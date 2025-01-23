UPDATE - Hivello + AIxblock: Decentralized AI Meets Simplified Node Management

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a platform simplifying decentralized node management for non-technical users, and AIxBlock, a fully decentralized AI development platform redefining the AI compute and dataset marketplace, have announced a strategic partnership.

AIxBlock operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies, offering a comprehensive development platform to build, train & deploy AI models. With its foundation built on the Solana blockchain and its $1 million/year enterprise contract in place, AIxBlock is bridging the gap between traditional Web2 enterprises and the emerging Web3 landscape. Its ecosystem features an end-to-end AI development platform seamlessly integrated with decentralized resources, including a compute marketplace, dataset marketplace, and human resources for AI—catering to businesses and individuals transitioning into decentralized technologies.

Hivello, on the other hand, has revolutionized the process of running decentralized nodes, making it simple and accessible to non-technical users. Hivello is targeting 100,000 users within the next year. By allowing individuals with spare computing resources to participate in decentralized infrastructure, Hivello empowers everyday users to contribute to dePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure networks) projects.

Through this partnership, Hivello and AIxBlock aim to unlock new possibilities in the decentralized compute space by integrating their offerings. AIxBlock's compute marketplace, which primarily relies on enterprise-level providers, could potentially incorporate Hivello’s decentralized compute power from individual GPU providers. This would enable a truly decentralized model, offering scalability, accessibility, and efficiency in AI compute solutions.

Both Hivello and AIxBlock are preparing for their upcoming token launches, with Hivello’s Token Generation Event (TGE) scheduled for Q1 2025, and AIxBlock’s TGE planned for Q2 2025. These token launches will further enhance the utility and adoption of their respective platforms, enabling more users to participate in their decentralized ecosystems.

As the two companies continue to explore integration possibilities and expand their shared vision, users and enterprises can look forward to a future where participation in AI and decentralized technologies is accessible to everyone—regardless of technical expertise.

“AIxBlock is taking charge in transitioning AI-driven enterprises from Web2 to Web3, and we’re excited to collaborate with them on this journey,” said Domenic Carosa, co-founder & chairman of Hivello. “Our shared vision is to create a decentralized infrastructure that is accessible to all, bridging the gap between web3 and everyday users.”

Ha Dao, CEO & Co-Founder AIxBlock, echoed the sentiment: “Hivello’s expertise in node management complements our vision of decentralizing AI compute power. Together, we can create an ecosystem that empowers individuals and businesses alike to contribute to and benefit from the Web3 economy.”

About Alxblock :

AIxBlock - End-to-end AI development platform that empowers AI businesses to build, fine-tune, and deploy models using decentralized resources—including compute, models, datasets, and human labelers. Unlike others, we allow users to self-host the platform on their own infrastructure in minutes, with no manual configuration required.

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required.

