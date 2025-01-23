Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended December 31, 2024

4th Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.54 per share, an increase of 20 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share and an increase of 10 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49 per share.

Net income was $61.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $10.7 million, or 21 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $51.1 million and an increase of $7.4 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net income of $54.3 million.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.97 percent, an increase of 14 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent and an increase of 41 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.56 percent.

Net interest income was $191 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.2 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $180 million and an increase of $25.0 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $166 million.

Non-interest expense was $141 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio of $17.262 billion increased $81 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

The loan yield of 5.72 percent in the current quarter increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent and increased 38 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.34 percent.

The total earning asset yield of 4.57 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.52 percent and increased 40 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter earning asset yield of 4.17 percent.

The total core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.29 percent in the current quarter decreased 8 basis point from the prior quarter total core deposit cost of 1.37 percent.

The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.71 percent in the current quarter decreased 8 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.79 percent.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 159 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.



Year 2024 Highlights:

Net income for 2024 was $190 million, a decrease of $32.8 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year net income of $223 million.

Net interest income for 2024 was $705 million, an increase of $13.0 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $692 million.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current year was 2.77 percent, an increase of 4 basis points from the prior year net interest margin of 2.73.

The loan portfolio increased $1.064 billion, or 7 percent, from the prior year end and organically increased $342 million, or 2 percent, during 2024.

The $2.740 billion of FRB Bank Term Funding (“BTFP”) was paid off during the current year through a combination of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and cash.

Dividends declared in 2024 were $1.32 per share.

The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of six Montana branch locations of Rocky Mountain Bank division (“RMB”) of HTLF Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. with total assets of $403 million.

The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Community Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Wheatland Bank (collectively, “Wheatland”), a leading eastern Washington community bank headquartered in Spokane with total assets of $778 million.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Operating results Net income $ 61,754 51,055 44,708 32,627 54,316 190,144 222,927 Basic earnings per share $ 0.54 0.45 0.39 0.29 0.49 1.68 2.01 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 0.45 0.39 0.29 0.49 1.68 2.01 Dividends declared per share $ 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 1.32 1.32 Market value per share Closing $ 50.22 45.70 37.32 40.28 41.32 50.22 41.32 High $ 60.67 47.71 40.18 42.75 44.06 60.67 50.03 Low $ 43.70 35.57 34.35 34.74 27.36 34.35 26.77 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 113,401,955 113,394,786 113,394,092 113,388,590 110,888,942 113,401,955 110,888,942 Average outstanding shares - basic 113,398,213 113,394,758 113,390,539 112,492,142 110,884,496 113,170,157 110,864,501 Average outstanding shares - diluted 113,541,026 113,473,107 113,405,491 112,554,402 110,907,640 113,243,427 110,890,447 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.87 % 0.73 % 0.66 % 0.47 % 0.77 % 0.68 % 0.81 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.62 % 6.34 % 5.77 % 4.25 % 7.40 % 6.02 % 7.64 % Efficiency ratio 60.50 % 64.92 % 67.97 % 74.41 % 65.20 % 66.71 % 62.85 % Loan to deposit ratio 84.17 % 83.16 % 84.03 % 82.04 % 81.36 % 84.17 % 81.36 % Number of full time equivalent employees 3,441 3,434 3,399 3,438 3,294 3,441 3,294 Number of locations 227 232 231 232 221 227 221 Number of ATMs 284 285 286 285 275 284 275



KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $61.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $10.7 million, or 21 percent from the prior quarter net income of $51.1 million and an increase of $7.4 million, or 14 percent, from the $54.3 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.54 per share, an increase of 20 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share and an increase of 10 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49. The increase in net income compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in non-interest expenses. The increase in net income compared to the prior year fourth quarter was due to the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increased costs associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB over the prior year fourth quarter. “The Glacier team once again delivered another strong quarter and year,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our positive earnings trends should continue into 2025 and we look forward to optimizing these trends with our focus on the financial markets, our customers and employees.”

Net income for 2024 was $190 million, a decrease of $32.8 million, or 15 percent, from the $223 million net income for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2024 was $1.68 per share, a decrease of $0.33 per share from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $2.01. The decrease in net income for the current year compared to the prior year was primarily due to the significant increase in funding costs and a $8.6 million increase in acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expense was $9.9 million in the current year compared to $1.3 million in the prior year. In addition, the 2024 results included increased operating costs and a $9.7 million provision for credit losses associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB.



On July 19, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of six RMB branches in Montana. The branches have been combined with Glacier Bank divisions operating in Montana, including First Bank of Montana, First Security Bank of Bozeman, First Security Bank of Missoula, Valley Bank, and Western Security Bank. On January 31, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Wheatland, headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Wheatland had 14 branches in eastern Washington and was combined with the North Cascades Bank division under the name Wheatland Bank, division of Glacier Bank. The Wheatland Bank division now operates with a combined 20 branches in Central and Eastern Washington and is a Top 5 community bank by deposit share in Eastern Washington. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the Wheatland and RMB acquisitions beginning on the acquisition date of each. The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

Wheatland RMB (Dollars in thousands) January 31,

2024 July 19,

2024 Total Total assets $ 777,705 $ 403,052 $ 1,180,757 Cash and cash equivalents 12,926 76,781 89,707 Debt securities 187,183 — 187,183 Loans receivable 450,403 271,569 721,972 Non-interest bearing deposits 277,651 93,534 371,185 Interest bearing deposits 339,304 303,156 642,460 Borrowings 58,500 4,305 62,805 Core deposit intangible 16,936 11,808 28,744 Goodwill 38,146 27,780 65,926



Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 848,408 987,833 1,354,342 (139,425 ) (505,934 ) Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,245,205 4,436,578 4,785,719 (191,373 ) (540,514 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,294,847 3,348,698 3,502,411 (53,851 ) (207,564 ) Total debt securities 7,540,052 7,785,276 8,288,130 (245,224 ) (748,078 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 1,858,929 1,837,697 1,704,544 21,232 154,385 Commercial real estate 10,963,713 10,833,841 10,303,306 129,872 660,407 Other commercial 3,119,535 3,177,051 2,901,863 (57,516 ) 217,672 Home equity 930,994 931,440 888,013 (446 ) 42,981 Other consumer 388,678 401,158 400,356 (12,480 ) (11,678 ) Loans receivable 17,261,849 17,181,187 16,198,082 80,662 1,063,767 Allowance for credit losses (206,041 ) (205,170 ) (192,757 ) (871 ) (13,284 ) Loans receivable, net 17,055,808 16,976,017 16,005,325 79,791 1,050,483 Other assets 2,458,719 2,456,643 2,094,832 2,076 363,887 Total assets $ 27,902,987 28,205,769 27,742,629 (302,782 ) 160,358



Total debt securities of $7.540 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $245 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $748 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Debt securities represented 27 percent of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to 30 percent at December 31, 2023.

The loan portfolio of $17.262 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $81 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $1.064 billion, or 7 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding the RMB and Wheatland acquisitions, the loan portfolio organically increased $342 million, or 2 percent, during 2024. Excluding the acquisitions, the loan category with the largest dollar increase during 2024 was commercial real estate which increased $234 million, or 2 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Year ended At or for the Nine Months ended At or for the Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 192,757 192,757 182,283 Acquisitions 3 3 — Provision for credit losses 27,179 21,138 20,790 Charge-offs (18,626 ) (12,406 ) (15,095 ) Recoveries 4,728 3,678 4,779 Balance at end of period $ 206,041 205,170 192,757 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 27,179 21,138 20,790 Unfunded loan commitments 1,127 (1,366 ) (5,995 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 28,306 19,772 14,795 Other real estate owned $ 1,085 432 1,032 Other foreclosed assets 79 201 471 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 6,177 11,551 3,312 Non-accrual loans 20,445 15,937 20,816 Total non-performing assets $ 27,786 28,121 25,631 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 774 % 730 % 799 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 32,228 56,213 49,967 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 748 1,802 1,503



Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2024 was 0.10 percent compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.09 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. Non-performing assets of $27.8 million at December 31, 2024 decreased $335 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $2.2 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2024 were 0.19 percent compared to 0.33 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.31 percent for the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $32.2 million at December 31, 2024 decreased $24.0 million from the prior quarter and decreased $17.7 million from prior year fourth quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $8.5 million included $6.0 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $2.5 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. For the current year, the provision for credit losses of $28.3 million included $8.1 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $1.6 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2024 was 1.19 percent and remained unchanged from the prior year end. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for

Credit Losses

Loans Net Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Fourth quarter 2024 $ 6,041 $ 5,170 1.19 % 0.19 % 0.10 % Third quarter 2024 6,981 2,766 1.19 % 0.33 % 0.10 % Second quarter 2024 5,066 2,890 1.19 % 0.29 % 0.06 % First quarter 2024 9,091 3,072 1.19 % 0.37 % 0.09 % Fourth quarter 2023 4,181 3,695 1.19 % 0.31 % 0.09 % Third quarter 2023 5,095 2,209 1.19 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Second quarter 2023 5,254 2,473 1.19 % 0.16 % 0.12 % First quarter 2023 6,260 1,939 1.20 % 0.16 % 0.12 %



Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $5.2 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $3.7 million for the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the current quarter were primarily due to a few isolated loans. Net charge-offs of $5.2 million included $2.1 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $3.1 million of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,136,709 6,407,728 6,022,980 (271,019 ) 113,729 NOW and DDA accounts 5,543,512 5,363,476 5,321,257 180,036 222,255 Savings accounts 2,845,124 2,801,077 2,833,887 44,047 11,237 Money market deposit accounts 2,878,213 2,854,540 2,831,624 23,673 46,589 Certificate accounts 3,139,821 3,284,609 2,915,393 (144,788 ) 224,428 Core deposits, total 20,543,379 20,711,430 19,925,141 (168,051 ) 618,238 Wholesale deposits 3,615 3,334 4,026 281 (411 ) Deposits, total 20,546,994 20,714,764 19,929,167 (167,770 ) 617,827 Repurchase agreements 1,777,475 1,831,501 1,486,850 (54,026 ) 290,625 Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 22,324,469 22,546,265 21,416,017 (221,796 ) 908,452 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,800,000 1,800,000 — — 1,800,000 FRB Bank Term Funding — — 2,740,000 — (2,740,000 ) Other borrowed funds 83,341 84,168 81,695 (827 ) 1,646 Subordinated debentures 133,105 133,065 132,943 40 162 Other liabilities 338,218 397,221 351,693 (59,003 ) (13,475 ) Total liabilities $ 24,679,133 24,960,719 24,722,348 (281,586 ) (43,215 )



Total deposits of $20.547 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $168 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $618 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year end. Total deposits organically decreased $396 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year end and total deposits and repurchase agreements organically decreased $109 million, or 51 basis points, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Upon maturity in the first quarter of 2024, the Company paid off its $2.740 billion BTFP borrowings with a combination of $2.140 billion in FHLB borrowings and cash.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Common equity $ 3,533,150 3,507,356 3,394,394 25,794 138,756 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (309,296 ) (262,306 ) (374,113 ) (46,990 ) 64,817 Total stockholders’ equity 3,223,854 3,245,050 3,020,281 (21,196 ) 203,573 Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,102,500 ) (1,106,336 ) (1,017,263 ) 3,836 (85,237 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,121,354 2,138,714 2,003,018 (17,360 ) 118,336





Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.55 % 11.50 % 10.89 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 7.92 % 7.89 % 7.49 % Book value per common share $ 28.43 28.62 27.24 (0.19 ) 1.19 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.71 18.86 18.06 (0.15 ) 0.65



Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.121 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $17.4 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily the result of an increase in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities which was partially offset by earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024 increased $118 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $92.4 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Wheatland and a decrease of $67.9 million in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Tangible book value per common share of $18.71 at the current quarter end increased $0.65 per share, or 4 percent, from the prior year end.

Cash Dividends

On November 20, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable December 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2024. The dividend was the Company’s 159th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.





Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Compared to September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



Income Summary



Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Net interest income Interest income $ 297,036 289,578 273,834 279,402 273,496 Interest expense 105,593 109,347 107,356 112,922 107,040 Total net interest income 191,443 180,231 166,478 166,480 166,456 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 20,322 20,587 19,422 18,563 19,115 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 4,541 4,970 4,821 4,362 4,484 Gain on sale of loans 3,926 4,898 4,669 3,362 2,228 Gain (loss) on sale of securities — 26 (12 ) 16 1,712 Other income 2,760 4,223 3,304 3,686 3,326 Total non-interest income 31,549 34,704 32,204 29,989 30,865 Total income $ 222,992 214,935 198,682 196,469 197,321 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.97 % 2.83 % 2.68 % 2.59 % 2.56 % $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Net interest income Interest income $ 7,458 23,202 17,634 23,540 Interest expense (3,754 ) (1,763 ) (7,329 ) (1,447 ) Total net interest income 11,212 24,965 24,963 24,987 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees (265 ) 900 1,759 1,207 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges (429 ) (280 ) 179 57 Gain on sale of loans (972 ) (743 ) 564 1,698 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (26 ) 12 (16 ) (1,712 ) Other income (1,463 ) (544 ) (926 ) (566 ) Total non-interest income (3,155 ) (655 ) 1,560 684 Total income $ 8,057 24,310 26,523 25,671



Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $191 million for the current quarter increased $11.2 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $180 million and increased $25.0 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $297 million increased $7.5 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily driven by increased loan yields and increased average loan balances, coupled with increased average interest-bearing cash balances. The current quarter interest income increased $23.5 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.72 percent in the current quarter increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent and increased 38 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.34 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $106 million decreased $3.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to a decrease in deposit costs. The current quarter interest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 1 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.29 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.37 percent in the prior quarter and 1.24 percent for the prior year fourth quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.71 percent in the current quarter decreased 8 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 1 basis point from the prior year fourth quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.97 percent, an increase of 14 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent and was primarily driven by a decrease in deposit costs and an increase in interest-bearing cash balances. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 41 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.56 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields which more than offset the increase in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 2.92 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.83 percent in the prior quarter and 2.56 in the prior year fourth quarter. “The Company was pleased with the 14 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The remix of lower yield cash flow from the securities portfolio combined with the lower funding cost contributed to the improved net interest margin.”

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $31.5 million, which was a decrease of $3.2 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $684 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Service charges and other fees of $20.3 million for the current quarter decreased $265 thousand, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $3.9 million for the current quarter decreased $972 thousand, or 20 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.7 million, or 76 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Included in the prior year fourth quarter gain on the sale of securities was $1.7 million gain on the sale of all of the Company’s Visa class B shares. Other income of $2.8 million decreased $1.5 million, or 35 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to a $1.2 million gain on the sale of repossessed property during the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Compensation and employee benefits $ 81,600 85,083 84,434 85,789 71,420 Occupancy and equipment 11,589 11,989 11,594 11,883 10,533 Advertising and promotions 3,725 4,062 4,362 3,983 3,410 Data processing 9,145 9,196 9,387 9,159 8,511 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 30 13 149 25 78 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,890 5,150 5,393 7,761 12,435 Intangibles amortization 3,613 3,367 3,017 2,760 2,427 Other expenses 25,373 25,848 22,616 30,483 23,382 Total non-interest expense $ 140,965 144,708 140,952 151,843 132,196 $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Compensation and employee benefits $ (3,483 ) (2,834 ) (4,189 ) 10,180 Occupancy and equipment (400 ) (5 ) (294 ) 1,056 Advertising and promotions (337 ) (637 ) (258 ) 315 Data processing (51 ) (242 ) (14 ) 634 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 17 (119 ) 5 (48 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 740 497 (1,871 ) (6,545 ) Core deposit intangibles amortization 246 596 853 1,186 Other expenses (475 ) 2,757 (5,110 ) 1,991 Total non-interest expense $ (3,743 ) 13 (10,878 ) 8,769



Total non-interest expense of $141 million for the current quarter decreased $3.7 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $8.8 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $81.6 million decreased by $3.5 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to decreased performance-related compensation. Compensation and employee benefits increased $10.2 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was driven by annual salary increases, increased performance-related compensation and increases from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Regulatory assessment and insurance of $5.9 million decreased $6.6 million from the prior year fourth quarter as a result of the $6.0 million expense related to the FDIC special assessment in the prior year fourth quarter.

Other expenses of $25.4 million increased $2.0 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $2.0 million of gains from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets. Acquisition-related expense was $491 thousand in the current quarter compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $136 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.7 million, an increase of $572 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $3.9 million, or 51 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 16.0 percent compared to 17.9 percent in the prior quarter and 12.6 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 60.50 percent in the current quarter compared to 64.92 percent in the prior quarter and 65.20 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income combined with a decrease in non-interest expense.





Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2024

Compared to December 31, 2023



Income Summary



Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 1,139,850 $ 1,017,655 $ 122,195 12 % Interest expense 435,218 325,973 109,245 34 % Total net interest income 704,632 691,682 12,950 2 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 78,894 75,157 3,737 5 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 18,694 16,935 1,759 10 % Gain on sale of loans 16,855 12,202 4,653 38 % Gain (loss) on sale of securities 30 1,510 (1,480 ) (98 )% Other income 13,973 12,275 1,698 14 % Total non-interest income 128,446 118,079 10,367 9 % Total Income $ 833,078 $ 809,761 $ 23,317 3 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.77 % 2.73 %



Net Interest Income

Net-interest income of $705 million for 2024 increased $13.0 million, or 2 percent, over 2023 and was primarily driven by increased interest income which outpaced the increase in interest expense. Interest income of $1.140 billion for 2024 increased $122 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increases in the loan yields and increases in the average balance of the loan portfolio. The loan yield was 5.61 percent during 2024, an increase of 42 basis points from the prior year 5.19 percent.

Interest expense of $435 million for 2024 increased $109 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year and was primarily the result of higher interest rates on deposits and an increase in deposit balances. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.34 percent for 2024 compared to 0.77 percent for the prior year. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2024 was 1.79 percent, which was an increase of 44 basis points over the prior year funding cost of 1.35 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2024 was 2.77 percent, a 4 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.73 percent for the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion and the 1 basis point from non-accrual interest, the core net interest margin was 2.72 percent in the current year compared to 2.71 percent in the prior year.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $128 million for 2024 increased $10.4 million, or 9 percent, over last year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $16.9 million for 2024 increased by $4.7 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year. Other income of $14.0 million for 2024 increased $1.7 million, or 14 percent, over the same period last year and was primarily driven by a $1.2 million gain on the sale of repossessed property during the current year.



Non-interest Expense Summary

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 336,906 $ 309,048 $ 27,858 9 % Occupancy and equipment 47,055 43,578 3,477 8 % Advertising and promotions 16,132 15,430 702 5 % Data processing 36,887 33,752 3,135 9 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 217 119 98 82 % Regulatory assessments and insurance 24,194 28,712 (4,518 ) (16 )% Core deposit intangibles amortization 12,757 9,731 3,026 31 % Other expenses 104,320 86,988 17,332 20 % Total non-interest expense $ 578,468 $ 527,358 $ 51,110 10 %



Total non-interest expense of $578 million for 2024 increased $51.1 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $337 million in 2024 increased $27.9 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year and was driven by annual salary increases, increases in performance-related compensation and the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Regulatory assessments and insurance expense of $24.2 million for 2024 decreased $4.5 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year which was principally due to the prior year $6.0 million expense related to the FDIC special assessment which had subsequent $1.0 million accrual adjustment increases in 2024. Other expenses of $104 million for 2024 increased $17.3 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase of $8.6 million of acquisition-related expenses and increased costs from the acquisition of Wheatland and RMB. The increase was partially offset by gains of $5.1 million from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $28.3 million during 2024, an increase of $13.5 million, or 91 percent, over the prior year and was primarily attributable to $9.7 million from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Net charge-offs for 2024 were $13.9 million compared to $10.3 million in the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $36.2 million for 2024 decreased $8.5 million, or 19 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 16.0 percent compared to 16.7 percent for the same period in the prior year.



Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 66.71 percent for 2024 compared to 62.85 percent for 2023. The increase from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current year that outpaced the increase in interest income and increased non-interest expense including costs associated with the acquisition of Wheatland and RMB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;

changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;

risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, the potential for significant changes in economic policies in the new administration, and geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;

risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any pending or future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;

impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and

effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 24, 2025. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI48e927f557ce420692df4cbc5e0e77fb. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qm4zr4ba.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 268,746 342,105 246,525 Interest bearing cash deposits 579,662 645,728 1,107,817 Cash and cash equivalents 848,408 987,833 1,354,342 Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,245,205 4,436,578 4,785,719 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,294,847 3,348,698 3,502,411 Total debt securities 7,540,052 7,785,276 8,288,130 Loans held for sale, at fair value 33,060 46,126 15,691 Loans receivable 17,261,849 17,181,187 16,198,082 Allowance for credit losses (206,041 ) (205,170 ) (192,757 ) Loans receivable, net 17,055,808 16,976,017 16,005,325 Premises and equipment, net 468,220 466,977 421,791 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 1,164 633 1,503 Accrued interest receivable 99,262 114,121 94,526 Deferred tax asset 138,955 125,432 159,070 Intangibles, net 51,182 52,780 31,870 Goodwill 1,051,318 1,053,556 985,393 Non-marketable equity securities 99,669 98,285 12,755 Bank-owned life insurance 189,849 188,971 171,101 Other assets 326,040 309,762 201,132 Total assets $ 27,902,987 28,205,769 27,742,629 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,136,709 6,407,728 6,022,980 Interest bearing deposits 14,410,285 14,307,036 13,906,187 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,777,475 1,831,501 1,486,850 FHLB advances 1,800,000 1,800,000 — FRB Bank Term Funding — — 2,740,000 Other borrowed funds 83,341 84,168 81,695 Subordinated debentures 133,105 133,065 132,943 Accrued interest payable 33,626 35,382 125,907 Other liabilities 304,592 361,839 225,786 Total liabilities 24,679,133 24,960,719 24,722,348 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities — — — Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,134 1,134 1,109 Paid-in capital 2,448,758 2,447,200 2,350,104 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,083,258 1,059,022 1,043,181 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (309,296 ) (262,306 ) (374,113 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,223,854 3,245,050 3,020,281 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,902,987 28,205,769 27,742,629





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months ended Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Interest Income Investment securities $ 50,381 46,371 57,233 195,135 201,930 Residential real estate loans 23,960 23,118 19,820 89,596 71,328 Commercial loans 199,260 196,901 175,957 765,959 669,663 Consumer and other loans 23,435 23,188 20,486 89,160 74,734 Total interest income 297,036 289,578 273,496 1,139,850 1,017,655 Interest Expense Deposits 67,079 70,607 63,484 272,734 162,426 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 14,822 14,737 12,229 55,723 36,414 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 21,848 22,344 — 72,620 26,910 FRB Bank Term Funding — — 30,228 27,097 93,388 Other borrowed funds 348 252 (372 ) 1,297 1,056 Subordinated debentures 1,496 1,407 1,471 5,747 5,779 Total interest expense 105,593 109,347 107,040 435,218 325,973 Net Interest Income 191,443 180,231 166,456 704,632 691,682 Provision for credit losses 8,534 8,005 3,013 28,306 14,795 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 182,909 172,226 163,443 676,326 676,887 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 20,322 20,587 19,115 78,894 75,157 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 4,541 4,970 4,484 18,694 16,935 Gain on sale of loans 3,926 4,898 2,228 16,855 12,202 Gain (loss) on sale of securities — 26 1,712 30 1,510 Other income 2,760 4,223 3,326 13,973 12,275 Total non-interest income 31,549 34,704 30,865 128,446 118,079 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 81,600 85,083 71,420 336,906 309,048 Occupancy and equipment 11,589 11,989 10,533 47,055 43,578 Advertising and promotions 3,725 4,062 3,410 16,132 15,430 Data processing 9,145 9,196 8,511 36,887 33,752 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 30 13 78 217 119 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,890 5,150 12,435 24,194 28,712 Intangibles amortization 3,613 3,367 2,427 12,757 9,731 Other expenses 25,373 25,848 23,382 104,320 86,988 Total non-interest expense 140,965 144,708 132,196 578,468 527,358 Income Before Income Taxes 73,493 62,222 62,112 226,304 267,608 Federal and state income tax expense 11,739 11,167 7,796 36,160 44,681 Net Income $ 61,754 51,055 54,316 190,144 222,927





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets



Three Months ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,885,146 $ 23,960 5.08 % $ 1,850,066 $ 23,118 5.00 % Commercial loans1 14,059,864 200,956 5.69 % 13,957,304 198,556 5.66 % Consumer and other loans 1,324,341 23,435 7.04 % 1,324,142 23,188 6.97 % Total loans2 17,269,351 248,351 5.72 % 17,131,512 244,862 5.69 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,615,474 14,501 3.59 % 1,660,643 14,710 3.54 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 7,314,265 38,189 2.09 % 7,073,967 34,001 1.92 % Total earning assets 26,199,090 301,041 4.57 % 25,866,122 293,573 4.52 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,104,362 1,092,632 Non-earning assets 888,404 836,878 Total assets $ 28,191,856 $ 27,795,632 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,343,443 $ — — % $ 6,237,166 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,491,451 15,768 1.14 % 5,314,459 16,221 1.21 % Savings accounts 2,824,126 5,316 0.75 % 2,829,203 5,699 0.80 % Money market deposit accounts 2,878,415 14,232 1.97 % 2,887,173 15,048 2.07 % Certificate accounts 3,174,923 31,716 3.97 % 3,211,842 33,597 4.16 % Total core deposits 20,712,358 67,032 1.29 % 20,479,843 70,565 1.37 % Wholesale deposits6 3,654 47 4.95 % 3,122 42 5.47 % Repurchase agreements 1,866,705 14,821 3.16 % 1,723,553 14,738 3.40 % FHLB advances 1,800,000 21,848 4.75 % 1,828,533 22,344 4.78 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 216,874 1,845 3.38 % 219,472 1,658 3.01 % Total funding liabilities 24,599,591 105,593 1.71 % 24,254,523 109,347 1.79 % Other liabilities 369,700 336,906 Total liabilities 24,969,291 24,591,429 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,222,565 3,204,203 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,191,856 $ 27,795,632 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 195,448 $ 184,226 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 2.86 % 2.73 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.97 % 2.83 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $9.2 million and $4.8 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $759.7 million and $357.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $203 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)



Three Months ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,885,146 $ 23,960 5.08 % $ 1,700,598 $ 19,820 4.66 % Commercial loans1 14,059,864 200,956 5.69 % 13,196,412 177,397 5.33 % Consumer and other loans 1,324,341 23,435 7.04 % 1,279,626 20,486 6.35 % Total loans2 17,269,351 248,351 5.72 % 16,176,636 217,703 5.34 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,615,474 14,501 3.59 % 1,725,858 14,738 3.42 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 7,314,265 38,189 2.09 % 8,466,825 44,665 2.11 % Total earning assets 26,199,090 301,041 4.57 % 26,369,319 277,106 4.17 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,104,362 1,018,423 Non-earning assets 888,404 487,979 Total assets $ 28,191,856 $ 27,875,721 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,343,443 $ — — % $ 6,262,801 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,491,451 15,768 1.14 % 5,245,602 14,751 1.12 % Savings accounts 2,824,126 5,316 0.75 % 2,843,788 4,848 0.68 % Money market deposit accounts 2,878,415 14,232 1.97 % 2,911,054 13,600 1.85 % Certificate accounts 3,174,923 31,716 3.97 % 2,872,192 29,563 4.08 % Total core deposits 20,712,358 67,032 1.29 % 20,135,437 62,762 1.24 % Wholesale deposits6 3,654 47 4.95 % 53,841 722 5.32 % Repurchase agreements 1,866,705 14,821 3.16 % 1,488,419 12,229 3.26 % FHLB advances 1,800,000 21,848 4.75 % — — — % FRB Bank Term Funding — — — % 2,740,000 30,228 4.38 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 216,874 1,845 3.38 % 211,570 1,099 2.06 % Total funding liabilities 24,599,591 105,593 1.71 % 24,629,267 107,040 1.72 % Other liabilities 369,700 332,740 Total liabilities 24,969,291 24,962,007 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,222,565 2,913,714 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,191,856 $ 27,875,721 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 195,448 $ 170,066 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 2.86 % 2.45 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.97 % 2.56 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $9.2 million and $17.7 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $759.7 million and $1.29 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $203 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)



Year ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,820,057 $ 89,596 4.92 % $ 1,603,600 $ 71,328 4.45 % Commercial loans1 13,818,805 772,496 5.59 % 12,982,708 675,549 5.20 % Consumer and other loans 1,305,716 89,160 6.83 % 1,247,114 74,734 5.99 % Total loans2 16,944,578 951,252 5.61 % 15,833,422 821,611 5.19 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,675,732 59,479 3.55 % 1,740,746 59,716 3.43 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 7,400,887 145,128 1.96 % 8,297,203 152,003 1.83 % Total earning assets 26,021,197 1,155,859 4.44 % 25,871,371 1,033,330 3.99 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,079,404 1,022,052 Non-earning assets 773,322 504,698 Total assets $ 27,873,923 $ 27,398,121 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,144,268 $ — — % $ 6,642,339 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,326,296 63,635 1.19 % 5,167,117 37,357 0.72 % Savings accounts 2,866,908 22,684 0.79 % 2,908,584 9,918 0.34 % Money market deposit accounts 2,904,461 58,140 2.00 % 3,166,914 42,254 1.33 % Certificate accounts 3,106,755 128,081 4.12 % 1,949,206 64,176 3.29 % Total core deposits 20,348,688 272,540 1.34 % 19,834,160 153,705 0.77 % Wholesale deposits6 3,615 194 5.36 % 173,231 8,721 5.03 % Repurchase agreements 1,676,040 55,723 3.32 % 1,301,223 36,414 2.80 % FHLB advances 1,498,494 72,620 4.77 % 551,986 26,910 4.81 % FRB Bank Term Funding 617,377 27,097 4.39 % 2,133,658 93,388 4.38 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 219,839 7,044 3.20 % 209,567 6,835 3.26 % Total funding liabilities 24,364,053 435,218 1.79 % 24,203,825 325,973 1.35 % Other liabilities 351,825 275,359 Total liabilities 24,715,878 24,479,184 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,158,045 2,918,937 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,873,923 $ 27,398,121 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 720,641 $ 707,357 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 2.65 % 2.64 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.77 % 2.73 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $6.5 million and $5.9 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $8.6 million and $8.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $31.2 million and $42.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $594.8 million and $791.5 million for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $832 thousand and $859 thousand on federal income tax credits for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification



Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 242,844 $ 235,915 $ 290,572 3 % (16 )% Pre-sold and spec construction 191,926 203,610 236,596 (6 )% (19 )% Total residential construction 434,770 439,525 527,168 (1 )% (18 )% Land development 197,369 205,704 232,966 (4 )% (15 )% Consumer land or lots 187,024 189,705 187,545 (1 )% — % Unimproved land 113,532 109,237 87,739 4 % 29 % Developed lots for operative builders 61,661 67,140 56,142 (8 )% 10 % Commercial lots 99,243 98,644 87,185 1 % 14 % Other construction 693,461 689,638 900,547 1 % (23 )% Total land, lot, and other construction 1,352,290 1,360,068 1,552,124 (1 )% (13 )% Owner occupied 3,197,138 3,121,900 3,035,768 2 % 5 % Non-owner occupied 4,053,996 4,001,430 3,742,916 1 % 8 % Total commercial real estate 7,251,134 7,123,330 6,778,684 2 % 7 % Commercial and industrial 1,395,997 1,387,538 1,363,479 1 % 2 % Agriculture 1,024,520 1,047,320 772,458 (2 )% 33 % 1st lien 2,481,918 2,462,885 2,127,989 1 % 17 % Junior lien 76,303 77,029 47,230 (1 )% 62 % Total 1-4 family 2,558,221 2,539,914 2,175,219 1 % 18 % Multifamily residential 895,242 921,138 796,538 (3 )% 12 % Home equity lines of credit 1,005,783 1,004,300 979,891 — % 3 % Other consumer 209,457 221,517 229,154 (5 )% (9 )% Total consumer 1,215,240 1,225,817 1,209,045 (1 )% 1 % States and political subdivisions 983,601 993,871 834,947 (1 )% 18 % Other 183,894 188,792 204,111 (3 )% (10 )% Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 17,294,909 17,227,313 16,213,773 — % 7 % Less loans held for sale1 (33,060 ) (46,126 ) (15,691 ) (28 )% 111 % Total loans receivable $ 17,261,849 $ 17,181,187 $ 16,198,082 — % 7 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification







Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real

estate owned

and foreclosed

assets (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2024 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 198 202 214 198 — — Pre-sold and spec construction 2,132 3,705 763 813 1,319 — Total residential construction 2,330 3,907 977 1,011 1,319 — Land development 966 583 35 966 — — Consumer land or lots 78 458 96 78 — — Developed lots for operative builders 531 531 608 — 531 — Commercial lots 47 47 47 — 47 — Total land, lot and other construction 1,622 1,619 786 1,044 578 — Owner occupied 2,979 1,903 1,838 1,545 1,002 432 Non-owner occupied 2,235 1,335 11,016 1,582 — 653 Total commercial real estate 5,214 3,238 12,854 3,127 1,002 1,085 Commercial and Industrial 2,069 2,455 1,971 1,420 641 8 Agriculture 2,335 6,040 2,558 2,122 213 — 1st lien 9,053 6,065 2,664 7,457 1,596 — Junior lien 315 279 180 303 12 — Total 1-4 family 9,368 6,344 2,844 7,760 1,608 — Multifamily residential 389 392 395 389 — — Home equity lines of credit 3,465 2,867 2,043 2,826 639 — Other consumer 955 1,111 1,187 746 138 71 Total consumer 4,420 3,978 3,230 3,572 777 71 Other 39 148 16 — 39 — Total $ 27,786 28,121 25,631 20,445 6,177 1,164





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)



Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 969 $ 13 $ 2,549 7,354 % (62 )% Pre-sold and spec construction 564 1,250 1,219 (55 )% (54 )% Total residential construction 1,533 1,263 3,768 21 % (59 )% Land development 1,450 157 163 824 % 790 % Consumer land or lots 402 747 624 (46 )% (36 )% Unimproved land 36 39 — (8 )% n/m Developed lots for operative builders 214 — — n/m n/m Commercial lots — — 2,159 n/m (100 )% Total land, lot and other construction 2,102 943 2,946 123 % (29 )% Owner occupied 2,867 5,641 2,222 (49 )% 29 % Non-owner occupied 5,037 13,785 14,471 (63 )% (65 )% Total commercial real estate 7,904 19,426 16,693 (59 )% (53 )% Commercial and industrial 6,194 3,125 12,905 98 % (52 )% Agriculture 744 16,932 594 (96 )% 25 % 1st lien 6,326 6,275 3,768 1 % 68 % Junior lien 214 13 1 1,546 % 21,300 % Total 1-4 family 6,540 6,288 3,769 4 % 74 % Home equity lines of credit 3,731 4,567 4,518 (18 )% (17 )% Other consumer 1,775 2,227 3,264 (20 )% (46 )% Total consumer 5,506 6,794 7,782 (19 )% (29 )% Other 1,705 1,442 1,510 18 % 13 % Total $ 32,228 $ 56,213 $ 49,967 (43 )% (36 )%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)



Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2024 Pre-sold and spec construction $ (4 ) (4 ) (15 ) — 4 Land development 1,095 (21 ) (135 ) 1,128 33 Consumer land or lots (22 ) (21 ) (19 ) — 22 Unimproved land 1,338 5 — 1,338 — Commercial lots 319 319 — 319 — Other construction — — 889 — — Total land, lot and other construction 2,730 282 735 2,785 55 Owner occupied (73 ) (73 ) (59 ) — 73 Non-owner occupied 2 (3 ) 799 7 5 Total commercial real estate (71 ) (76 ) 740 7 78 Commercial and industrial 1,422 1,272 364 2,084 662 Agriculture 64 65 — 68 4 1st lien 32 (34 ) 66 71 39 Junior lien (65 ) (60 ) 24 10 75 Total 1-4 family (33 ) (94 ) 90 81 114 Multifamily residential — — (136 ) — — Home equity lines of credit 69 (31 ) (6 ) 140 71 Other consumer 1,078 753 1,097 1,494 416 Total consumer 1,147 722 1,091 1,634 487 Other 8,643 6,561 7,447 11,967 3,324 Total $ 13,898 8,728 10,316 18,626 4,728



