     10,226       9,490     8   %
Professional fees     1,711       1,306       1,085     31   % 58   %     5,416       4,350     25   %
Other     9,122       7,977       8,120     14   % 12   %     33,989       30,352     12   %
Total noninterest expense     30,304       27,555       25,491     10   % 19   %     113,583       101,054     12   %
Income before income taxes     14,735       14,447       18,463     2   % (20 ) %     56,674       90,419     (37 ) %
Income tax expense     4,114       3,940       5,135     4   % (20 ) %     16,146       25,976     (38 ) %
Net income   $ 10,621     $ 10,507     $ 13,328     1   % (20 ) %   $ 40,528     $ 64,443     (37 ) %
                                                         
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                                        
(unaudited)                                                        
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.22     0   % (23 ) %   $ 0.66     $ 1.06     (38 ) %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.22     0   % (23 ) %   $ 0.66     $ 1.05     (37 ) %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,320,505       61,295,877       61,118,485     0   % 0   %     61,270,730       61,038,857     0   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,679,735       61,546,157       61,412,816     0   % 0   %     61,527,372       61,311,318     0   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,348,095       61,297,344       61,146,835     0   % 0   %     61,348,095       61,146,835     0   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     0   % 0   %   $ 0.52     $ 0.52     0   %
Book value per share   $ 11.24     $ 11.18     $ 11.00     1   % 2   %   $ 11.24     $ 11.00     2   %
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 8.41     $ 8.33     $ 8.12     1   % 4   %   $ 8.41     $ 8.12     4   %
                                                         
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                                        
(unaudited)                                                        
Annualized return on average equity     6.16   %   6.14   %   7.96   % 0   % (23 ) %     5.97   %   9.88   % (40 ) %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1)     8.25   %   8.27   %   10.84   % 0   % (24 ) %     8.05   %   13.57   % (41 ) %
Annualized return on average assets     0.75   %   0.78   %   1.00   % (4 ) % (25 ) %     0.76   %   1.22   % (38 ) %
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)     0.78   %   0.81   %   1.04   % (4 ) % (25 ) %     0.78   %   1.26   % (38 ) %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.34   %   3.17   %   3.41   % 5   % (2 ) %     3.28   %   3.70   % (11 ) %
Efficiency ratio(1)     65.35   %   65.37   %   57.62   % 0   % 13   %     65.88   %   52.57   % 25   %
                                                         
AVERAGE BALANCES                                                        
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                                        
Average assets   $ 5,607,840     $ 5,352,067     $ 5,264,905     5   % 7   %   $ 5,338,705     $ 5,289,375     1   %
Average tangible assets(1)   $ 5,433,439     $ 5,177,114     $ 5,088,264     5   % 7   %   $ 5,163,485     $ 5,111,839     1   %
Average earning assets   $ 5,267,773     $ 5,011,865     $ 4,923,582     5   % 7   %   $ 4,999,363     $ 4,955,018     1   %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 2,260     $ 1,493     $ 1,612     51   % 40   %   $ 2,001     $ 2,821     (29 ) %
Average total loans   $ 3,388,729     $ 3,359,647     $ 3,280,817     1   % 3   %   $ 3,343,661     $ 3,259,373     3   %
Average deposits   $ 4,771,491     $ 4,525,946     $ 4,454,750     5   % 7   %   $ 4,513,774     $ 4,467,489     1   %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,222,393     $ 1,172,304     $ 1,243,222     4   % (2 ) %   $ 1,174,854     $ 1,393,949     (16 ) %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,549,098     $ 3,353,642     $ 3,211,528     6   % 11   %   $ 3,338,920     $ 3,073,540     9   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,588,755     $ 3,393,264     $ 3,251,034     6   % 10   %   $ 3,378,516     $ 3,140,105     8   %
Average equity   $ 686,263     $ 680,404     $ 664,638     1   % 3   %   $ 678,543     $ 652,449     4   %
Average tangible common equity(1)   $ 511,862     $ 505,451     $ 487,997     1   % 5   %   $ 503,323     $ 474,913     6   %
                                                         

_________________________________
     (1)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure.

                                           
    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024   2024   2024   2024   2023  
Interest income   $ 64,633     $ 61,438     $ 59,077     $ 57,551     $ 58,892    
Interest expense     20,448       21,523       19,622       17,458       16,591    
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans     44,185       39,915       39,455       40,093       42,301    
Provision for credit losses on loans     1,331       153       471       184       289    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans     42,854       39,762       38,984       39,909       42,012    
Noninterest income:                                          
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     885       908       891       877       838    
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     528       530       521       518       519    
Gain on sales of SBA loans     125       94       76       178          
Servicing income     77       108       90       90       103    
Termination fees     18       46       100       13       25    
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance                 219             25    
Other     552       554       379       371       432    
Total noninterest income     2,185       2,240       2,276       2,047       1,942    
Noninterest expense:                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     16,976       15,673       15,794       15,509       13,919    
Occupancy and equipment     2,495       2,599       2,689       2,443       2,367    
Professional fees     1,711       1,306       1,072       1,327       1,085    
Other     9,122       7,977       8,633       8,257       8,120    
Total noninterest expense     30,304       27,555       28,188       27,536       25,491    
Income before income taxes     14,735       14,447       13,072       14,420       18,463    
Income tax expense     4,114       3,940       3,838       4,254       5,135    
Net income   $ 10,621     $ 10,507     $ 9,234     $ 10,166     $ 13,328    
                                           
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                          
(unaudited)                                          
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.15     $ 0.17     $ 0.22    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.15     $ 0.17     $ 0.22    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,320,505       61,295,877       61,279,914       61,186,623       61,118,485    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,679,735       61,546,157       61,438,088       61,470,552       61,412,816    
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,348,095       61,297,344       61,292,094       61,253,625       61,146,835    
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13    
Book value per share   $ 11.24     $ 11.18     $ 11.08     $ 11.04     $ 11.00    
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 8.41     $ 8.33     $ 8.22     $ 8.17     $ 8.12    
                                           
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                          
(unaudited)                                          
Annualized return on average equity     6.16   %   6.14   %   5.50   %   6.08   %   7.96   %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1)     8.25   %   8.27   %   7.43   %   8.24   %   10.84   %
Annualized return on average assets     0.75   %   0.78   %   0.71   %   0.79   %   1.00   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)     0.78   %   0.81   %   0.74   %   0.82   %   1.04   %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.34   %   3.17   %   3.26   %   3.34   %   3.41   %
Efficiency ratio(1)     65.35   %   65.37   %   67.55   %   65.34   %   57.62   %
                                           
AVERAGE BALANCES                                          
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                          
Average assets   $ 5,607,840     $ 5,352,067     $ 5,213,171     $ 5,178,636     $ 5,264,905    
Average tangible assets(1)   $ 5,433,439     $ 5,177,114     $ 5,037,673     $ 5,002,597     $ 5,088,264    
Average earning assets   $ 5,267,773     $ 5,011,865     $ 4,872,449     $ 4,842,279     $ 4,923,582    
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 2,260     $ 1,493     $ 1,503     $ 2,749     $ 1,612    
Average total loans   $ 3,388,729     $ 3,359,647     $ 3,328,358     $ 3,297,240     $ 3,280,817    
Average deposits   $ 4,771,491     $ 4,525,946     $ 4,394,545     $ 4,360,150     $ 4,454,750    
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,222,393     $ 1,172,304     $ 1,127,145     $ 1,177,078     $ 1,243,222    
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,549,098     $ 3,353,642     $ 3,267,400     $ 3,183,072     $ 3,211,528    
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,588,755     $ 3,393,264     $ 3,306,972     $ 3,222,603     $ 3,251,034    
Average equity   $ 686,263     $ 680,404     $ 675,108     $ 672,292     $ 664,638    
Average tangible common equity(1)   $ 511,862     $ 505,451     $ 499,610     $ 496,253     $ 487,997    
                                           

_____________________________
(1)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure.

                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024     2024     2023     2024     2023    
ASSETS                                 
Cash and due from banks   $ 29,864     $ 49,722     $ 41,592     (40 ) %   (28 ) %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     938,259       906,588       366,537     3   %   156   %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     256,274       237,612       442,636     8   %   (42 ) %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     590,016       604,193       650,565     (2 ) %   (9 ) %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     2,375       1,649       2,205     44   %   8   %
Loans:                             
Commercial     531,350       481,266       463,778     10   %   15   %
Real estate:                             
CRE - owner occupied     601,636       602,062       583,253     0   %   3   %
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,341,266       1,310,578       1,256,590     2   %   7   %
Land and construction     127,848       125,761       140,513     2   %   (9 ) %
Home equity     127,963       124,090       119,125     3   %   7   %
Multifamily     275,490       273,103       269,734     1   %   2   %
Residential mortgages     471,730       479,524       496,961     (2 ) %   (5 ) %
Consumer and other     14,837       14,179       20,919     5   %   (29 ) %
Loans     3,492,120       3,410,563       3,350,873     2   %   4   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (183 )     (327 )     (495 )   (44 ) %   (63 ) %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees     3,491,937       3,410,236       3,350,378     2   %   4   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (48,953 )     (47,819 )     (47,958 )   2   %   2   %
Loans, net     3,442,984       3,362,417       3,302,420     2   %   4   %
Company-owned life insurance     81,211       80,682       79,489     1   %   2   %
Premises and equipment, net     10,140       10,398       9,857     (2 ) %   3   %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631     0   %   0   %
Other intangible assets     6,439       6,966       8,627     (8 ) %   (25 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     119,813       123,738       122,536     (3 ) %   (2 ) %
Total assets   $ 5,645,006     $ 5,551,596     $ 5,194,095     2   %   9   %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                             
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,214,192     $ 1,272,139     $ 1,292,486     (5 ) %   (6 ) %
Demand, interest-bearing     936,587       913,910       914,066     2   %   2   %
Savings and money market     1,325,923       1,309,676       1,087,518     1   %   22   %
Time deposits - under $250     38,988       39,060       38,055     0   %   2   %
Time deposits - $250 and over     206,755       196,945       192,228     5   %   8   %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits     1,097,586       997,803       854,105     10   %   29   %
Total deposits     4,820,031       4,729,533       4,378,458     2   %   10   %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,653       39,615       39,502     0   %   0   %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     95,595       97,096       103,234     (2 ) %   (7 ) %
Total liabilities     4,955,279       4,866,244       4,521,194     2   %   10   %
                             
Shareholders’ Equity:                                 
Common stock     510,070       509,134       506,539     0   %   1   %
Retained earnings     187,762       185,110       179,092     1   %   5   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (8,105 )     (8,892 )     (12,730 )   (9 ) %   (36 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     689,727       685,352       672,901     1   %   3   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,645,006     $ 5,551,596     $ 5,194,095     2   %   9   %
                             


                               
    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 29,864     $ 49,722     $ 37,497     $ 32,543     $ 41,592  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     938,259       906,588       610,763       508,816       366,537  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     256,274       237,612       273,043       404,474       442,636  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     590,016       604,193       621,178       636,249       650,565  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     2,375       1,649       1,899       1,946       2,205  
Loans:                              
Commercial     531,350       481,266       477,929       452,231       463,778  
Real estate:                              
CRE - owner occupied     601,636       602,062       594,504       585,031       583,253  
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,341,266       1,310,578       1,283,323       1,271,184       1,256,590  
Land and construction     127,848       125,761       125,374       129,712       140,513  
Home equity     127,963       124,090       126,562       122,794       119,125  
Multifamily     275,490       273,103       268,968       269,263       269,734  
Residential mortgages     471,730       479,524       484,809       490,035       496,961  
Consumer and other     14,837       14,179       18,758       16,439       20,919  
Loans     3,492,120       3,410,563       3,380,227       3,336,689       3,350,873  
Deferred loan fees, net     (183 )     (327 )     (434 )     (587 )     (495 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees     3,491,937       3,410,236       3,379,793       3,336,102       3,350,378  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (48,953 )     (47,819 )     (47,954 )     (47,888 )     (47,958 )
Loans, net     3,442,984       3,362,417       3,331,839       3,288,214       3,302,420  
Company-owned life insurance     81,211       80,682       80,153       80,007       79,489  
Premises and equipment, net     10,140       10,398       10,310       9,986       9,857  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631  
Other intangible assets     6,439       6,966       7,521       8,074       8,627  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     119,813       123,738       121,190       118,134       122,536  
Total assets   $ 5,645,006     $ 5,551,596     $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074     $ 5,194,095  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,214,192     $ 1,272,139     $ 1,187,320     $ 1,242,059     $ 1,292,486  
Demand, interest-bearing     936,587       913,910       928,246       925,100       914,066  
Savings and money market     1,325,923       1,309,676       1,126,520       1,124,900       1,087,518  
Time deposits - under $250     38,988       39,060       39,046       38,105       38,055  
Time deposits - $250 and over     206,755       196,945       203,886       200,739       192,228  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits     1,097,586       997,803       959,592       913,757       854,105  
Total deposits     4,820,031       4,729,533       4,444,610       4,444,660       4,378,458  
Other short-term borrowings                              
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,653       39,615       39,577       39,539       39,502  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     95,595       97,096       99,638       95,579       103,234  
Total liabilities     4,955,279       4,866,244       4,583,825       4,579,778       4,521,194  
                               
Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Common stock     510,070       509,134       508,343       507,578       506,539  
Retained earnings     187,762       185,110       182,571       181,306       179,092  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (8,105 )     (8,892 )     (11,715 )     (12,588 )     (12,730 )
Total shareholders' equity     689,727       685,352       679,199       676,296       672,901  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,645,006     $ 5,551,596     $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074     $ 5,194,095  
                               


                                   
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024   2024   2023   2024     2023    
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 7,178     $ 6,698     $ 6,818     7   % 5   %
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     489       460       889     6   % (45 ) %
Total nonperforming loans     7,667       7,158       7,707     7   % (1 ) %
Foreclosed assets                     N/A   N/A  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,667     $ 7,158     $ 7,707     7   % (1 ) %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ 197     $ 288     $ 33     (32 ) % 497   %
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 1,331     $ 153     $ 289     770   % 361   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 48,953     $ 47,819     $ 47,958     2   % 2   %
Classified assets   $ 41,661     $ 32,609     $ 31,763     28   % 31   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.40   %   1.40   %   1.43   % 0   % (2 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     638.49   %   668.05   %   622.27   % (4 ) % 3   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.14   %   0.13   %   0.15   % 8   % (7 ) %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.22   %   0.21   %   0.23   % 5   % (4 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                  
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %   6   %   6   % 17   % 17   %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                  
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %   6   %   5   % 17   % 40   %
                                   
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                  
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                  
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                  
Tangible common equity(1)   $ 515,657     $ 510,755     $ 496,643     1   % 4   %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.22   %   12.35   %   12.96   % (1 ) % (6 ) %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(2)     9.43   %   9.50   %   9.90   % (1 ) % (5 ) %
Loan to deposit ratio     72.45   %   72.11   %   76.52   % 0   % (5 ) %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     25.19   %   26.90   %   29.52   % (6 ) % (15 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.6   %   15.6   %   15.5   % 0   % 1   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.4   %   13.4   %   13.3   % 0   % 1   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.4   %   13.4   %   13.3   % 0   % 1   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.6   %   10.0   %   10.0   % (4 ) % (4 ) %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(2)     9.79   %   9.86   %   10.26   % (1 ) % (5 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.1   %   15.1   %   14.9   % 0   % 1   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.9   %   13.9   %