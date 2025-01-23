Submit Release
Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024 and Q4 2024

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $15.1 million or $0.51 per diluted common share, decreases of $1.4 million and $0.14, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $19.5 million or $0.66 per diluted common share, an increase of $2.2 million and decrease of $0.02, from the linked quarter. The quarter ended December 31, 2024, included the consummation of the Oakwood Bancshares, Inc. (Oakwood) transaction.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Business First reported net income available to common stockholders of $59.7 million or $2.26 per diluted common share, decreases of $5.9 million and $0.34, respectively, from the prior year ended December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $65.7 million or $2.49 per diluted common share, decreases of $0.6 million and $0.13, respectively, from prior year ended December 31, 2023.

"I’m pleased to report the fourth quarter of 2024 positively reflected our year as a whole,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares. “Solid fundamental performance led to productive growth, increasing diversification of revenue sources, healthy asset quality, successful incorporation of new team members, and expansion of our client base, all of which point to an exciting 2025 in which we anticipate not only meeting but growing stakeholder expectations."

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on February 28, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of February 15, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) Expansion. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $65.7 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.61% and 2.77%, respectively, compared to $56.1 million, 3.51% and 2.54% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) were 3.56% and 2.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.46% and 2.50% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. The increase was driven by a reduction in Business First's overall cost of funding.

  • Noninterest Income Investments. Business First again demonstrated increasing revenue from noninterest income sources. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the customer swap business produced revenue of $1.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million when compared to the linked quarter, along with continued progress in many of the other noninterest income revenue streams.

  • Strong Deposit Growth. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, deposits increased $870.4 million or 15.43%, 61.38% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 deposit balances from Oakwood, organic deposit growth was $156.8 million or 2.78%, 11.06% annualized.

  • Measured Loan Growth. Loans held for investment increased $761.3 million or 14.58%, 58.02% annualized, from the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 loan balances from Oakwood, organic loan growth was $62.8 million or 1.20%, 4.79% annualized.

  • Oakwood Acquisition. On October 1, 2024, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Oakwood and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oakwood Bank. Oakwood had approximately $863.6 million of total assets, $700.2 million of loans, and $741.3 million of deposits as of September 30, 2024. Business First does not anticipate material synergies to be reflected in its earnings until after conversion in the fourth quarter.
  • Consistent Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 0.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, or 1.00% on a non-GAAP basis, with the difference largely attributable to the exclusion of acquisition-related costs, including $4.8 million provision expense for the Oakwood loan portfolio.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $761.3 million or 14.58%, 58.02% annualized, from the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 loan balances from Oakwood, organic loan growth was $62.8 million or 1.20%, 4.79% annualized. For the year ended December 31, 2024, organic loan growth was $291.0 million or 5.83%. Organic loan growth for the quarter was highlighted by a $54.3 million or 3.63% increase in the commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio and $20.8 million or 2.80% in the residential real estate portfolio, as well as a reduction of $31.9 million or 4.87% in the construction and development (C&D) portfolio.

Organic production for the quarter was led by the Capital, Southwest, and New Orleans Louisiana regions which accounted for all of the net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represented approximately 41% of the overall loan portfolio as of December 31, 2024, with the 6% increase from linked quarter attributed to the Oakwood acquisition.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics remain solid, with improvement during the quarter from the acquisition of the Oakwood portfolio as well as in the organic portfolio through resolution of nonaccrual loans. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment decreased 8 basis points to 0.42% at December 31, 2024, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased 1 basis point to 0.39%. The decreases were attributable to the acquired loans from the Oakwood portfolio and the $1.1 million decrease in nonperforming loans compared to the linked quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio decreased $22.5 million, or 2.46%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $21.4 million in negative fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.37% of total assets as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Deposits increased $870.4 million or 15.43%, 61.38% annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding ending December 31, 2024 deposit balances from Oakwood, organic deposit growth was $156.8 million or 2.78%, 11.06% annualized. For the year ended December 31, 2024, organic deposit growth was $548.9 million or 10.46%.

Organic deposit growth for the quarter was highlighted by increases in money market accounts and noninterest bearing accounts, with increases of $51.8 million or 2.49% and $33.3 million or 2.79%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $10.3 million, or 2.09%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a reduction in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $99.9 million, of which $103.8 million was due to the acquisition of Oakwood, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) decreased $16.9 million, or 36.52%, during the fourth quarter due to negative after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $24.62 at December 31, 2024, compared to $24.59 at September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $20.60 at September 30, 2024, to $19.92 at December 31, 2024 due largely to the decreases in AOCI which accounted for $0.57 of the decrease.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $65.7 million, compared to $56.1 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 7.05% and 6.38%, decreased 7 and 4 basis points, respectively, compared to 7.12% and 6.42% from the linked quarter due to recent decline in the interest rate environment. However, net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.61% and 2.77% compared to 3.51% and 2.54% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, declined 14 bps from 3.07% from the linked quarter to 2.93% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to the interest rate environment, along with decisive deposit rate management.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) totaled $64.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $55.4 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. Non- GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) were 3.56% and 2.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.46% and 2.50% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.7 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields decreased 9 basis points to 6.98% from 7.07%, and interest earnings asset yields decreased 5 basis points to 6.33% from 6.38%, compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.7 million, compared to $1.7 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve growth was largely associated with a $4.8 million increase due to the initial acquisition of Oakwood, along with loan growth, net charge-offs, offset by slight improvements in the economic forecasts.

Other Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, other income increased $1.1 million or 10.05%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a a $351,000 increase in swap fee income, $311,000 increase in bank owned life insurance due to a benefit payout and the addition of Oakwood, and $205,000 increase in debit card and ATM fee income.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, other expenses increased by $7.1 million or 16.77%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to expenses associated with the acquisition of Oakwood, approximately $4.8 million, along with increases in advertising and promotions, $653,000, salaries and employee benefits (excluding Oakwood), $533,000, and ad valorem/shareholders taxes, $457,000.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.78% and 8.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.97% and 10.76%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.00% and 10.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.01% and 11.23%, respectively, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 3805642, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4dk4pym. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.9 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition- related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non- GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2024   2024   2023 
       
Balance Sheet Ratios      
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   91.86 %   92.54 %   95.12 %
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio   10.18 %   10.15 %   9.78 %
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)      
       
Commercial $ 1,868,675   $ 1,496,480   $ 1,358,838  
Real Estate:      
Commercial   2,483,223     2,256,370     2,217,928  
Construction   670,502     654,353     669,798  
Residential   884,533     743,878     682,394  
Total Real Estate   4,038,258     3,654,601     3,570,120  
Consumer and Other   74,466     69,037     63,827  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 5,981,399   $ 5,220,118   $ 4,992,785  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses      
       
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 42,154   $ 41,412   $ 41,129  
Oakwood - PCD ALLL   8,410     -     -  
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (2,290 )   (1,424 )   (1,039 )
Recoveries – Quarterly   654     295     152  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   5,912     1,871     172  
Balance, End of Period $ 54,840   $ 42,154   $ 40,414  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.92 %   0.81 %   0.81 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1)   0.98 %   0.86 %   0.88 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans   0.03 %   0.02 %   0.02 %
       
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 12,121   $ 9,003   $ 12,286  
       
Nonperforming Assets      
       
Nonperforming Loans:      
Nonaccrual Loans $ 24,147   $ 25,874   $ 16,943  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More   860     185     127  
Total Nonperforming Loans   25,007     26,059     17,070  
Other Nonperforming Assets:      
Other Real Estate Owned   5,529     1,787     1,685  
Other Nonperforming Assets   -     -     -  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   5,529     1,787     1,685  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 30,536   $ 27,846   $ 18,755  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.42 %   0.50 %   0.34 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.39 %   0.40 %   0.28 %
       
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2024   2024   2023     2024   2023 
             
Per Share Data            
             
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.52   $ 0.65   $ 0.58     $ 2.27   $ 2.62  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.51     0.65     0.57       2.26     2.59  
Dividends per Common Share   0.14     0.14     0.14       0.56     0.50  
Book Value per Common Share   24.62     24.59     22.58       24.62     22.58  
             
             
Average Common Shares Outstanding   29,311,111     25,289,094     25,116,688       26,253,846     25,079,106  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   29,520,781     25,440,247     25,333,913       26,452,084     25,296,200  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   29,552,358     25,519,501     25,351,809       29,552,358     25,351,809  
             
             
Annualized Performance Ratios            
             
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)   0.78 %   0.97 %   0.88 %     0.86 %   1.04 %
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)   8.23 %   10.76 %   10.54 %     9.54 %   12.36 %
Net Interest Margin (1)   3.61 %   3.51 %   3.50 %     3.48 %   3.62 %
Net Interest Spread (1)   2.77 %   2.54 %   2.53 %     2.55 %   2.72 %
Efficiency Ratio (2)   63.91 %   63.45 %   63.36 %     65.42 %   61.61 %
             
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 7,721,338   $ 6,788,644   $ 6,494,861     $ 6,973,735   $ 6,341,880  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity   731,820     610,018     544,628       625,914     530,956  
             
Other Expenses            
             
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 28,101   $ 24,877   $ 22,609     $ 103,917   $ 90,611  
Occupancy and Bank Premises   3,166     2,630     2,387       10,944     9,518  
Depreciation and Amortization   2,278     1,844     1,647       7,540     6,767  
Data Processing   3,856     2,881     2,490       11,957     9,034  
FDIC Assessment Fees   1,009     887     841       3,598     3,645  
Legal and Other Professional Fees   975     873     833       3,756     3,173  
Advertising and Promotions   1,710     1,057     1,052       4,878     4,628  
Utilities and Communications   775     716     700       2,883     2,899  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   1,357     900     265       4,057     3,160  
Directors' Fees   290     245     262       1,085     1,079  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   182     11     504       301     687  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   168     319     63       1,236     236  
Other   5,703     5,210     6,061       21,500     21,265  
Total Other Expenses $ 49,570   $ 42,450   $ 39,714     $ 177,652   $ 156,702  
             
Other Income            
             
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,878   $ 2,723   $ 2,470     $ 10,577   $ 9,704  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities   21     (13 )   (2,503 )     7     (2,565 )
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income   2,069     1,864     1,793       7,659     6,590  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   990     679     572       2,875     2,247  
Gain on Sales of Loans   252     122     546       2,973     1,972  
Mortgage Origination Income   36     98     47       238     285  
Fees and Brokerage Commission   2,063     1,968     1,710       7,844     7,247  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   40     (16 )   338       89     646  
Loss on Disposal of Other Assets   -     -     (1 )     (15 )   (15 )
Gain on Sale of Branch   -     -     13       -     945  
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt   -     -     -       -     1,458  
Swap Fee Income   1,288     937     964       2,739     964  
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments   186     335     (1,028 )     1,208     1,946  
Other   2,034     2,077     1,492       7,999     5,218  
 Total Other Income $ 11,857   $ 10,774   $ 6,413     $ 44,193   $ 36,642  
             
             
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2024   2024   2023 
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks $ 319,098   $ 213,199   $ 226,110  
Federal Funds Sold   197,669     169,980     151,134  
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell   50,835     25,879     -  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   893,549     916,091     879,571  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   717     -     835  
Loans and Lease Receivable   5,981,399     5,220,118     4,992,785  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (54,840 )   (42,154 )   (40,414 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   5,926,559     5,177,964     4,952,371  
Premises and Equipment, Net   81,953     67,617     69,480  
Accrued Interest Receivable   35,872     32,547     29,916  
Other Equity Securities   41,100     39,555     33,942  
Other Real Estate Owned   5,529     1,787     1,685  
Cash Value of Life Insurance   117,645     101,362     96,478  
Deferred Taxes, Net   29,591     20,852     27,323  
Goodwill   121,572     91,527     88,391  
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   17,252     10,326     11,895  
Other Assets   18,149     19,963     15,419  
       
Total Assets $ 7,857,090   $ 6,888,649   $ 6,584,550  
       
       
Liabilities      
       
Deposits      
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,357,045   $ 1,190,942   $ 1,299,090  
Interest-Bearing   5,154,286     4,450,004     3,949,700  
Total Deposits   6,511,331     5,640,946     5,248,790  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   22,621     21,529     18,885  
Bank Term Funding Program   -     -     300,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   355,875     367,202     211,198  
Subordinated Debt   99,760     99,818     99,990  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000  
Accrued Interest Payable   5,969     3,752     14,841  
Other Liabilities   57,068     50,878     41,587  
       
Total Liabilities   7,057,624     6,189,125     5,940,291  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
       
Preferred Stock   71,930     71,930     71,930  
Common Stock   29,552     25,520     25,352  
Additional Paid-In Capital   500,024     398,237     397,447  
Retained Earnings   260,958     249,981     216,115  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (62,998 )   (46,144 )   (66,585 )
       
Total Shareholders' Equity   799,466     699,524     644,259  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,857,090   $ 6,888,649   $ 6,584,550  
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended    Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2024  2024   2023     2024  2023 
             
Interest Income:            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 104,697 $ 93,307   $ 85,761     $ 374,555 $ 323,327  
Interest and Dividends on Securities   7,310   6,417     5,193       25,259   20,125  
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   4,135   3,017     3,711       14,950   9,875  
Total Interest Income   116,142   102,741     94,665       414,764   353,327  
             
Interest Expense:            
Interest on Deposits   44,862   41,303     34,190       165,094   106,908  
Interest on Borrowings   5,551   5,324     6,715       22,287   31,290  
Total Interest Expense   50,413   46,627     40,905       187,381   138,198  
             
Net Interest Income   65,729   56,114     53,760       227,383   215,129  
             
Provision for Credit Losses   6,712   1,665     119       10,873   4,483  
             
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   59,017   54,449     53,641       216,510   210,646  
             
Other Income:            
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   2,878   2,723     2,470       10,577   9,704  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities   21   (13 )   (2,503 )     7   (2,565 )
Gain on Sales of Loans   252   122     546       2,973   1,972  
Other Income   8,706   7,942     5,900       30,636   27,531  
Total Other Income   11,857   10,774     6,413       44,193   36,642  
             
Other Expenses:            
Salaries and Employee Benefits   28,101   24,877     22,609       103,917   90,611  
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   7,087   5,828     5,301       23,989   20,859  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   168   319     63       1,236   236  
Other Expenses   14,214   11,426     11,741       48,510   44,996  
Total Other Expenses   49,570   42,450     39,714       177,652   156,702  
             
Income Before Income Taxes   21,304   22,773     20,340       83,051   90,586  
             
Provision for Income Taxes   4,816   4,930     4,516       17,944   19,543  
             
Net Income   16,488   17,843     15,824       65,107   71,043  
             
Preferred Stock Dividends   1,350   1,351     1,350       5,401   5,401  
             
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 15,138 $ 16,492   $ 14,474     $ 59,706 $ 65,642  
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average Yield /
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average Yield /
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average Yield /
Rate
                       
Assets                      
                       
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Total Loans $ 5,911,183   $ 104,697 7.05 %   $ 5,212,948   $ 93,307 7.12 %   $ 4,949,954   $ 85,761 6.87 %
Securities   980,566     7,310 2.97 %     924,012     6,417 2.76 %     865,372     5,193 2.38 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   346,035     4,135 4.75 %     227,035     3,017 5.29 %     271,004     3,711 5.43 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   7,237,784     116,142 6.38 %     6,363,995     102,741 6.42 %     6,086,330     94,665 6.17 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (52,130 )         (41,554 )         (40,996 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   535,684           466,203           449,527      
Total Assets $ 7,721,338   $ 116,142     $ 6,788,644   $ 102,741     $ 6,494,861   $ 94,665  
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 5,053,759   $ 44,862 3.53 %   $ 4,308,780   $ 41,303 3.81 %   $ 3,816,474   $ 34,190 3.55 %
Subordinated Debt   99,797     1,331 5.31 %     99,854     1,353 5.39 %     100,009     1,320 5.24 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     107 8.51 %     5,000     114 9.07 %     5,000     113 8.97 %
Bank Term Funding Program   -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %     300,000     3,202 4.23 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   373,236     3,975 4.24 %     347,476     3,723 4.26 %     213,280     1,947 3.62 %
Other Borrowings   21,569     138 2.55 %     20,971     134 2.54 %     20,772     133 2.54 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   5,553,361     50,413 3.61 %     4,782,081     46,627 3.88 %     4,455,535     40,905 3.64 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits   1,292,623         $ 1,269,282         $ 1,368,452      
Other Liabilities   71,604           55,333           54,316      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,364,227           1,324,615           1,422,768      
Shareholders' Equity:                      
    Common Shareholders' Equity   731,820           610,018           544,628      
    Preferred Equity   71,930           71,930           71,930      
Total Shareholders' Equity   803,750           681,948           616,558      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,721,338         $ 6,788,644         $ 6,494,861      
                       
Net Interest Spread     2.77 %       2.54 %       2.53 %
Net Interest Income   $ 65,729       $ 56,114       $ 53,760  
Net Interest Margin     3.61 %       3.51 %       3.50 %
                       
Overall Cost of Funds     2.93 %       3.07 %       2.79 %
                       
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.    
                       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average Yield /
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average Yield /
Rate
               
Assets              
               
Interest-Earning Assets:              
Total Loans $ 5,327,466   $ 374,555 7.03 %   $ 4,859,637   $ 323,327 6.65 %
Securities   921,393     25,259 2.74 %     898,771     20,125 2.24 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   287,474     14,950 5.20 %     180,997     9,875 5.46 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   6,536,333     414,764 6.35 %     5,939,405     353,327 5.95 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (43,931 )         (41,665 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   481,333           444,140      
Total Assets $ 6,973,735   $ 414,764     $ 6,341,880   $ 353,327  
               
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
               
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:              
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 4,427,233   $ 165,094 3.73 %   $ 3,566,216   $ 106,908 3.00 %
Subordinated Debt   99,884     5,394 5.40 %     105,369     5,323 5.05 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     447 8.94 %     5,000     430 8.60 %
Bank Term Funding Program   64,754     2,788 4.31 %     253,706     11,313 4.46 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   317,462     13,164 4.15 %     329,726     13,702 4.16 %
Other Borrowings   19,464     494 2.54 %     21,825     522 2.39 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   4,933,797     187,381 3.80 %     4,281,842     138,198 3.23 %
               
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:              
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits   1,285,445           1,412,979      
Other Liabilities   56,649           44,173      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,342,094           1,457,152      
Shareholders' Equity:              
    Common Shareholders' Equity   625,914           530,956      
    Preferred Equity   71,930           71,930      
Total Shareholders' Equity   697,844           602,886      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,973,735         $ 6,341,880      
               
Net Interest Spread     2.55 %       2.72 %
Net Interest Income   $ 227,383       $ 215,129  
Net Interest Margin     3.48 %       3.62 %
               
Overall Cost of Funds     3.01 %       2.43 %
               
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.
               


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2024   2024   2023     2024   2023 
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 116,142   $ 102,741   $ 94,665     $ 414,764   $ 353,327  
Core interest income   116,142     102,741     94,665       414,764     353,327  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   50,413     46,627     40,905       187,381     138,198  
Core interest expense   50,413     46,627     40,905       187,381     138,198  
Provision for Credit Losses: (b)            
    Provision for credit losses   6,712     1,665     119       10,873     4,483  
    CECL Oakwood impact (3)   (4,824 )   -     -       (4,824 )   -  
    Core provision expense   1,888     1,665     119       6,049     4,483  
Other Income:            
Other income   11,857     10,774     6,413       44,193     36,642  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       (50 )   -  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities   (21 )   13     2,503       (7 )   2,565  
Gain on sale of branch   -     -     (13 )     -     (945 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     -     -       -     (1,458 )
    Core other income   11,836     10,787     8,903       44,136     36,804  
Other Expense:            
   Other expense   49,570     42,450     39,714       177,652     156,702  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (168 )   (319 )   (63 )     (1,621 )   (236 )
Write-down on former bank premises   -     -     (432 )     -     (432 )
Core conversion expenses   (463 )   (511 )   -       (974 )   -  
   Core other expense   48,939     41,620     39,219       175,057     156,034  
Pre-Tax Income: (a)            
   Pre-tax income   21,304     22,773     20,340       83,051     90,586  
   CECL Oakwood impact (3)   4,824     -     -       4,824     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       (50 )   -  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities   (21 )   13     2,503       (7 )   2,565  
Gain on sale of branch   -     -     (13 )     -     (945 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     -     -       -     (1,458 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   168     319     63       1,621     236  
Write-down on former bank premises   -     -     432       -     432  
Core conversion expenses   463     511     -       974     -  
   Core pre-tax income   26,738     23,616     23,325       90,413     91,416  
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)            
   Provision for income taxes   4,816     4,930     4,516       17,944     19,543  
   Tax on CECL Oakwood impact (3)   1,019     -     -       1,019     -  
   Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       (11 )   -  
Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities   (4 )   3     529       (1 )   542  
Tax on gain on sale of branch   -     -     (3 )     -     (200 )
   Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt   -     -     -       -     (308 )
   Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   6     -     1       97     21  
Tax on write-down on former bank premises   -       91       -     91  
Tax on core conversion expenses   97     108     -       205     -  
   Core provision for income taxes   5,934     5,041     5,134       19,252     19,689  
Preferred Dividends:            
   Preferred dividends   1,350     1,351     1,350       5,401     5,401  
   Core preferred dividends   1,350     1,351     1,350       5,401     5,401  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:            
   Net income available to common shareholders   15,138     16,492     14,474       59,706     65,642  
   CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax   3,805     -     -       3,805     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     -       (39 )   -  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax   (17 )   10     1,974       (6 )   2,023  
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax   -     -     (10 )     -     (745 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   -     -     -       -     (1,150 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   162     319     62       1,524     215  
Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax   -     -     341       -     341  
Core conversion expenses, net of tax   366     403     -       769     -  
   Core net income available to common shareholders $ 19,454   $ 17,224   $ 16,841     $ 65,759   $ 66,326  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 28,016   $ 24,438   $ 20,459     $ 93,924   $ 95,069  
   CECL Oakwood impact (3)   4,824   $ -   $ -       4,824   $ -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       (50 )   -  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities   (21 )   13     2,503       (7 )   2,565  
Gain on sale of branch   -     -     (13 )     -     (945 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     -     -       -     (1,458 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   168     319     63       1,621     236  
Write-down on former premises   -     -     432       -     432  
Core conversion expenses   463     511     -       974     -  
   Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 33,450   $ 25,281   $ 23,444     $ 101,286   $ 95,899  
             
        Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   29,520,781     25,440,247     25,333,913       26,452,084     25,296,200  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:            
   Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51   $ 0.65   $ 0.57     $ 2.26   $ 2.59  
   CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax   0.13   $ -   $ -       0.14   $ -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     -       (0.00 )   -  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax   (0.00 )   0.00     0.08       (0.00 )   0.08  
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax   -     -     -       -     (0.03 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   -     -     -       -     (0.04 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.01     0.01     -       0.06     0.01  
Write-down on former premises, net of tax   -     -     0.01       -     0.01  
Core conversion expenses, net of tax   0.01     0.02     -       0.03     -  
   Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66   $ 0.68   $ 0.66     $ 2.49   $ 2.62  
             
   Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 0.95   $ 0.96   $ 0.81     $ 3.55   $ 3.76  
   CECL Oakwood impact (3)   0.16     -     -       0.18     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       (0.00 )   -  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities   (0.00 )   0.00     0.10       (0.00 )   0.10  
Gain on sale of branch   -     -     -       -     (0.04 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     -     -       -     (0.06 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.01     0.01     -       0.06     0.01  
Write-down on former premises, net of tax   -     -     0.02       -     0.02  
Core conversion expenses   0.02     0.02     -       0.04     -  
   Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 1.14   $ 0.99   $ 0.93     $ 3.83   $ 3.79  
             
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2024 and 2023. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.          
(3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.      
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023
       
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 799,466   $ 699,524   $ 644,259  
Preferred stock   (71,930 )   (71,930 )   (71,930 )
Total common shareholders' equity   727,536     627,594     572,329  
Goodwill   (121,572 )   (91,527 )   (88,391 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (17,252 )   (10,326 )   (11,895 )
Total tangible common equity $ 588,712   $ 525,741   $ 472,043  
       
       
Total Assets:      
Total assets $ 7,857,090   $ 6,888,649   $ 6,584,550  
Goodwill   (121,572 )   (91,527 )   (88,391 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (17,252 )   (10,326 )   (11,895 )
Total tangible assets $ 7,718,266   $ 6,786,796   $ 6,484,264  
       
Common shares outstanding   29,552,358     25,519,501     25,351,809  
       
Book value per common share $ 24.62   $ 24.59   $ 22.58  
Tangible book value per common share $ 19.92   $ 20.60   $ 18.62  
Common equity to total assets   9.26 %   9.11 %   8.69 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.63 %   7.75 %   7.28 %
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023   2024 2023
             
             
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 7,721,338   $ 6,788,644   $ 6,494,861     $ 6,973,735   $ 6,341,880  
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 731,820   $ 610,018   $ 544,628     $ 625,914   $ 530,956  
             
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:            
Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,138   $ 16,492   $ 14,474     $ 59,706   $ 65,642  
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax   3,805     -     -       3,805     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     -       (39 )   -  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax   (17 )   10     1,974       (6 )   2,023  
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax   -     -     (10 )     -     (745 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   -     -     -       -     (1,150 )
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax   162     319     62       1,524     215  
Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax   -     -     341       -     341  
Core conversion expenses, net of tax   366     403     -       769     -  
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 19,454   $ 17,224   $ 16,841     $ 65,759   $ 66,326  
             
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)   0.78 %   0.97 %   0.88 %     0.86 %   1.04 %
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)   1.00 %   1.01 %   1.03 %     0.94 %   1.05 %
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)   8.23 %   10.76 %   10.54 %     9.54 %   12.36 %
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)   10.58 %   11.23 %   12.27 %     10.51 %   12.49 %
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 116,142   $ 102,741   $ 94,665     $ 414,764   $ 353,327  
Core interest income   116,142     102,741     94,665       414,764     353,327  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   50,413     46,627     40,905       187,381     138,198  
Core interest expense   50,413     46,627     40,905       187,381     138,198  
Other Income:            
Other income   11,857     10,774     6,413       44,193     36,642  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       (50 )   -  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities   (21 )   13     2,503       (7 )   2,565  
Gain on sale of branch   -     -     (13 )     -     (945 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     -     -       -     (1,458 )
Core other income   11,836     10,787     8,903       44,136     36,804  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   49,570     42,450     39,714       177,652     156,702  
Acquisition-related expenses   (168 )   (319 )   (63 )     (1,621 )   (236 )
Write-down on former bank premises   -     -     (432 )     -     (432 )
Core conversion expenses   (463 )   (511 )   -       (974 )   -  
Core other expense $ 48,939   $ 41,620   $ 39,219     $ 175,057   $ 156,034  
             
Efficiency Ratio:            
Other expense (a) $ 49,570   $ 42,450   $ 39,714     $ 177,652   $ 156,702  
Core other expense (c) $ 48,939   $ 41,620   $ 39,219     $ 175,057   $ 156,034  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 77,565   $ 66,901   $ 62,676     $ 271,569   $ 254,336  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 77,565   $ 66,901   $ 62,663     $ 271,519   $ 251,933  
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   63.91 %   63.45 %   63.36 %     65.42 %   61.61 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   63.09 %   62.21 %   62.59 %     64.47 %   61.93 %
             
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 7,237,784   $ 6,363,995   $ 6,086,330     $ 6,536,333   $ 5,939,405  
             
Net Interest Income:            
Net interest income $ 65,729   $ 56,114   $ 53,760     $ 227,383   $ 215,129  
Loan discount accretion   (997 )   (705 )   (1,921 )     (4,182 )   (9,311 )
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 64,732   $ 55,409   $ 51,839     $ 223,201   $ 205,818  
             
Net interest margin (2)   3.61 %   3.51 %   3.50 %     3.48 %   3.62 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.56 %   3.46 %   3.38 %     3.41 %   3.47 %
Net interest spread (2)   2.77 %   2.54 %   2.53 %     2.55 %   2.72 %
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)   2.72 %   2.50 %   2.40 %     2.48 %   2.56 %
             
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.            
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.            
(3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.          
             

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com


