Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,213 in the last 365 days.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended December 31, 2024

4th Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.54 per share, an increase of 20 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share and an increase of 10 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49 per share.
  • Net income was $61.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $10.7 million, or 21 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $51.1 million and an increase of $7.4 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net income of $54.3 million.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.97 percent, an increase of 14 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent and an increase of 41 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.56 percent.
  • Net interest income was $191 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.2 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $180 million and an increase of $25.0 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $166 million.
  • Non-interest expense was $141 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter.
  • The loan portfolio of $17.262 billion increased $81 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • The loan yield of 5.72 percent in the current quarter increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent and increased 38 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.34 percent.
  • The total earning asset yield of 4.57 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.52 percent and increased 40 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter earning asset yield of 4.17 percent.
  • The total core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.29 percent in the current quarter decreased 8 basis point from the prior quarter total core deposit cost of 1.37 percent.
  • The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.71 percent in the current quarter decreased 8 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.79 percent.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 159 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Year 2024 Highlights:

  • Net income for 2024 was $190 million, a decrease of $32.8 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year net income of $223 million.
  • Net interest income for 2024 was $705 million, an increase of $13.0 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $692 million.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current year was 2.77 percent, an increase of 4 basis points from the prior year net interest margin of 2.73.
  • The loan portfolio increased $1.064 billion, or 7 percent, from the prior year end and organically increased $342 million, or 2 percent, during 2024.
  • The $2.740 billion of FRB Bank Term Funding (“BTFP”) was paid off during the current year through a combination of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and cash.
  • Dividends declared in 2024 were $1.32 per share.
  • The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of six Montana branch locations of Rocky Mountain Bank division (“RMB”) of HTLF Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. with total assets of $403 million.
  • The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Community Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Wheatland Bank (collectively, “Wheatland”), a leading eastern Washington community bank headquartered in Spokane with total assets of $778 million.

Financial Summary  

  At or for the Three Months ended   At or for the Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Operating results                          
Net income $ 61,754     51,055     44,708     32,627     54,316     190,144     222,927  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.54     0.45     0.39     0.29     0.49     1.68     2.01  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54     0.45     0.39     0.29     0.49     1.68     2.01  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.33     0.33     0.33     0.33     0.33     1.32     1.32  
Market value per share                          
Closing $ 50.22     45.70     37.32     40.28     41.32     50.22     41.32  
High $ 60.67     47.71     40.18     42.75     44.06     60.67     50.03  
Low $ 43.70     35.57     34.35     34.74     27.36     34.35     26.77  
Selected ratios and other data                          
Number of common stock shares outstanding   113,401,955     113,394,786     113,394,092     113,388,590     110,888,942     113,401,955     110,888,942  
Average outstanding shares - basic   113,398,213     113,394,758     113,390,539     112,492,142     110,884,496     113,170,157     110,864,501  
Average outstanding shares - diluted   113,541,026     113,473,107     113,405,491     112,554,402     110,907,640     113,243,427     110,890,447  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.87 %   0.73 %   0.66 %   0.47 %   0.77 %   0.68 %   0.81 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   7.62 %   6.34 %   5.77 %   4.25 %   7.40 %   6.02 %   7.64 %
Efficiency ratio   60.50 %   64.92 %   67.97 %   74.41 %   65.20 %   66.71 %   62.85 %
Loan to deposit ratio   84.17 %   83.16 %   84.03 %   82.04 %   81.36 %   84.17 %   81.36 %
Number of full time equivalent employees   3,441     3,434     3,399     3,438     3,294     3,441     3,294  
Number of locations   227     232     231     232     221     227     221  
Number of ATMs   284     285     286     285     275     284     275  


KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $61.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $10.7 million, or 21 percent from the prior quarter net income of $51.1 million and an increase of $7.4 million, or 14 percent, from the $54.3 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.54 per share, an increase of 20 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.45 per share and an increase of 10 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49. The increase in net income compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in non-interest expenses. The increase in net income compared to the prior year fourth quarter was due to the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increased costs associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB over the prior year fourth quarter. “The Glacier team once again delivered another strong quarter and year,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our positive earnings trends should continue into 2025 and we look forward to optimizing these trends with our focus on the financial markets, our customers and employees.”

Net income for 2024 was $190 million, a decrease of $32.8 million, or 15 percent, from the $223 million net income for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2024 was $1.68 per share, a decrease of $0.33 per share from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $2.01. The decrease in net income for the current year compared to the prior year was primarily due to the significant increase in funding costs and a $8.6 million increase in acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expense was $9.9 million in the current year compared to $1.3 million in the prior year. In addition, the 2024 results included increased operating costs and a $9.7 million provision for credit losses associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB.

On July 19, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of six RMB branches in Montana. The branches have been combined with Glacier Bank divisions operating in Montana, including First Bank of Montana, First Security Bank of Bozeman, First Security Bank of Missoula, Valley Bank, and Western Security Bank. On January 31, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Wheatland, headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Wheatland had 14 branches in eastern Washington and was combined with the North Cascades Bank division under the name Wheatland Bank, division of Glacier Bank. The Wheatland Bank division now operates with a combined 20 branches in Central and Eastern Washington and is a Top 5 community bank by deposit share in Eastern Washington. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the Wheatland and RMB acquisitions beginning on the acquisition date of each. The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

  Wheatland   RMB    
(Dollars in thousands) January 31,
2024		   July 19,
2024		   Total
Total assets $ 777,705   $ 403,052   $ 1,180,757
Cash and cash equivalents   12,926     76,781     89,707
Debt securities   187,183         187,183
Loans receivable   450,403     271,569     721,972
Non-interest bearing deposits   277,651     93,534     371,185
Interest bearing deposits   339,304     303,156     642,460
Borrowings   58,500     4,305     62,805
Core deposit intangible   16,936     11,808     28,744
Goodwill   38,146     27,780     65,926


Asset Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Cash and cash equivalents $ 848,408     987,833     1,354,342     (139,425 )   (505,934 )
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,245,205     4,436,578     4,785,719     (191,373 )   (540,514 )
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,294,847     3,348,698     3,502,411     (53,851 )   (207,564 )
Total debt securities   7,540,052     7,785,276     8,288,130     (245,224 )   (748,078 )
Loans receivable                  
Residential real estate   1,858,929     1,837,697     1,704,544     21,232     154,385  
Commercial real estate   10,963,713     10,833,841     10,303,306     129,872     660,407  
Other commercial   3,119,535     3,177,051     2,901,863     (57,516 )   217,672  
Home equity   930,994     931,440     888,013     (446 )   42,981  
Other consumer   388,678     401,158     400,356     (12,480 )   (11,678 )
Loans receivable   17,261,849     17,181,187     16,198,082     80,662     1,063,767  
Allowance for credit losses   (206,041 )   (205,170 )   (192,757 )   (871 )   (13,284 )
Loans receivable, net   17,055,808     16,976,017     16,005,325     79,791     1,050,483  
Other assets   2,458,719     2,456,643     2,094,832     2,076     363,887  
Total assets $ 27,902,987     28,205,769     27,742,629     (302,782 )   160,358  


Total debt securities of $7.540 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $245 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $748 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Debt securities represented 27 percent of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to 30 percent at December 31, 2023.

The loan portfolio of $17.262 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $81 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $1.064 billion, or 7 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding the RMB and Wheatland acquisitions, the loan portfolio organically increased $342 million, or 2 percent, during 2024. Excluding the acquisitions, the loan category with the largest dollar increase during 2024 was commercial real estate which increased $234 million, or 2 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the Year ended   At or for the Nine Months ended   At or for the Year ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Allowance for credit losses          
Balance at beginning of period $ 192,757     192,757     182,283  
Acquisitions   3     3      
Provision for credit losses   27,179     21,138     20,790  
Charge-offs   (18,626 )   (12,406 )   (15,095 )
Recoveries   4,728     3,678     4,779  
Balance at end of period $ 206,041     205,170     192,757  
Provision for credit losses          
Loan portfolio $ 27,179     21,138     20,790  
Unfunded loan commitments   1,127     (1,366 )   (5,995 )
Total provision for credit losses $ 28,306     19,772     14,795  
Other real estate owned $ 1,085     432     1,032  
Other foreclosed assets   79     201     471  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due   6,177     11,551     3,312  
Non-accrual loans   20,445     15,937     20,816  
Total non-performing assets $ 27,786     28,121     25,631  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.09 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   774 %   730 %   799 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.19 %   1.19 %   1.19 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans   0.08 %   0.05 %   0.06 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 32,228     56,213     49,967  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 748     1,802     1,503  


Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2024 was 0.10 percent compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.09 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. Non-performing assets of $27.8 million at December 31, 2024 decreased $335 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $2.2 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2024 were 0.19 percent compared to 0.33 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.31 percent for the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $32.2 million at December 31, 2024 decreased $24.0 million from the prior quarter and decreased $17.7 million from prior year fourth quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $8.5 million included $6.0 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $2.5 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. For the current year, the provision for credit losses of $28.3 million included $8.1 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $1.6 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2024 was 1.19 percent and remained unchanged from the prior year end. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans		   Net Charge-Offs   ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		   Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		   Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Fourth quarter 2024 $ 6,041   $ 5,170   1.19 %   0.19 %   0.10 %
Third quarter 2024   6,981     2,766   1.19 %   0.33 %   0.10 %
Second quarter 2024   5,066     2,890   1.19 %   0.29 %   0.06 %
First quarter 2024   9,091     3,072   1.19 %   0.37 %   0.09 %
Fourth quarter 2023   4,181     3,695   1.19 %   0.31 %   0.09 %
Third quarter 2023   5,095     2,209   1.19 %   0.09 %   0.15 %
Second quarter 2023   5,254     2,473   1.19 %   0.16 %   0.12 %
First quarter 2023   6,260     1,939   1.20 %   0.16 %   0.12 %


Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $5.2 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $3.7 million for the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the current quarter were primarily due to a few isolated loans. Net charge-offs of $5.2 million included $2.1 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $3.1 million of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Deposits                  
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,136,709   6,407,728   6,022,980   (271,019 )   113,729  
NOW and DDA accounts   5,543,512   5,363,476   5,321,257   180,036     222,255  
Savings accounts   2,845,124   2,801,077   2,833,887   44,047     11,237  
Money market deposit accounts   2,878,213   2,854,540   2,831,624   23,673     46,589  
Certificate accounts   3,139,821   3,284,609   2,915,393   (144,788 )   224,428  
Core deposits, total   20,543,379   20,711,430   19,925,141   (168,051 )   618,238  
Wholesale deposits   3,615   3,334   4,026   281     (411 )
Deposits, total   20,546,994   20,714,764   19,929,167   (167,770 )   617,827  
Repurchase agreements   1,777,475   1,831,501   1,486,850   (54,026 )   290,625  
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total   22,324,469   22,546,265   21,416,017   (221,796 )   908,452  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,800,000   1,800,000         1,800,000  
FRB Bank Term Funding       2,740,000       (2,740,000 )
Other borrowed funds   83,341   84,168   81,695   (827 )   1,646  
Subordinated debentures   133,105   133,065   132,943   40     162  
Other liabilities   338,218   397,221   351,693   (59,003 )   (13,475 )
Total liabilities $ 24,679,133   24,960,719   24,722,348   (281,586 )   (43,215 )


Total deposits of $20.547 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $168 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $618 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year end. Total deposits organically decreased $396 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year end and total deposits and repurchase agreements organically decreased $109 million, or 51 basis points, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Upon maturity in the first quarter of 2024, the Company paid off its $2.740 billion BTFP borrowings with a combination of $2.140 billion in FHLB borrowings and cash.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Common equity $ 3,533,150     3,507,356     3,394,394     25,794     138,756  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (309,296 )   (262,306 )   (374,113 )   (46,990 )   64,817  
Total stockholders’ equity   3,223,854     3,245,050     3,020,281     (21,196 )   203,573  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   (1,102,500 )   (1,106,336 )   (1,017,263 )   3,836     (85,237 )
Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,121,354     2,138,714     2,003,018     (17,360 )   118,336  


Stockholders’ equity to total assets   11.55 %   11.50 %   10.89 %        
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   7.92 %   7.89 %   7.49 %        
Book value per common share $ 28.43     28.62     27.24     (0.19 )   1.19
Tangible book value per common share $ 18.71     18.86     18.06     (0.15 )   0.65


Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.121 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $17.4 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily the result of an increase in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities which was partially offset by earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024 increased $118 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $92.4 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Wheatland and a decrease of $67.9 million in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Tangible book value per common share of $18.71 at the current quarter end increased $0.65 per share, or 4 percent, from the prior year end.

Cash Dividends
On November 20, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable December 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2024. The dividend was the Company’s 159th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 
Compared to September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
Income Summary

  Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Net interest income                  
Interest income $ 297,036       289,578     273,834     279,402     273,496  
Interest expense   105,593       109,347     107,356     112,922     107,040  
Total net interest income   191,443       180,231     166,478     166,480     166,456  
Non-interest income                  
Service charges and other fees   20,322       20,587     19,422     18,563     19,115  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,541       4,970     4,821     4,362     4,484  
Gain on sale of loans   3,926       4,898     4,669     3,362     2,228  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities         26     (12 )   16     1,712  
Other income   2,760       4,223     3,304     3,686     3,326  
Total non-interest income   31,549       34,704     32,204     29,989     30,865  
Total income $ 222,992       214,935     198,682     196,469     197,321  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   2.97 %     2.83 %   2.68 %   2.59 %   2.56 %
                   
      $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)     Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Net interest income                  
Interest income     $ 7,458     23,202     17,634     23,540  
Interest expense       (3,754 )   (1,763 )   (7,329 )   (1,447 )
Total net interest income       11,212     24,965     24,963     24,987  
Non-interest income                  
Service charges and other fees       (265 )   900     1,759     1,207  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges       (429 )   (280 )   179     57  
Gain on sale of loans       (972 )   (743 )   564     1,698  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities       (26 )   12     (16 )   (1,712 )
Other income       (1,463 )   (544 )   (926 )   (566 )
Total non-interest income       (3,155 )   (655 )   1,560     684  
Total income     $ 8,057     24,310     26,523     25,671  


Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $191 million for the current quarter increased $11.2 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $180 million and increased $25.0 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $297 million increased $7.5 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily driven by increased loan yields and increased average loan balances, coupled with increased average interest-bearing cash balances. The current quarter interest income increased $23.5 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.72 percent in the current quarter increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.69 percent and increased 38 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.34 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $106 million decreased $3.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to a decrease in deposit costs. The current quarter interest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 1 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.29 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.37 percent in the prior quarter and 1.24 percent for the prior year fourth quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.71 percent in the current quarter decreased 8 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 1 basis point from the prior year fourth quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.97 percent, an increase of 14 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.83 percent and was primarily driven by a decrease in deposit costs and an increase in interest-bearing cash balances. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 41 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.56 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields which more than offset the increase in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 2.92 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.83 percent in the prior quarter and 2.56 in the prior year fourth quarter. “The Company was pleased with the 14 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The remix of lower yield cash flow from the securities portfolio combined with the lower funding cost contributed to the improved net interest margin.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $31.5 million, which was a decrease of $3.2 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $684 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Service charges and other fees of $20.3 million for the current quarter decreased $265 thousand, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $3.9 million for the current quarter decreased $972 thousand, or 20 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $1.7 million, or 76 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Included in the prior year fourth quarter gain on the sale of securities was $1.7 million gain on the sale of all of the Company’s Visa class B shares. Other income of $2.8 million decreased $1.5 million, or 35 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to a $1.2 million gain on the sale of repossessed property during the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Compensation and employee benefits $ 81,600     85,083     84,434     85,789     71,420  
Occupancy and equipment   11,589     11,989     11,594     11,883     10,533  
Advertising and promotions   3,725     4,062     4,362     3,983     3,410  
Data processing   9,145     9,196     9,387     9,159     8,511  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   30     13     149     25     78  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   5,890     5,150     5,393     7,761     12,435  
Intangibles amortization   3,613     3,367     3,017     2,760     2,427  
Other expenses   25,373     25,848     22,616     30,483     23,382  
Total non-interest expense $ 140,965     144,708     140,952     151,843     132,196  
                   
      $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)     Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Compensation and employee benefits     $ (3,483 )   (2,834 )   (4,189 )   10,180  
Occupancy and equipment       (400 )   (5 )   (294 )   1,056  
Advertising and promotions       (337 )   (637 )   (258 )   315  
Data processing       (51 )   (242 )   (14 )   634  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets       17     (119 )   5     (48 )
Regulatory assessments and insurance       740     497     (1,871 )   (6,545 )
Core deposit intangibles amortization       246     596     853     1,186  
Other expenses       (475 )   2,757     (5,110 )   1,991  
Total non-interest expense     $ (3,743 )   13     (10,878 )   8,769  


Total non-interest expense of $141 million for the current quarter decreased $3.7 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $8.8 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $81.6 million decreased by $3.5 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to decreased performance-related compensation. Compensation and employee benefits increased $10.2 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was driven by annual salary increases, increased performance-related compensation and increases from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Regulatory assessment and insurance of $5.9 million decreased $6.6 million from the prior year fourth quarter as a result of the $6.0 million expense related to the FDIC special assessment in the prior year fourth quarter.

Other expenses of $25.4 million increased $2.0 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $2.0 million of gains from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets. Acquisition-related expense was $491 thousand in the current quarter compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $136 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.7 million, an increase of $572 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $3.9 million, or 51 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 16.0 percent compared to 17.9 percent in the prior quarter and 12.6 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 60.50 percent in the current quarter compared to 64.92 percent in the prior quarter and 65.20 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income combined with a decrease in non-interest expense.

Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2024
Compared to December 31, 2023
Income Summary

  Year ended    
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Net interest income              
Interest income $ 1,139,850     $ 1,017,655     $ 122,195     12 %
Interest expense   435,218       325,973       109,245     34 %
Total net interest income   704,632       691,682       12,950     2 %
Non-interest income              
Service charges and other fees   78,894       75,157       3,737     5 %
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   18,694       16,935       1,759     10 %
Gain on sale of loans   16,855       12,202       4,653     38 %
Gain (loss) on sale of securities   30       1,510       (1,480 )   (98 )%
Other income   13,973       12,275       1,698     14 %
Total non-interest income   128,446       118,079       10,367     9 %
Total Income $ 833,078     $ 809,761     $ 23,317     3 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   2.77 %     2.73 %        


Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $705 million for 2024 increased $13.0 million, or 2 percent, over 2023 and was primarily driven by increased interest income which outpaced the increase in interest expense. Interest income of $1.140 billion for 2024 increased $122 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increases in the loan yields and increases in the average balance of the loan portfolio. The loan yield was 5.61 percent during 2024, an increase of 42 basis points from the prior year 5.19 percent.

Interest expense of $435 million for 2024 increased $109 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year and was primarily the result of higher interest rates on deposits and an increase in deposit balances. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.34 percent for 2024 compared to 0.77 percent for the prior year. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2024 was 1.79 percent, which was an increase of 44 basis points over the prior year funding cost of 1.35 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2024 was 2.77 percent, a 4 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.73 percent for the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion and the 1 basis point from non-accrual interest, the core net interest margin was 2.72 percent in the current year compared to 2.71 percent in the prior year.

Non-interest Income  

Non-interest income of $128 million for 2024 increased $10.4 million, or 9 percent, over last year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $16.9 million for 2024 increased by $4.7 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year. Other income of $14.0 million for 2024 increased $1.7 million, or 14 percent, over the same period last year and was primarily driven by a $1.2 million gain on the sale of repossessed property during the current year.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Year ended        
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Compensation and employee benefits $ 336,906   $ 309,048   $ 27,858     9 %
Occupancy and equipment   47,055     43,578     3,477     8 %
Advertising and promotions   16,132     15,430     702     5 %
Data processing   36,887     33,752     3,135     9 %
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   217     119     98     82 %
Regulatory assessments and insurance   24,194     28,712     (4,518 )   (16 )%
Core deposit intangibles amortization   12,757     9,731     3,026     31 %
Other expenses   104,320     86,988     17,332     20 %
Total non-interest expense $ 578,468   $ 527,358   $ 51,110     10 %


Total non-interest expense of $578 million for 2024 increased $51.1 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $337 million in 2024 increased $27.9 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year and was driven by annual salary increases, increases in performance-related compensation and the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Regulatory assessments and insurance expense of $24.2 million for 2024 decreased $4.5 million, or 16 percent, over the prior year which was principally due to the prior year $6.0 million expense related to the FDIC special assessment which had subsequent $1.0 million accrual adjustment increases in 2024. Other expenses of $104 million for 2024 increased $17.3 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase of $8.6 million of acquisition-related expenses and increased costs from the acquisition of Wheatland and RMB. The increase was partially offset by gains of $5.1 million from the sale of former branch facilities and disposal of fixed assets.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $28.3 million during 2024, an increase of $13.5 million, or 91 percent, over the prior year and was primarily attributable to $9.7 million from the acquisitions of Wheatland and RMB. Net charge-offs for 2024 were $13.9 million compared to $10.3 million in the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $36.2 million for 2024 decreased $8.5 million, or 19 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 16.0 percent compared to 16.7 percent for the same period in the prior year.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 66.71 percent for 2024 compared to 62.85 percent for 2023. The increase from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current year that outpaced the increase in interest income and increased non-interest expense including costs associated with the acquisition of Wheatland and RMB.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, the potential for significant changes in economic policies in the new administration, and geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any pending or future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 24, 2025. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI48e927f557ce420692df4cbc5e0e77fb. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qm4zr4ba.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Assets          
Cash on hand and in banks $ 268,746     342,105     246,525  
Interest bearing cash deposits   579,662     645,728     1,107,817  
Cash and cash equivalents   848,408     987,833     1,354,342  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,245,205     4,436,578     4,785,719  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,294,847     3,348,698     3,502,411  
Total debt securities   7,540,052     7,785,276     8,288,130  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   33,060     46,126     15,691  
Loans receivable   17,261,849     17,181,187     16,198,082  
Allowance for credit losses   (206,041 )   (205,170 )   (192,757 )
Loans receivable, net   17,055,808     16,976,017     16,005,325  
Premises and equipment, net   468,220     466,977     421,791  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   1,164     633     1,503  
Accrued interest receivable   99,262     114,121     94,526  
Deferred tax asset   138,955     125,432     159,070  
Intangibles, net   51,182     52,780     31,870  
Goodwill   1,051,318     1,053,556     985,393  
Non-marketable equity securities   99,669     98,285     12,755  
Bank-owned life insurance   189,849     188,971     171,101  
Other assets   326,040     309,762     201,132  
Total assets $ 27,902,987     28,205,769     27,742,629  
Liabilities          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,136,709     6,407,728     6,022,980  
Interest bearing deposits   14,410,285     14,307,036     13,906,187  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,777,475     1,831,501     1,486,850  
FHLB advances   1,800,000     1,800,000      
FRB Bank Term Funding           2,740,000  
Other borrowed funds   83,341     84,168     81,695  
Subordinated debentures   133,105     133,065     132,943  
Accrued interest payable   33,626     35,382     125,907  
Other liabilities   304,592     361,839     225,786  
Total liabilities   24,679,133     24,960,719     24,722,348  
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities            
Stockholders’ Equity          
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized   1,134     1,134     1,109  
Paid-in capital   2,448,758     2,447,200     2,350,104  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   1,083,258     1,059,022     1,043,181  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (309,296 )   (262,306 )   (374,113 )
Total stockholders’ equity   3,223,854     3,245,050     3,020,281  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,902,987     28,205,769     27,742,629  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
  Three Months ended   Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Interest Income                  
Investment securities $ 50,381   46,371   57,233     195,135   201,930
Residential real estate loans   23,960   23,118   19,820     89,596   71,328
Commercial loans   199,260   196,901   175,957     765,959   669,663
Consumer and other loans   23,435   23,188   20,486     89,160   74,734
Total interest income   297,036   289,578   273,496     1,139,850   1,017,655
Interest Expense                  
Deposits   67,079   70,607   63,484     272,734   162,426
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase		   14,822   14,737   12,229     55,723   36,414
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   21,848   22,344       72,620   26,910
FRB Bank Term Funding       30,228     27,097   93,388
Other borrowed funds   348   252   (372 )   1,297   1,056
Subordinated debentures   1,496   1,407   1,471     5,747   5,779
Total interest expense   105,593   109,347   107,040     435,218   325,973
Net Interest Income   191,443   180,231   166,456     704,632   691,682
Provision for credit losses   8,534   8,005   3,013     28,306   14,795
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   182,909   172,226   163,443     676,326   676,887
Non-Interest Income                  
Service charges and other fees   20,322   20,587   19,115     78,894   75,157
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,541   4,970   4,484     18,694   16,935
Gain on sale of loans   3,926   4,898   2,228     16,855   12,202
Gain (loss) on sale of securities     26   1,712     30   1,510
Other income   2,760   4,223   3,326     13,973   12,275
Total non-interest income   31,549   34,704   30,865     128,446   118,079
Non-Interest Expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits   81,600   85,083   71,420     336,906   309,048
Occupancy and equipment   11,589   11,989   10,533     47,055   43,578
Advertising and promotions   3,725   4,062   3,410     16,132   15,430
Data processing   9,145   9,196   8,511     36,887   33,752
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   30   13   78     217   119
Regulatory assessments and insurance   5,890   5,150   12,435     24,194   28,712
Intangibles amortization   3,613   3,367   2,427     12,757   9,731
Other expenses   25,373   25,848   23,382     104,320   86,988
Total non-interest expense   140,965   144,708   132,196     578,468   527,358
Income Before Income Taxes   73,493   62,222   62,112     226,304   267,608
Federal and state income tax expense   11,739   11,167   7,796     36,160   44,681
Net Income $ 61,754   51,055   54,316     190,144   222,927


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
  Three Months ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,885,146   $ 23,960   5.08 %   $ 1,850,066   $ 23,118   5.00 %
Commercial loans1   14,059,864     200,956   5.69 %     13,957,304     198,556   5.66 %
Consumer and other loans   1,324,341     23,435   7.04 %     1,324,142     23,188   6.97 %
Total loans2   17,269,351     248,351   5.72 %     17,131,512     244,862   5.69 %
Tax-exempt debt securities3   1,615,474     14,501   3.59 %     1,660,643     14,710   3.54 %
Taxable debt securities4, 5   7,314,265     38,189   2.09 %     7,073,967     34,001   1.92 %
Total earning assets   26,199,090     301,041   4.57 %     25,866,122     293,573   4.52 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,104,362             1,092,632        
Non-earning assets   888,404             836,878        
Total assets $ 28,191,856           $ 27,795,632        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,343,443   $   %   $ 6,237,166   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,491,451     15,768   1.14 %     5,314,459     16,221   1.21 %
Savings accounts   2,824,126     5,316   0.75 %     2,829,203     5,699   0.80 %
Money market deposit accounts   2,878,415     14,232   1.97 %     2,887,173     15,048   2.07 %
Certificate accounts   3,174,923     31,716   3.97 %     3,211,842     33,597   4.16 %
Total core deposits   20,712,358     67,032   1.29 %     20,479,843     70,565   1.37 %
Wholesale deposits6   3,654     47   4.95 %     3,122     42   5.47 %
Repurchase agreements   1,866,705     14,821   3.16 %     1,723,553     14,738   3.40 %
FHLB advances   1,800,000     21,848   4.75 %     1,828,533     22,344   4.78 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   216,874     1,845   3.38 %     219,472     1,658   3.01 %
Total funding liabilities   24,599,591     105,593   1.71 %     24,254,523     109,347   1.79 %
Other liabilities   369,700             336,906        
Total liabilities   24,969,291             24,591,429        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Stockholders’ equity   3,222,565             3,204,203        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,191,856           $ 27,795,632        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 195,448           $ 184,226    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.86 %           2.73 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.97 %           2.83 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $9.2 million and $4.8 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $759.7 million and $357.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $203 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
  Three Months ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,885,146   $ 23,960   5.08 %   $ 1,700,598   $ 19,820   4.66 %
Commercial loans1   14,059,864     200,956   5.69 %     13,196,412     177,397   5.33 %
Consumer and other loans   1,324,341     23,435   7.04 %     1,279,626     20,486   6.35 %
Total loans2   17,269,351     248,351   5.72 %     16,176,636     217,703   5.34 %
Tax-exempt debt securities3   1,615,474     14,501   3.59 %     1,725,858     14,738   3.42 %
Taxable debt securities4, 5   7,314,265     38,189   2.09 %     8,466,825     44,665   2.11 %
Total earning assets   26,199,090     301,041   4.57 %     26,369,319     277,106   4.17 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,104,362             1,018,423        
Non-earning assets   888,404             487,979        
Total assets $ 28,191,856           $ 27,875,721        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,343,443   $   %   $ 6,262,801   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,491,451     15,768   1.14 %     5,245,602     14,751   1.12 %
Savings accounts   2,824,126     5,316   0.75 %     2,843,788     4,848   0.68 %
Money market deposit accounts   2,878,415     14,232   1.97 %     2,911,054     13,600   1.85 %
Certificate accounts   3,174,923     31,716   3.97 %     2,872,192     29,563   4.08 %
Total core deposits   20,712,358     67,032   1.29 %     20,135,437     62,762   1.24 %
Wholesale deposits6   3,654     47   4.95 %     53,841     722   5.32 %
Repurchase agreements   1,866,705     14,821   3.16 %     1,488,419     12,229   3.26 %
FHLB advances   1,800,000     21,848   4.75 %           %
FRB Bank Term Funding         %     2,740,000     30,228   4.38 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   216,874     1,845   3.38 %     211,570     1,099   2.06 %
Total funding liabilities   24,599,591     105,593   1.71 %     24,629,267     107,040   1.72 %
Other liabilities   369,700             332,740        
Total liabilities   24,969,291             24,962,007        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Stockholders’ equity   3,222,565             2,913,714        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,191,856           $ 27,875,721        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 195,448           $ 170,066    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.86 %           2.45 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.97 %           2.56 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $9.2 million and $17.7 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $759.7 million and $1.29 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $203 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
  Year ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,820,057   $ 89,596   4.92 %   $ 1,603,600   $ 71,328   4.45 %
Commercial loans1   13,818,805     772,496   5.59 %     12,982,708     675,549   5.20 %
Consumer and other loans   1,305,716     89,160   6.83 %     1,247,114     74,734   5.99 %
Total loans2   16,944,578     951,252   5.61 %     15,833,422     821,611   5.19 %
Tax-exempt debt securities3   1,675,732     59,479   3.55 %     1,740,746     59,716   3.43 %
Taxable debt securities4, 5   7,400,887     145,128   1.96 %     8,297,203     152,003   1.83 %
Total earning assets   26,021,197     1,155,859   4.44 %     25,871,371     1,033,330   3.99 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,079,404             1,022,052        
Non-earning assets   773,322             504,698        
Total assets $ 27,873,923           $ 27,398,121        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,144,268   $   %   $ 6,642,339   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,326,296     63,635   1.19 %     5,167,117     37,357   0.72 %
Savings accounts   2,866,908     22,684   0.79 %     2,908,584     9,918   0.34 %
Money market deposit accounts   2,904,461     58,140   2.00 %     3,166,914     42,254   1.33 %
Certificate accounts   3,106,755     128,081   4.12 %     1,949,206     64,176   3.29 %
Total core deposits   20,348,688     272,540   1.34 %     19,834,160     153,705   0.77 %
Wholesale deposits6   3,615     194   5.36 %     173,231     8,721   5.03 %
Repurchase agreements   1,676,040     55,723   3.32 %     1,301,223     36,414   2.80 %
FHLB advances   1,498,494     72,620   4.77 %     551,986     26,910   4.81 %
FRB Bank Term Funding   617,377     27,097   4.39 %     2,133,658     93,388   4.38 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   219,839     7,044   3.20 %     209,567     6,835   3.26 %
Total funding liabilities   24,364,053     435,218   1.79 %     24,203,825     325,973   1.35 %
Other liabilities   351,825             275,359        
Total liabilities   24,715,878             24,479,184        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Stockholders’ equity   3,158,045             2,918,937        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,873,923           $ 27,398,121        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 720,641           $ 707,357    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.65 %           2.64 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.77 %           2.73 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $6.5 million and $5.9 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $8.6 million and $8.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $31.2 million and $42.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $594.8 million and $791.5 million for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $832 thousand and $859 thousand on federal income tax credits for the year months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 242,844     $ 235,915     $ 290,572     3 %   (16 )%
Pre-sold and spec construction   191,926       203,610       236,596     (6 )%   (19 )%
Total residential construction   434,770       439,525       527,168     (1 )%   (18 )%
Land development   197,369       205,704       232,966     (4 )%   (15 )%
Consumer land or lots   187,024       189,705       187,545     (1 )%   %
Unimproved land   113,532       109,237       87,739     4 %   29 %
Developed lots for operative builders   61,661       67,140       56,142     (8 )%   10 %
Commercial lots   99,243       98,644       87,185     1 %   14 %
Other construction   693,461       689,638       900,547     1 %   (23 )%
Total land, lot, and other construction   1,352,290       1,360,068       1,552,124     (1 )%   (13 )%
Owner occupied   3,197,138       3,121,900       3,035,768     2 %   5 %
Non-owner occupied   4,053,996       4,001,430       3,742,916     1 %   8 %
Total commercial real estate   7,251,134       7,123,330       6,778,684     2 %   7 %
Commercial and industrial   1,395,997       1,387,538       1,363,479     1 %   2 %
Agriculture   1,024,520       1,047,320       772,458     (2 )%   33 %
1st lien   2,481,918       2,462,885       2,127,989     1 %   17 %
Junior lien   76,303       77,029       47,230     (1 )%   62 %
Total 1-4 family   2,558,221       2,539,914       2,175,219     1 %   18 %
Multifamily residential   895,242       921,138       796,538     (3 )%   12 %
Home equity lines of credit   1,005,783       1,004,300       979,891     %   3 %
Other consumer   209,457       221,517       229,154     (5 )%   (9 )%
Total consumer   1,215,240       1,225,817       1,209,045     (1 )%   1 %
States and political subdivisions   983,601       993,871       834,947     (1 )%   18 %
Other   183,894       188,792       204,111     (3 )%   (10 )%
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		   17,294,909       17,227,313       16,213,773     %   7 %
Less loans held for sale1   (33,060 )     (46,126 )     (15,691 )   (28 )%   111 %
Total loans receivable $ 17,261,849     $ 17,181,187     $ 16,198,082     %   7 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
 

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		   Non-
Accrual
Loans		   Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		   Other real
estate owned
and foreclosed
assets
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 198   202   214   198    
Pre-sold and spec construction   2,132   3,705   763   813   1,319  
Total residential construction   2,330   3,907   977   1,011   1,319  
Land development   966   583   35   966    
Consumer land or lots   78   458   96   78    
Developed lots for operative builders   531   531   608     531  
Commercial lots   47   47   47     47  
Total land, lot and other construction   1,622   1,619   786   1,044   578  
Owner occupied   2,979   1,903   1,838   1,545   1,002   432
Non-owner occupied   2,235   1,335   11,016   1,582     653
Total commercial real estate   5,214   3,238   12,854   3,127   1,002   1,085
Commercial and Industrial   2,069   2,455   1,971   1,420   641   8
Agriculture   2,335   6,040   2,558   2,122   213  
1st lien   9,053   6,065   2,664   7,457   1,596  
Junior lien   315   279   180   303   12  
Total 1-4 family   9,368   6,344   2,844   7,760   1,608  
Multifamily residential   389   392   395   389    
Home equity lines of credit   3,465   2,867   2,043   2,826   639  
Other consumer   955   1,111   1,187   746   138   71
Total consumer   4,420   3,978   3,230   3,572   777   71
Other   39   148   16     39  
Total $ 27,786   28,121   25,631   20,445   6,177   1,164


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 969   $ 13   $ 2,549   7,354 %   (62 )%
Pre-sold and spec construction   564     1,250     1,219   (55 )%   (54 )%
Total residential construction   1,533     1,263     3,768   21 %   (59 )%
Land development   1,450     157     163   824 %   790 %
Consumer land or lots   402     747     624   (46 )%   (36 )%
Unimproved land   36     39       (8 )%   n/m  
Developed lots for operative builders   214           n/m     n/m  
Commercial lots           2,159   n/m     (100 )%
Total land, lot and other construction   2,102     943     2,946   123 %   (29 )%
Owner occupied   2,867     5,641     2,222   (49 )%   29 %
Non-owner occupied   5,037     13,785     14,471   (63 )%   (65 )%
Total commercial real estate   7,904     19,426     16,693   (59 )%   (53 )%
Commercial and industrial   6,194     3,125     12,905   98 %   (52 )%
Agriculture   744     16,932     594   (96 )%   25 %
1st lien   6,326     6,275     3,768   1 %   68 %
Junior lien   214     13     1   1,546 %   21,300 %
Total 1-4 family   6,540     6,288     3,769   4 %   74 %
Home equity lines of credit   3,731     4,567     4,518   (18 )%   (17 )%
Other consumer   1,775     2,227     3,264   (20 )%   (46 )%
Total consumer   5,506     6,794     7,782   (19 )%   (29 )%
Other   1,705     1,442     1,510   18 %   13 %
Total $ 32,228   $ 56,213   $ 49,967   (43 )%   (36 )%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		   Charge-Offs   Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024
Pre-sold and spec construction $ (4 )   (4 )   (15 )     4
Land development   1,095     (21 )   (135 )   1,128   33
Consumer land or lots   (22 )   (21 )   (19 )     22
Unimproved land   1,338     5         1,338  
Commercial lots   319     319         319  
Other construction           889      
Total land, lot and other construction   2,730     282     735     2,785   55
Owner occupied   (73 )   (73 )   (59 )     73
Non-owner occupied   2     (3 )   799     7   5
Total commercial real estate   (71 )   (76 )   740     7   78
Commercial and industrial   1,422     1,272     364     2,084   662
Agriculture   64     65         68   4
1st lien   32     (34 )   66     71   39
Junior lien   (65 )   (60 )   24     10   75
Total 1-4 family   (33 )   (94 )   90     81   114
Multifamily residential           (136 )    
Home equity lines of credit   69     (31 )   (6 )   140   71
Other consumer   1,078     753     1,097     1,494   416
Total consumer   1,147     722     1,091     1,634   487
Other   8,643     6,561     7,447     11,967   3,324
Total $ 13,898     8,728     10,316     18,626   4,728


Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended December 31, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more