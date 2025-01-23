Submit Release
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary1

  • Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share.
    • Return on average assets of 1.03%.
    • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.43%;2 Core net interest margin expanded 85 bps to 3.26%.2
    • Efficiency ratio improved to 59.06%2 from 70.32%2 in the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits and core deposits increased 3.7% and 2.3%, respectively.
  • Classified loan ratio improved 54 bps to 2.57%; nonperforming assets ratio remained stable at 0.40%; net charge-off ratio was 0.06%.
  • Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio improved 82 bps to 10.73%.

Full Year 2024 Summary1

  • Noninterest bearing deposits and core deposits increased 6.1% and 3.9%, respectively. 
  • Investment services and trust activities revenue increased 15.9% to $14.2 million.
  • CET1 ratio improved 114 bps to 10.73%.
  • Classified loan ratio improved 150 bps to 2.57%; nonperforming assets ratio improved 7 bps to 0.40%; net charge-off ratio was 0.07%.
  • Completed a common equity capital raise, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of $118.6 million to facilitate a balance sheet repositioning.

CEO Commentary

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results which highlight the successful execution of our balance sheet repositioning, as well as the continued momentum of our strategic initiatives. Return on average assets eclipsed the 1.0% threshold, driven by significant expansion of our net interest margin, thus net interest income. Our core deposit franchise expanded, with noninterest bearing deposits increasing for the second consecutive quarter, reflecting our Treasury Management initiatives and strong branch network. Our Wealth Management focus, including our Investment Services and Private Wealth teams, continues to bear fruit as revenue increased 16% year-over-year. In addition, asset quality metrics improved from the third quarter, as the classified loans ratio improved 54 bps and the charge-off ratio was only 0.06%."

Mr. Reeves continued, "2024 was an outstanding year of transformation and execution for MidWestOne. As we enter 2025, we are well positioned to become a consistent, high performing organization for the benefit of our stakeholders.” 

_________________________________________
1 Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the third quarter of 2024 (the "linked quarter") unless noted. Full Year 2024 Summary compares to the full year 2023 unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

         
    As of or for the quarter ended   Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Financial Results                    
Revenue   $ 59,775     $ (92,867 )   $ 36,421     $ 69,290     $ 162,595  
Credit loss expense     1,291       1,535       1,768       8,782       5,849  
Noninterest expense     37,372       35,798       32,131       144,496       131,913  
Net income (loss)     16,330       (95,707 )     2,730       (60,289 )     20,859  
Adjusted earnings(3)     16,112       9,141       7,265       37,954       35,311  
Per Common Share                    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.78     $ (6.05 )   $ 0.17     $ (3.54 )   $ 1.33  
Adjusted earnings per share(3)     0.77       0.58       0.46       2.23       2.25  
Book value     26.94       27.06       33.41       26.94       33.41  
Tangible book value(3)     22.37       22.43       27.90       22.37       27.90  
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality                    
Loans In millions   $ 4,315.6     $ 4,328.8     $ 4,126.9     $ 4,315.6     $ 4,126.9  
Investment securities In millions     1,328.4       1,623.1       1,870.3       1,328.4       1,870.3  
Deposits In millions     5,478.0       5,368.7       5,395.7       5,478.0       5,395.7  
Net loan charge-offs In millions     0.7       1.7       2.1       3.1       3.7  
Allowance for credit losses ratio     1.28  %     1.25  %     1.25  %     1.28  %     1.25  %
Selected Ratios                    
Return on average assets     1.03  %   (5.78 )%     0.17  %   (0.92 )%     0.32  %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(3)     3.43  %     2.51  %     2.22  %     2.66  %     2.46  %
Return on average equity     11.53  %   (69.05 )%     2.12  %   (11.08 )%     4.12  %
Return on average tangible equity(3)     14.80  %   (82.78 )%     3.57  %   (12.45 )%     6.14  %
Efficiency ratio(3)     59.06  %     70.32  %     70.16  %     63.44  %     67.28  %
                                         

REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue               Change   Change
              4Q24 vs   4Q24 vs
(Dollars in thousands)   4Q24   3Q24   4Q23   3Q24   4Q23
Net interest income   $ 48,938     $ 37,521     $ 32,559     30  %   50  %
Noninterest income (loss)     10,837       (130,388 )     3,862     n/m   181  %
Total revenue, net of interest expense   $ 59,775     $ (92,867 )   $ 36,421     n/m   64  %
(n/m) - Not meaningful                    
                     

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $152.6 million from the third quarter of 2024 and increased $23.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher net interest income and higher noninterest income. Excluding the pre-tax securities loss of $140.4 million that was recorded in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with balance sheet repositioning efforts, total revenue increased $12.3 million from the linked quarter. 

Net interest income of $48.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $11.4 million from the third quarter of 2024, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $16.4 million, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.43%3 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.51%3 in the third quarter of 2024, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs. Total earning assets yield during the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 60 bps from the third quarter of 2024 due primarily to an increase of 171 bps in total investment securities yields. Funding costs during the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 35 bps to 2.52%, due to reductions of 43 bps, 23 bps and 17 bps in long-term debt, short-term borrowings and interest bearing deposit costs, to 6.48%, 4.53% and  2.41%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.43%3 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.22%3 in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs. Total earning assets yield increased 106 bps from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases of 172 bps and 52 bps in total investment securities and loan yields, respectively. Funding costs decreased 13 bps to 2.52%, due to short-term borrowing costs of 4.53% and long-term debt costs of 6.48%, which decreased 38 bps and 31 bps, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2023.

_______________________________________
3 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

                   
Noninterest Income (Loss)             Change   Change
            4Q24 vs   4Q24 vs
(In thousands) 4Q24   3Q24   4Q23   3Q24   4Q23
Investment services and trust activities $ 3,779     $ 3,410     $ 3,193     11  %   18  %
Service charges and fees   2,159       2,170       2,148     (1 )%   1  %
Card revenue   1,833       1,935       1,802     (5 )%   2  %
Loan revenue   1,841       760       909     142  %   103  %
Bank-owned life insurance   719       879       656     (18 )%   10  %
Investment securities gains (losses), net   161       (140,182 )     (5,696 )   n/m   n/m
Other   345       640       850     (46 )%   (59 )%
Total noninterest income (loss) $ 10,837     $ (130,388 )   $ 3,862     n/m   181  %
                   
MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue) $ 164     $ (1,026 )   $ (105 )   (116 )%   (256 )%
(n/m) - Not meaningful                  
                   

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $141.2 million from the linked quarter, due primarily to the securities impairment of $140.4 million recognized in the linked quarter related to the Company's balance sheet repositioning, and increases of $1.1 million and $0.4 million in loan revenue and investment services and trust activities revenue, respectively. The increase in loan revenue stemmed from a favorable quarter-over-quarter change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. The increase in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by growth in assets under administration and transaction fees. Partially offsetting these increases in noninterest income was a decrease of $0.3 million in other revenue.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $7.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increases of $5.9 million, $0.9 million and $0.6 million in investment securities gains (losses), net, loan revenue, and investment services and trust activities revenue, respectively. The increase in investment securities gains (losses), net stemmed primarily from a balance sheet repositioning loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in loan revenue was driven by an increase of $0.6 million in SBA gain on sale, coupled with a favorable year-over-year change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. The increase in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by growth in assets under administration and transaction fees. Partially offsetting these increases in noninterest income was a decrease of $0.5 million in other revenue, due primarily to a $0.3 million decline in swap origination fee income.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense             Change   Change
            4Q24 vs   4Q24 vs
(In thousands) 4Q24   3Q24   4Q23   3Q24   4Q23
Compensation and employee benefits $ 20,684     $ 19,943     $ 17,859     4  %   16  %
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,772       2,443       2,309     13  %   20  %
Equipment   2,688       2,486       2,466     8  %   9  %
Legal and professional   2,534       2,261       2,269     12  %   12  %
Data processing   1,719       1,580       1,411     9  %   22  %
Marketing   793       619       700     28  %   13  %
Amortization of intangibles   1,449       1,470       1,441     (1 )%   1  %
FDIC insurance   980       923       900     6  %   9  %
Communications   154       159       183     (3 )%   (16 )%
Foreclosed assets, net   56       330       45     (83 )%   24  %
Other   3,543       3,584       2,548     (1 )%   39  %
Total noninterest expense $ 37,372     $ 35,798     $ 32,131     4  %   16  %

 

Merger-related Expenses          
         
(In thousands) 4Q24   3Q24   4Q23
Equipment $ 21     $     $  
Legal and professional         127       180  
Data processing   10              
Marketing               38  
Other         6       27  
Total merger-related expenses $ 31     $ 133     $ 245  
                       

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.6 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits and occupancy expense of premises, net, which increased $0.7 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in medical benefit expense compared to the linked quarter, as well as an increase in incentives and commissions. The increase in occupancy expense of premises, net was primarily driven by elevated property tax expense and building maintenance expense.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $5.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The largest contributors to the increase in noninterest expense were compensation and employee benefits, other expense, and occupancy expense of premises, net, which increased $2.8 million, $1.0 million, and $0.5 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was primarily driven by an increase in headcount, annual compensation adjustments, incentive expense due to improved performance, and medical benefit expense. The increase in other expense was driven by an increase of $1.0 million in customer deposit expense. The increase in occupancy expense of premises, net was primarily driven by higher property tax expense, partially offset by a reduction in building rental expense, which stemmed from the sale of our Florida banking operations and the consolidation of our legacy Denver branch.

The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 26.5% in the linked quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate reflected the impact of the investment security impairments that were recorded in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2025 is expected to be 22-24%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.24 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $6.55 billion at September 30, 2024 and $6.43 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease from September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by lower securities balances due to the sale of securities, with the proceeds from the sale being used to pay-off Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings and purchase higher yielding securities, as part of balance sheet repositioning efforts. Compared to December 31, 2023, the decrease was primarily driven by the sale of assets associated with our Florida banking operations and lower securities balances due to balance sheet repositioning transactions, partially offset by the assets acquired in the Denver Bankshares, Inc ("DNVB") acquisition, as well as higher cash and loan balances.

Loans Held for Investment December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total  
(Dollars in thousands)                
Commercial and industrial $ 1,126,813   26.1 %   $ 1,149,758   26.6 %   $ 1,075,003   26.0 %
Agricultural   119,051   2.8       112,696   2.6       118,414   2.9  
Commercial real estate                            
Construction and development   324,896   7.5       386,920   8.9       323,195   7.8  
Farmland   182,460   4.2       182,164   4.2       184,955   4.5  
Multifamily   423,157   9.8       409,544   9.5       383,178   9.3  
Other   1,414,168   32.7       1,353,513   31.2       1,333,982   32.4  
Total commercial real estate   2,344,681   54.2       2,332,141   53.8       2,225,310   54.0  
Residential real estate                            
One-to-four family first liens   477,150   11.1       485,210   11.2       459,798   11.1  
One-to-four family junior liens   179,232   4.2       176,827   4.1       180,639   4.4  
Total residential real estate   656,382   15.3       662,037   15.3       640,437   15.5  
Consumer   68,700   1.6       72,124   1.7       67,783   1.6  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 4,315,627   100.0 %   $ 4,328,756   100.0 %   $ 4,126,947   100.0 %
                             
Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,080,737         $ 1,149,815         $ 1,210,796      
                                   

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, remained stable, reflecting a slight decrease of $13.1 million, or 0.3%, to $4.32 billion from $4.33 billion at September 30, 2024, primarily due to payoffs during the quarter.  

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $188.7 million, or 4.6%, to $4.32 billion from $4.13 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by loans acquired in the DNVB transaction, organic loan growth, and higher line of credit usage. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline stemming from the sale of loans associated with our Florida banking operations. 

                 
Investment Securities December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total  
Available for sale $ 1,328,433   100.0 %   $ 1,623,104   100.0 %   $ 795,134   42.5 %
Held to maturity     %       %     1,075,190   57.5 %
Total investment securities $ 1,328,433         $ 1,623,104         $ 1,870,324      
                                   

Investment securities at December 31, 2024 were $1.33 billion, decreasing $294.7 million from September 30, 2024 and $541.9 million from December 31, 2023. The decrease from each prior period stemmed primarily from the sale of debt securities as part of the balance sheet repositioning, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. 

                 
Deposits December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 951,423   17.4 %   $ 917,715   17.1 %   $ 897,053   16.6 %
Interest checking deposits   1,258,191   22.9       1,230,605   23.0       1,320,435   24.5  
Money market deposits   1,053,988   19.2       1,038,575   19.3       1,105,493   20.5  
Savings deposits   820,549   15.0       768,298   14.3       650,655   12.1  
Time deposits of $250 and under   826,793   15.1       844,298   15.7       752,214   13.9  
Total core deposits   4,910,944   89.6       4,799,491   89.4       4,725,850   87.6  
Brokered time deposits   200,000   3.7       200,000   3.7       221,039   4.1  
Time deposits over $250   367,038   6.7       369,236   6.9       448,784   8.3  
Total deposits $ 5,477,982   100.0 %   $ 5,368,727   100.0 %   $ 5,395,673   100.0 %
                                   

Total deposits increased $109.3 million, or 2.0%, to $5.48 billion, from $5.37 billion at September 30, 2024. Core deposits increased $111.5 million, while noninterest bearing deposits increased $33.7 million from September 30, 2024. Total deposits increased $82.3 million, or 1.5%, from $5.40 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to $224.2 million of deposits assumed in the DNVB acquisition, partially offset by $133.3 million of deposits divested as part of the sale of our Florida banking operations and a decline of $21.0 million in brokered deposits.

                 
Borrowed Funds December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total  
Short-term borrowings $ 3,186   2.7 %   $ 410,630   78.1 %   $ 300,264   70.9 %
Long-term debt   113,376   97.3 %     115,051   21.9 %     123,296   29.1 %
Total borrowed funds $ 116,562         $ 525,681         $ 423,560      
                                   

Borrowed funds were $116.6 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $409.1 million from September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $307.0 million from December 31, 2023. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the payoff of BTFP borrowings. The decrease compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the pay-off of BTFP borrowings, coupled with lower overnight borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and scheduled payments on long-term debt.

           
Capital December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024(1)   2024   2023
Total shareholders' equity $ 559,696     $ 562,238     $ 524,378  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (72,762 )     (58,842 )     (64,899 )
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   9.15 %     8.78 %     8.58 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   10.73 %     9.91 %     9.59 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.59 %     10.70 %     10.38 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   14.07 %     12.96 %     12.53 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   10.12 %     9.69 %     9.39 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.86 %     11.83 %     11.54 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.86 %     11.83 %     11.54 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   14.02 %     12.88 %     12.49 %
(1)Regulatory capital ratios for December 31, 2024 are preliminary     
           

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024 decreased $2.5 million from September 30, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings. Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024 increased $35.3 million from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional paid-in-capital stemming from the common equity capital raise in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

On January 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period September 30, 2024 through December 31, 2024 or for the subsequent period through January 23, 2025. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. As of December 31, 2024, $15.0 million remained available under this program.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality As of or For the Three Months Ended
December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2023
Credit loss expense related to loans $ 1,891     $ 1,835     $ 1,968  
Net charge-offs   691       1,735       2,068  
Allowance for credit losses   55,200       54,000       51,500  
Pass $ 4,056,361     $ 4,016,683     $ 3,846,012  
Special Mention   148,462       177,241       113,029  
Classified   110,804       134,832       167,906  
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 9,378     $ 11,940     $ 10,778  
Nonperforming loans $ 21,847     $ 21,954     $ 26,359  
Nonperforming assets   25,184       25,537       30,288  
Net charge-off ratio(1)   0.06 %     0.16 %     0.20 %
Classified loans ratio(2)   2.57 %     3.11 %     4.07 %
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)   0.51 %     0.51 %     0.64 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)   0.40 %     0.39 %     0.47 %
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)   1.28 %     1.25 %     1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6)   254.32 %     260.84 %     198.91 %
(1)Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2)Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3)Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4)Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5)Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.
 

Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios remained stable at 0.51% and 0.40%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter, while the classified loans ratio improved 54 bps to 2.57%. In addition, special mention loan balances decreased $28.8 million, or 16%. When compared to the same period of the prior year, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming asset ratios decreased 13 bps and 7 bps, respectively, while the classified loan ratio improved 150 bps. Special mention loan balances increased $35.4 million, or 31%. The net charge-off ratio decreased 10 bps from the linked quarter and 14 bps from the same period in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $55.2 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.28%, compared with $54.0 million and 1.25%, respectively, at September 30, 2024. Credit loss expense of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected additional reserve primarily related to additions to nonperforming loans, offset by a reduction of $0.6 million in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.

           
Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward Nonaccrual   90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing   Total
(Dollars in thousands)    
Balance at September 30, 2024 $ 20,702     $ 1,252     $ 21,954  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing   9,824       312       10,136  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale   (7,802 )     (65 )     (7,867 )
Charge-offs   (1,003 )     (273 )     (1,276 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets   (16 )           (16 )
Transfer to nonaccrual         (1,084 )     (1,084 )
Balance at December 31, 2024 $ 21,705     $ 142     $ 21,847  
                       

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, January 24, 2025. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=edad992a&confId=75837.  After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 135335 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until April 24, 2025 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 395859. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of DNVB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of changing inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of changes in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) the economic impacts on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences, such as: tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including changes in interpretation or prioritization, and any changes in response to the failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, collateral, geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (20) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by our borrowers; (24) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company's cost of funds; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (26) changes in the business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, and the effects of developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in prior bank failures; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2024   2024   2024   2024   2023
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 71,803     $ 72,173     $ 66,228     $ 68,430     $ 76,237  
Interest earning deposits in banks   133,092       129,695       35,340       29,328       5,479  
Federal funds sold                     4       11  
Total cash and cash equivalents   204,895       201,868       101,568       97,762       81,727  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value   1,328,433       1,623,104       771,034       797,230       795,134  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost               1,053,080       1,064,939       1,075,190  
Total securities   1,328,433       1,623,104       1,824,114       1,862,169       1,870,324  
Loans held for sale   749       3,283       2,850       2,329       1,045  
Gross loans held for investment   4,328,413       4,344,559       4,304,619       4,433,258       4,138,352  
Unearned income, net   (12,786 )     (15,803 )     (17,387 )     (18,612 )     (11,405 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,315,627       4,328,756       4,287,232       4,414,646       4,126,947  
Allowance for credit losses   (55,200 )     (54,000 )     (53,900 )     (55,900 )     (51,500 )
Total loans held for investment, net   4,260,427       4,274,756       4,233,332       4,358,746       4,075,447  
Premises and equipment, net   90,851       90,750       91,793       95,986       85,742  
Goodwill   69,788       69,788       69,388       71,118       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net   25,019       26,469       27,939       29,531       24,069  
Foreclosed assets, net   3,337       3,583       6,053       3,897       3,929  
Other assets   252,830       258,881       224,621       226,477       222,780  
Total assets $ 6,236,329     $ 6,552,482     $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540  
LIABILITIES                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 951,423     $ 917,715     $ 882,472     $ 920,764     $ 897,053  
Interest bearing deposits   4,526,559       4,451,012       4,529,947       4,664,472       4,498,620  
Total deposits   5,477,982       5,368,727       5,412,419       5,585,236       5,395,673  
Short-term borrowings   3,186       410,630       414,684       422,988       300,264  
Long-term debt   113,376       115,051       114,839       122,066       123,296  
Other liabilities   82,089       95,836       96,430       89,685       83,929  
Total liabilities   5,676,633       5,990,244       6,038,372       6,219,975       5,903,162  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock   21,580       21,580       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital   414,987       414,965       300,831       300,845       302,157  
Retained earnings   217,776       206,490       306,030       294,066       294,784  
Treasury stock   (21,885 )     (21,955 )     (22,021 )     (22,648 )     (24,245 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (72,762 )     (58,842 )     (58,135 )     (60,804 )     (64,899 )
Total shareholders' equity   559,696       562,238       543,286       528,040       524,378  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,236,329     $ 6,552,482     $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540  
                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024
 		  2024   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 62,458     $ 62,521     $ 61,643     $ 57,947     $ 54,093     $ 244,569     $ 202,179  
Taxable investment securities   11,320       8,779       9,228       9,460       9,274       38,787       38,978  
Tax-exempt investment securities   728       1,611       1,663       1,710       1,789       5,712       7,540  
Other   3,761       785       242       418       230       5,206       916  
Total interest income   78,267       73,696       72,776       69,535       65,386       294,274       249,613  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   27,324       29,117       28,942       27,726       27,200       113,109       85,764  
Short-term borrowings   115       5,043       5,409       4,975       3,496       15,542       11,119  
Long-term debt   1,890       2,015       2,078       2,103       2,131       8,086       8,558  
Total interest expense   29,329       36,175       36,429       34,804       32,827       136,737       105,441  
Net interest income   48,938       37,521       36,347       34,731       32,559       157,537       144,172  
Credit loss expense   1,291       1,535       1,267       4,689       1,768       8,782       5,849  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   47,647       35,986       35,080       30,042       30,791       148,755       138,323  
Noninterest income                          
Investment services and trust activities   3,779       3,410       3,504       3,503       3,193       14,196       12,249  
Service charges and fees   2,159       2,170       2,156       2,144       2,148       8,629       8,349  
Card revenue   1,833       1,935       1,907       1,943       1,802       7,618       7,214  
Loan revenue   1,841       760       1,525       856       909       4,982       4,700  
Bank-owned life insurance   719       879       668       660       656       2,926       2,500  
Investment securities gains (losses), net   161       (140,182 )     33       36       (5,696 )     (139,952 )     (18,789 )
Other   345       640       11,761       608       850       13,354       2,200  
Total noninterest income (loss)   10,837       (130,388 )     21,554       9,750       3,862       (88,247 )     18,423  
Noninterest expense                          
Compensation and employee benefits   20,684       19,943       20,985       20,930       17,859       82,542       76,410  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,772       2,443       2,435       2,813       2,309       10,463       10,034  
Equipment   2,688       2,486       2,530       2,600       2,466       10,304       9,195  
Legal and professional   2,534       2,261       2,253       2,059       2,269       9,107       7,365  
Data processing   1,719       1,580       1,645       1,360       1,411       6,304       5,799  
Marketing   793       619       636       598       700       2,646       3,610  
Amortization of intangibles   1,449       1,470       1,593       1,637       1,441       6,149       6,247  
FDIC insurance   980       923       1,051       942       900       3,896       3,294  
Communications   154       159       191       196       183       700       910  
Foreclosed assets, net   56       330       138       358       45       882       13  
Other   3,543       3,584       2,304       2,072       2,548       11,503       9,036  
Total noninterest expense   37,372       35,798       35,761       35,565       32,131       144,496       131,913  
Income (loss) before income tax expense   21,112       (130,200 )     20,873       4,227       2,522       (83,988 )     24,833  
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,782       (34,493 )     5,054       958       (208 )     (23,699 )     3,974  
Net income (loss) $ 16,330     $ (95,707 )   $ 15,819     $ 3,269     $ 2,730     $ (60,289 )   $ 20,859  
                           
Earnings (loss) per common share                          
Basic $ 0.79     $ (6.05 )   $ 1.00     $ 0.21     $ 0.17     $ (3.54 )   $ 1.33  
Diluted $ 0.78     $ (6.05 )   $ 1.00     $ 0.21     $ 0.17     $ (3.54 )   $ 1.33  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   20,776       15,829       15,763       15,723       15,693       17,030       15,678  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   20,851       15,829       15,781       15,774       15,756       17,030       15,725  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.9700     $ 0.9700  
                                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

  As of or for the Three Months Ended   As of or for the Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Earnings:                  
Net interest income $ 48,938     $ 37,521     $ 32,559     $ 157,537     $ 144,172  
Noninterest income (loss)   10,837       (130,388 )     3,862       (88,247 )     18,423  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   59,775       (92,867 )     36,421       69,290       162,595  
Credit loss expense   1,291       1,535       1,768       8,782       5,849  
Noninterest expense   37,372       35,798       32,131       144,496       131,913  
Income (loss) before income tax expense   21,112       (130,200 )     2,522       (83,988 )     24,833  
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,782       (34,493 )     (208 )     (23,699 )     3,974  
Net income (loss) $ 16,330     $ (95,707 )   $ 2,730     $ (60,289 )   $ 20,859  
Adjusted earnings(1) $ 16,112     $ 9,141     $ 7,265     $ 37,954     $ 35,311  
Per Share Data:                  
Diluted earnings (loss) $ 0.78     $ (6.05 )   $ 0.17     $ (3.54 )   $ 1.33  
Adjusted earnings(1)   0.77       0.58       0.46       2.23       2.25  
Book value   26.94       27.06       33.41       26.94       33.41  
Tangible book value(1)   22.37       22.43       27.90       22.37       27.90  
Ending Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 6,236,329     $ 6,552,482     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,236,329     $ 6,427,540  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,315,627       4,328,756       4,126,947       4,315,627       4,126,947  
Total securities   1,328,433       1,623,104       1,870,324       1,328,433       1,870,324  
Total deposits   5,477,982       5,368,727       5,395,673       5,477,982       5,395,673  
Short-term borrowings   3,186       410,630       300,264       3,186       300,264  
Long-term debt   113,376       115,051       123,296       113,376       123,296  
Total shareholders' equity   559,696       562,238       524,378       559,696       524,378  
Average Balance Sheet:                  
Average total assets $ 6,279,975     $ 6,583,404     $ 6,459,705     $ 6,552,420     $ 6,475,360  
Average total loans   4,307,583       4,311,693       4,080,243       4,334,163       3,993,389  
Average total deposits   5,464,900       5,402,634       5,443,323       5,465,718       5,455,609  
Financial Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.03 %   (5.78) %     0.17 %   (0.92) %     0.32 %
Return on average equity   11.53 %   (69.05) %     2.12 %   (11.08) %     4.12 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   14.80 %   (82.78) %     3.57 %   (12.45) %     6.14 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   59.06 %     70.32 %     70.16 %     63.44 %     67.28 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   3.43 %     2.51 %     2.22 %     2.66 %     2.46 %
Loans to deposits ratio   78.78 %     80.63 %     76.49 %     78.78 %     76.49 %
CET1 Ratio   10.73 %     9.91 %     9.59 %     10.73 %     9.59 %
Common equity ratio   8.97 %     8.58 %     8.16 %     8.97 %     8.16 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   7.57 %     7.22 %     6.90 %     7.57 %     6.90 %
Credit Risk Profile:                  
Total nonperforming loans $ 21,847     $ 21,954     $ 26,359     $ 21,847     $ 26,359  
Nonperforming loans ratio   0.51 %     0.51 %     0.64 %     0.51 %     0.64 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 25,184     $ 25,537     $ 30,288     $ 25,184     $ 30,288  
Nonperforming assets ratio   0.40 %     0.39 %     0.47 %     0.40 %     0.47 %
Net charge-offs $ 691     $ 1,735     $ 2,068     $ 3,139     $ 3,749  
Net charge-off ratio   0.06 %     0.16 %     0.20 %     0.07 %     0.09 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 55,200     $ 54,000     $ 51,500     $ 55,200     $ 51,500  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.28 %     1.25 %     1.25 %     1.28 %     1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio   254.32 %     260.84 %     198.91 %     254.32 %     198.91 %
                   
(1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 4,307,583   $ 63,443   5.86 %   $ 4,311,693   $ 63,472   5.86 %   $ 4,080,243   $ 54,939   5.34 %
Taxable investment securities   1,080,716     11,320   4.17 %     1,489,843     8,779   2.34 %     1,593,699     9,274   2.31 %
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4)   109,183     896   3.26 %     313,935     1,976   2.50 %     338,243     2,217   2.60 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   1,189,899     12,216   4.08 %     1,803,778     10,755   2.37 %     1,931,942     11,491   2.36 %
Other   309,904     3,761   4.83 %     52,054     785   6.00 %     22,937     230   3.98 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,807,386   $ 79,420   5.44 %   $ 6,167,525   $ 75,012   4.84 %   $ 6,035,122   $ 66,660   4.38 %
Other assets   472,589             415,879             424,583        
Total assets $ 6,279,975           $ 6,583,404           $ 6,459,705        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,252,481   $ 2,205   0.70 %   $ 1,243,327   $ 3,041   0.97 %   $ 1,305,759   $ 2,991   0.91 %
Money market deposits   1,046,571     7,197   2.74 %     1,047,081     7,758   2.95 %     1,103,637     7,954   2.86 %
Savings deposits   799,931     3,158   1.57 %     761,922     3,128   1.63 %     639,766     1,493   0.93 %
Time deposits   1,410,542     14,764   4.16 %     1,430,723     15,190   4.22 %     1,463,498     14,762   4.00 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,509,525     27,324   2.41 %     4,483,053     29,117   2.58 %     4,512,660     27,200   2.39 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   3,640     8   0.87 %     5,812     12   0.82 %     8,661     17   0.78 %
Other short-term borrowings   6,465     107   6.58 %     415,961     5,031   4.81 %     273,963     3,479   5.04 %
Total short-term borrowings   10,105     115   4.53 %     421,773     5,043   4.76 %     282,624     3,496   4.91 %
Long-term debt   116,018     1,890   6.48 %     116,032     2,015   6.91 %     124,495     2,131   6.79 %
Total borrowed funds   126,123     2,005   6.32 %     537,805     7,058   5.22 %     407,119     5,627   5.48 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,635,648   $ 29,329   2.52 %   $ 5,020,858   $ 36,175   2.87 %   $ 4,919,779   $ 32,827   2.65 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   955,375             919,581             930,663        
Other liabilities   125,536             91,551             98,027        
Shareholders’ equity   563,416             551,414             511,236        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,279,975           $ 6,583,404           $ 6,459,705        
Net interest income(2)     $ 50,091           $ 38,837           $ 33,833    
Net interest spread(2)         2.92 %           1.97 %           1.73 %
Net interest margin(2)         3.43 %           2.51 %           2.22 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 5,464,900   $ 27,324   1.99 %   $ 5,402,634   $ 29,117   2.14 %   $ 5,443,323   $ 27,200   1.98 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.09 %           2.42 %           2.23 %
                                         

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $456 thousand, $378 thousand, and $207 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.5 million, $1.4 million, and $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $985 thousand, $951 thousand, and $846 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $168 thousand, $365 thousand, and $428 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 4,334,163   $ 248,409   5.73 %   $ 3,993,389   $ 205,189   5.14 %
Taxable investment securities   1,411,411     38,787   2.75 %     1,684,360     38,978   2.31 %
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4)   268,175     7,028   2.62 %     355,454     9,353   2.63 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   1,679,586     45,815   2.73 %     2,039,814     48,331   2.37 %
Other   103,679     5,206   5.02 %     22,791     916   4.02 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,117,428   $ 299,430   4.89 %   $ 6,055,994   $ 254,436   4.20 %
Other assets   434,992             419,366        
Total assets $ 6,552,420           $ 6,475,360        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,273,518   $ 11,281   0.89 %   $ 1,398,538   $ 8,990   0.64 %
Money market deposits   1,067,109     30,841   2.89 %     1,037,123     23,924   2.31 %
Savings deposits   748,868     11,006   1.47 %     624,990     2,802   0.45 %
Time deposits   1,439,697     59,981   4.17 %     1,443,770     50,048   3.47 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,529,192     113,109   2.50 %     4,504,421     85,764   1.90 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   5,019     41   0.82 %     94,563     975   1.03 %
Other short-term borrowings   318,037     15,501   4.87 %     199,530     10,144   5.08 %
Total short-term borrowings   323,056     15,542   4.81 %     294,093     11,119   3.78 %
Long-term debt   118,877     8,086   6.80 %     131,137     8,558   6.53 %
Total borrowed funds   441,933     23,628   5.35 %     425,230     19,677   4.63 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,971,125   $ 136,737   2.75 %   $ 4,929,651   $ 105,441   2.14 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   936,526             951,188        
Other liabilities   100,607             88,770        
Shareholders’ equity   544,162             505,751        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,552,420           $ 6,475,360        
Net interest income(2)     $ 162,693           $ 148,995    
Net interest spread(2)         2.14 %           2.06 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.66 %           2.46 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 5,465,718   $ 113,109   2.07 %   $ 5,455,609   $ 85,764   1.57 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.31 %           1.79 %
                           

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $1.4 million and $522 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $6.3 million and $3.7 million for the  year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $3.8 million and $3.0 million for the  year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.3 million and $1.8 million for the  year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

                     
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024   2024   2024   2024   2023
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 559,696     $ 562,238     $ 543,286     $ 528,040     $ 524,378  
Intangible assets, net     (94,807 )     (96,257 )     (97,327 )     (100,649 )     (86,546 )
Tangible common equity   $ 464,889     $ 465,981     $ 445,959     $ 427,391     $ 437,832  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,236,329     $ 6,552,482     $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540  
Intangible assets, net     (94,807 )     (96,257 )     (97,327 )     (100,649 )     (86,546 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,141,522     $ 6,456,225     $ 6,484,331     $ 6,647,366     $ 6,340,994  
                     
Book value per share   $ 26.94     $ 27.06     $ 34.44     $ 33.53     $ 33.41  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 22.37     $ 22.43     $ 28.27     $ 27.14     $ 27.90  
Shares outstanding     20,777,485       20,774,919       15,773,468       15,750,471       15,694,306  
                     
Common equity ratio     8.97 %     8.58 %     8.25 %     7.83 %     8.16 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     7.57 %     7.22 %     6.88 %     6.43 %     6.90 %
                                         

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Net income (loss)   $ 16,330     $ (95,707 )   $ 2,730     $ (60,289 )   $ 20,859  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,075       1,090       1,081       4,561       4,685  
Tangible net income (loss)   $ 17,405     $ (94,617 )   $ 3,811     $ (55,728 )   $ 25,544  
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 563,416     $ 551,414     $ 511,236     $ 544,162     $ 505,751  
Average intangible assets, net     (95,498 )     (96,706 )     (87,258 )     (96,699 )     (89,539 )
Average tangible equity   $ 467,918     $ 454,708     $ 423,978     $ 447,463     $ 416,212  
                     
Return on average equity     11.53 %   (69.05) %     2.12 %   (11.08) %     4.12 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)     14.80 %   (82.78) %     3.57 %   (12.45) %     6.14 %
                                 

(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

         
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin 		  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Net interest income   $ 48,938     $ 37,521     $ 32,559     $ 157,537     $ 144,172  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)     985       951       846       3,840       3,010  
Securities(1)     168       365       428       1,316       1,813  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 50,091     $ 38,837     $ 33,833     $ 162,693     $ 148,995  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (2,496 )     (1,426 )     (765 )     (6,335 )     (3,729 )
Core net interest income   $ 47,595     $ 37,411     $ 33,068     $ 156,358     $ 145,266  
                     
Net interest margin     3.35 %     2.42 %     2.14 %     2.58 %     2.38 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     3.43 %     2.51 %     2.22 %     2.66 %     2.46 %
Core net interest margin(3)     3.26 %     2.41 %     2.17 %     2.56 %     2.40 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 5,807,386     $ 6,167,525     $ 6,035,122     $ 6,117,428     $ 6,055,994  
                                         

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 62,458     $ 62,521     $ 54,093     $ 244,569     $ 202,179  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     985       951       846       3,840       3,010  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 63,443     $ 63,472     $ 54,939     $ 248,409     $ 205,189  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (2,496 )     (1,426 )     (765 )     (6,335 )     (3,729 )
Core loan interest income   $ 60,947     $ 62,046     $ 54,174     $ 242,074     $ 201,460  
                     
Yield on loans     5.77 %     5.77 %     5.26 %     5.64 %     5.06 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     5.86 %     5.86 %     5.34 %     5.73 %     5.14 %
Core yield on loans(3)     5.63 %     5.72 %     5.27 %     5.59 %     5.04 %
Average loans   $ 4,307,583     $ 4,311,693     $ 4,080,243     $ 4,334,163     $ 3,993,389  
                                         

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Efficiency Ratio   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Total noninterest expense   $ 37,372     $ 35,798     $ 32,131     $ 144,496     $ 131,913  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,449 )     (1,470 )     (1,441 )     (6,149 )     (6,247 )
Merger-related expenses     (31 )     (133 )     (245 )     (2,332 )     (392 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 35,892     $ 34,195     $ 30,445     $ 136,015     $ 125,274  
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 50,091     $ 38,837     $ 33,833     $ 162,693     $ 148,995  
Plus: Noninterest income (loss)     10,837       (130,388 )     3,862       (88,247 )     18,423  
Less: Investment securities gains (losses), net     161       (140,182 )     (5,696 )     (139,952 )     (18,789 )
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 60,767     $ 48,631     $ 43,391     $ 214,398     $ 186,207  
                     
Efficiency ratio(2)     59.06 %     70.32 %     70.16 %     63.44 %     67.28 %
                                         

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Adjusted Earnings   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024
 		  2024   2023   2024   2023
Net income (loss)   $ 16,330     $ (95,707 )   $ 2,730     $ (60,289 )   $ 20,859  
Less: Investment securities gains (losses), net of tax(1)     119       (103,988 )     (4,272 )     (103,818 )     (14,092 )
Less: Mortgage servicing rights gain (loss), net of tax(1)     122       (761 )     (79 )     (817 )     (66 )
Plus: Merger-related expenses, net of tax(1)     23       99       184       1,730       294  
Less: Gain on branch sale, net of tax(1)                       8,122        
Adjusted earnings   $ 16,112     $ 9,141     $ 7,265     $ 37,954     $ 35,311  
                     
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     20,851       15,829       15,756       17,030       15,725  
                     
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted   $ 0.78     $ (6.05 )   $ 0.17     $ (3.54 )   $ 1.33  
Adjusted earnings per common share(2)   $ 0.77     $ 0.58     $ 0.46     $ 2.23     $ 2.25  
                                         

(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Contacts:  
Charles N. Reeves Barry S. Ray
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
319.356.5800 319.356.5800
   

Primary Logo

