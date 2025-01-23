Scalise, Wagner, McClain, Cammack, Smith Applaud Passage of Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

Today, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Representative Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), Conference Chair Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), Representative Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), and Representative Chris Smith (R-N.J.) celebrated House passage of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act . The Born-Alive Act ensures that infants born alive after an attempted abortion receive the same protection of law and degree of care as any newborn.

“Babies born alive after an attempted abortion have a right to lifesaving medical care no matter the circumstances of their birth, and we must ensure that they receive the care and treatment they deserve. Today, House Republicans passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, sponsored by Rep. Wagner, to protect the fundamental right to life of abortion survivors by requiring health care practitioners that witness a live birth during or after an attempted abortion to administer the same care to preserve the health and life of the baby they would administer to any other child born at the same age,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “This isn’t a partisan issue, but a moral one. With this legislation, House Republicans are standing up for our most vulnerable Americans and defending the sanctity of life. It’s disgraceful that Senate Democrats voted in lockstep to block consideration of this lifesaving bill. I call on the Senate to swiftly pass this critical bill so it can be sent to President Trump’s desk to become law and save lives.”

“I am so grateful the House passed my vital legislation to ensure babies who survive an abortion are afforded lifesaving medical care. Innocent children deserve the opportunity to live and thrive – period. It’s up to us to be the voice for these babies who are at their most vulnerable and ensure they get the love and care they need,” said Congresswoman Wagner. “This should not be a controversial issue, but rest assured we will keep up the fight in Congress to make sure all babies, born and unborn, are treated like the miracles of life we know they are.”



“Democrats don’t want born-alive babies to get life-saving medical care. This is insane. They prefer to do nothing—letting born-alive babies die in the delivery room. Their position is more extreme than communist countries like North Korea and China,” Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain said. “Fortunately, House Republicans just stepped up and passed a law to save babies’ lives. I am proud of Congresswoman Ann Wagner for her tireless effort on this legislation.”

“I’ve been proud to be a leader on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act for the last three Congresses. With my colleagues Rep. Wagner, Leader Scalise, and Rep. Smith, we’ve proudly defended the most vulnerable and made it clear that all children deserve lifesaving medical care no matter the circumstances of their birth,” said Rep. Kat Cammack. “This issue shouldn’t be a controversial one, but one that we all rally behind and defend. I’m disappointed that Senate Democrats voted to block this critical bill earlier this week, sending a resounding message to the American people about their values. In the meantime, we in the House will continue to do what is right to push this bill toward President Trump’s desk.”

“Special thanks to bill sponsor Rep. Ann Wagner, Speaker Mike Johnson, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise for this courageous legislative initiative to mitigate egregious child abuse by requiring that a healthcare provider exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life of a baby born alive after an abortion as they would a child of similar age,” said Rep. Chris Smith, co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus. “Why is there opposition? The former head of the CDC Abortion Surveillance Unit, explained that live births after an abortion are often hidden by abortionists because admitting to them is ‘like turning yourself in to the IRS for an audit…what is there to gain?’ This humane, pro-child, human rights legislation protects these innocent survivors and empowers the woman upon whom the abortion is performed to obtain appropriate relief in a civil action.”



Supporting Organizations:

"Babies born alive after abortion deserve medical care and humane treatment to recover from the trauma of the attempt to end their lives," said Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee. "Radical, pro-abortion extremists claim that these surviving babies are not worth saving and refuse to give them protections in law. But these babies deserve the same treatment and care as any other person. Their lives should not be left up to the whims of whoever is carrying out the abortion. This Act would give them the protection that they need."

“Babies survive abortions. Regardless of the type of abortion or their gestational age, these babies deserve the same level of medical care as any other infant at that gestation. Women experience abortions not going as planned, resulting in a born alive infant. They need and deserve comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care, a delivery plan, and emotional support,” said Melissa Ohden, Founder and CEO, Abortion Survivors Network. “Policymakers, medical professionals, adoption professionals, and the public deserve to be informed about the incidence of failed abortions to best support the mothers, families, and survivors impacted. The Abortion Survivors Network and the tens of thousands of abortion survivors and their families we advocate on behalf of applaud Congresswoman Wagner for her leadership in ensuring these critical needs are addressed through the Born Alive-Infant Protection Act. “

“It is our government’s duty to protect the right to life for all Americans, both born and unborn," said Hon. Marilyn Musgrave, vice president of government affairs for Susan B. Anthony Pro-life America. "The data is clear: babies survive abortions. At an absolute minimum, this means that there should be laws in place to ensure that children who are born alive during a failed abortion are protected, a commonsense idea that 77% of Americans agree with. Thank you Senators Lankford and Banks for leading this important bill in the Senate, and Representative Wagner for spearheading it in the House. We are grateful for these members recognizing the role our government has in protecting these babies, and we celebrate the House passage of this commonsense bill to stop infanticide.”

“The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is a common-sense bill that should be supported by Republicans and Democrats alike. Providing life-saving care to infants is the bare minimum that a human life deserves,” said Kris Ullman, Eagle Forum. “We implore all members of Congress to protect these innocent lives by passing H.R. 21.”

“God has never made a throwaway person. Not once, ever. Every life has to count or very soon none of our lives will count. America was founded on the belief that the right to life supersedes government authority,” said Craig DeRoche, President and CEO, Family Policy Alliance. “If we allow government to legalize killing people for something other than a proportional punishment for a crime, we are vacating the very principle that set us apart from every other government that preceded America.”

“We are proud to support this simple, common sense protection for an independent human being,” said Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld, President, Coalition for Jewish Values. “Every American who recognizes the value of human life should support protection for an infant, even if born as the result of an abortion.”

“As we will hear firsthand at the 52nd annual March for Life tomorrow from abortion survivor Josiah Presley, this critical legislation is necessary to ensure that no baby born alive after an attempted abortion is left to suffer or die without the care they deserve. We thank Representative Ann Wagner for re-introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, House Leadership for prioritizing life, and every member who passed this lifesaving bill,” said Jeanne F. Mancini, President, March for Life Action. “At March for Life Action, we will continue to call upon Congress to protect society’s most vulnerable, ensuring every unborn child has a chance at life.”

“Current federal law is woefully inadequate in protecting a born and living child who survives an abortion. This is a tragedy. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would change this and protect newborns that survive the tragic ordeal of abortion by requiring appropriate care and admission to a hospital,” said John Mize, CEO, Americans United for Life. “Every Senator and Representative, regardless of party affiliation or their stance on abortion, should embrace the fighting spirit of these little survivors and vote to enshrine these protections into federal law.”

“The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act reaffirms a fundamental truth: every child who survives an abortion deserves the same legal protections as any other newborn. Its passage is a critical step in safeguarding the lives of these innocent and defenseless babies,” said Carol Tobias, President of National Right to Life. “National Right to Life commends the House for standing up for these children and affirming the dignity of every human life.”

“Every human life is valuable, and every baby deserves to be protected. ADF commends Rep. Ann Wagner for introducing the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act—a strong affirmation of the inherent dignity and basic human rights afforded to vulnerable children. This crucial legislation rightfully ensures babies who survive attempted abortions receive the same level of medical care as any other child,” said Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Denise Burke. “Now and always, the protection of life ought to be prioritized, so we thank Speaker Mike Johnson and the U.S. House for taking this bold, unapologetic stand for the voiceless.”

“AAPLOG Action is proud to support this commonsense legislation protecting abortion survivors. Though the intent of induced abortion is to end the life of a preborn baby, sometimes these babies are born alive after failed late-term abortions. They deserve the highest level of care and to be treated as any other premature baby would be,” said AAPLOG Action. “Denying that care and leaving them to die would be completely unacceptable and pose a violation of these babies' dignity.”

"The bare minimum we should be able to expect from all Members of Congress when it comes to protecting precious newborns is absolute condemnation of infanticide. Students for Life Action proudly supports again the Born Alive Survivors Protection Act that requires infants born during botched abortions to receive the same level of life-saving care that would be given to any child born at the same age,” said Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life Action & Students for Life of America. “At the moment of birth, all the abortion industry talking points should be easily rejected, as a child, alone in the world, cries for help. No Member of Congress who turns their back on a newborn deserves to hold public office, and the fact that the Democratic Party’s Vice-Presidential nominee’s own home state had records showing that infanticide is taking place should horrify all Americans. SFLAction calls on Congress to vote in favor of this long-overdue measure."

“It is a reprehensible reality that a child who survives an attempted abortion in this nation is not guaranteed life-saving medical care. The Senate demonstrated poor leadership in its failed attempt to pass the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a piece of common-sense legislation that would close one of the massive gaps in our legal protections for children,” said Brent Leatherwood, ERLC President. “This is why I am grateful for Rep. Ann Wagner’s leadership on this important bill in the House. This bill appeals to the consciences of Americans in both parties, and its passage will move us closer to the day when we achieve a true culture of life in this country."



Background on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act: