Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 Twelve-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Earnings increased 36.4% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share
  • Return on average assets (annualized) increased 26 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%
  • Asset quality remained stable compared to the 2024 third quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.62%

2024 Full Year Financial Highlights:

  • Total loans increased 2.8% to a record $1.52 billion
  • Book value increased 2.6% year-over-year to $26.08 per share at December 31, 2024
  • Tangible book value(1) increased 3.9% year-over-year to $20.88 per share at December 31, 2024
  • Returned $7.5 million back to shareholders through the Company's quarterly dividend policy and share repurchases

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our 2024 fourth quarter marks one of the most profitable quarters in Middlefield’s 124-year history, supported by the talents of our team and the strengths of our community banking platform. During the quarter, we experienced higher net interest income, grew non-interest income, achieved stable asset quality, and controlled operating expenses. These results produced record fourth quarter net income and a 26-basis point year-over-year expansion in our annualized return on average assets. I am proud of this performance, highlighting Middlefield’s resilience and ability to navigate a dynamic banking environment.”

“While we expect competition for deposits will continue, our loan pipeline remains robust, and our continued quarter over quarter increase in loans is indicative of strong origination activity across our Ohio markets. We believe 2025 will be another good year of profitable growth for Middlefield, reflecting our longstanding commitment to our communities, disciplined underwriting standards, and continued investments in our business,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, decreased $4.5 million to $60.7 million, compared to $65.2 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was 3.52%, compared to 3.97% last year. Net interest income for the 2024 fourth quarter increased $179,000 to $15.6 million, compared to $15.4 million for the 2023 fourth quarter. The net interest margin for the 2024 fourth quarter was 3.56%, compared to 3.63% for the same period of 2023.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income increased $522,000 to $7.2 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income for the 2024 fourth quarter was $1.9 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period the previous year.

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $47.5 million, compared to $48.1 million for the same period in 2023. For the 2024 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $11.8 million, compared to $12.2 million for the 2023 fourth quarter.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $15.5 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to $17.4 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for the 2024 fourth quarter was $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $20.4 million, compared to $23.8 million last year. For the 2024 fourth quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.7 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period of 2023. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2024, increased 1.7% to $1.85 billion, compared to $1.82 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loans at December 31, 2024, were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2023. The 2.8% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to originations within the residential real estate and non-owner occupied loan segments as well as home equity lines of credit, offset by a decrease in construction and other loans due to the conversion to permanent loans. The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $165.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared with $170.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Total liabilities at December 31, 2024, increased 1.6% to $1.64 billion, compared to $1.62 billion at December 31, 2023. Total deposits at December 31, 2024, were $1.45 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2023. The 1.3% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market accounts, partially offset by declines in time deposits, noninterest-bearing demand, and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 26.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 28.1% at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company had brokered deposits of $35.1 million, compared to $90.3 million at December 31, 2023.

Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “The rate environment was volatile during the fourth quarter, which temporarily increased our accumulated other comprehensive loss. Against this backdrop, we also strategically let brokered deposits mature during the fourth quarter to see how the market would respond to the December 2024 Fed rate cut. Despite these impacts, our capital levels continue to expand, and at December 31, 2024, our equity to assets ratio improved year-over-year and from September 30, 2024 levels. Overall liquidity remains robust with access to the Federal Reserve Board’s discount window, cash and investments of $221.6 million, and additional borrowing capacity of $381.7 million on Federal Home Loan Bank advances at December 31, 2024.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2024:

    Balance     Percent of     Percent of     Weighted Average  
    (in thousands)     CRE Portfolio     Loan Portfolio     Loan-to-Value  
                                 
Multi-Family   $ 89,849       13.1 %     5.9 %     58.3 %
Owner Occupied                                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing     62,647       9.2 %     4.1 %     56.0 %
Other Services (except Public Administration)     30,320       4.4 %     2.0 %     53.9 %
Manufacturing     16,617       2.4 %     1.1 %     49.0 %
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting     12,881       1.9 %     0.8 %     36.9 %
Accommodation and Food Services     11,272       1.6 %     0.7 %     56.5 %
Other     47,710       6.9 %     3.1 %     53.8 %
Total Owner Occupied   $ 181,447       26.4 %     11.8 %        
Non-Owner Occupied                                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing     338,981       49.6 %     22.3 %     69.6 %
Accommodation and Food Services     40,398       5.9 %     2.7 %     54.9 %
Health Care and Social Assistance     20,144       2.9 %     1.3 %     56.7 %
Manufacturing     7,108       1.0 %     0.5 %     51.1 %
Other     5,660       1.1 %     0.4 %     73.7 %
Total Non-Owner Occupied   $ 412,291       60.5 %     27.2 %        
Total CRE   $ 683,587       100.0 %     44.9 %        
 

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2024, stockholders' equity was $210.6 million, compared to $205.7 million at December 31, 2023. The 2.4% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and stock acquired under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024, was $26.08, compared to $25.41 at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $168.6 million, compared to $162.7 million at December 31, 2023. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.88 at December 31, 2024, compared to $20.10 at December 31, 2023. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.80 per share, totaling $6.5 million.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share. The repurchases occurred during the first quarter of 2024.

At December 31, 2024, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.36%, compared to 11.28% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million, versus a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million for the same period last year. For the 2024 fourth quarter, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $177,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $554,000 for the same period of 2023.

Net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.10% of average loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net recoveries of $31,000, or 0.00% of average loans, for the same period last year. Net charge-offs were $151,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, for the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to net recoveries of $117,000, or (0.03%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2023. The higher net charge-offs were due to the partial charge-off of one loan during the 2024 third quarter.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024, which consisted of nonperforming loans, were $30.0 million, compared to $10.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $13.5 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter, subsequent to the partial charge-off noted in the previous paragraph. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024, stood at $22.4 million, or 1.48% of total loans, compared to $21.7 million, or 1.47% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from an overall increase in total loans as well as changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data.

Mr. Ranttila continued, “With nearly 70% of our loan portfolio subject to repricing at December 31, 2024, we are cautiously optimistic we can maintain a stable net interest margin throughout 2025. In addition, credit quality remained firm during the fourth quarter, and we are well reserved with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.48% at December 31, 2024. We expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western and Northeast Ohio markets will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.”

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.85 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com 		 Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com 
   

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
Balance Sheets (period end)   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 46,037     $ 61,851     $ 50,496     $ 44,816     $ 56,397  
Federal funds sold     9,755       12,022       1,762       1,438       4,439  
Cash and cash equivalents     55,792       73,873       52,258       46,254       60,836  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     165,802       169,895       166,424       167,890       170,779  
Other investments     855       895       881       907       955  
Loans held for sale     -       249       -       -       -  
Loans:                                        
Commercial real estate:                                        
Owner occupied     181,447       187,313       182,809       178,543       183,545  
Non-owner occupied     412,291       407,159       385,648       398,845       401,580  
Multifamily     89,849       94,798       86,951       81,691       82,506  
Residential real estate     353,442       345,748       337,121       331,480       328,854  
Commercial and industrial     229,034       213,172       234,702       227,433       221,508  
Home equity lines of credit     143,379       137,761       131,047       129,287       127,818  
Construction and other     103,608       111,550       132,530       135,716       125,105  
Consumer installment     6,564       7,030       6,896       7,131       7,214  
Total loans     1,519,614       1,504,531       1,497,704       1,490,126       1,478,130  
Less allowance for credit losses     22,447       22,526       21,795       21,069       21,693  
Net loans     1,497,167       1,482,005       1,475,909       1,469,057       1,456,437  
Premises and equipment, net     20,565       20,528       20,744       21,035       21,339  
Goodwill     36,356       36,356       36,356       36,356       36,356  
Core deposit intangibles     5,611       5,869       6,126       6,384       6,642  
Bank-owned life insurance     35,259       35,049       34,802       34,575       34,349  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     35,952       32,916       34,686       34,210       35,190  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,853,359     $ 1,857,635     $ 1,828,186     $ 1,816,668     $ 1,822,883  
 


    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
LIABILITIES                                        
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 377,875     $ 390,933     $ 387,024     $ 390,185     $ 401,384  
Interest-bearing demand     208,291       218,002       206,542       209,015       205,582  
Money market     414,074       376,619       355,630       318,823       274,682  
Savings     197,749       199,984       192,472       196,721       210,639  
Time     247,704       327,231       327,876       332,165       334,315  
Total deposits     1,445,693       1,512,769       1,469,544       1,446,909       1,426,602  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     172,400       106,000       125,000       137,000       163,000  
Other borrowings     11,660       11,711       11,762       11,812       11,862  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     13,044       16,450       15,092       15,372       15,738  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,642,797       1,646,930       1,621,398       1,611,093       1,617,202  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,953,018                                        
shares issued, 8,073,708 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024     161,999       161,916       161,823       161,823       161,388  
Additional paid-in capital     246       108       -       -       -  
Retained earnings     109,299       106,067       105,342       102,791       100,237  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (20,073 )     (16,477 )     (19,468 )     (18,130 )     (16,090 )
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of December 31, 2024     (40,909 )     (40,909 )     (40,909 )     (40,909 )     (39,854 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     210,562       210,705       206,788       205,575       205,681  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,853,359     $ 1,857,635     $ 1,828,186     $ 1,816,668     $ 1,822,883  
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
Statements of Income   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 23,308     $ 23,441     $ 23,422     $ 22,395     $ 22,027     $ 92,566     $ 81,963  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions     320       348       386       437       370       1,491       1,289  
Federal funds sold     151       143       122       152       94       568       771  
Investment securities:                                                        
Taxable interest     528       528       505       467       479       2,028       1,893  
Tax-exempt interest     961       962       966       972       976       3,861       3,914  
Dividends on stock     170       191       198       189       144       748       471  
Total interest and dividend income     25,438       25,613       25,599       24,612       24,090       101,262       90,301  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                                        
Deposits     8,582       8,792       8,423       7,466       6,522       33,263       18,995  
Short-term borrowings     1,128       1,575       1,920       1,993       2,013       6,616       5,386  
Other borrowings     173       173       173       184       179       703       717  
Total interest expense     9,883       10,540       10,516       9,643       8,714       40,582       25,098  
NET INTEREST INCOME     15,555       15,073       15,083       14,969       15,376       60,680       65,203  
Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses     (177 )     2,234       87       (136 )     554       2,008       3,002  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                                        
(RECOVERY OF) FOR CREDIT LOSSES     15,732       12,839       14,996       15,105       14,822       58,672       62,201  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,068       959       971       909       997       3,907       3,878  
Gain (Loss) on equity securities     56       14       (27 )     (52 )     (4 )     (9 )     (161 )
Loss on other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       (172 )     -       (170 )
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     230       246       227       227       196       930       823  
Gain on sale of loans     64       56       69       10       23       199       97  
Revenue from investment services     237       206       269       204       193       916       743  
Gross rental income     1       -       -       67       132       68       421  
Other income     258       262       251       431       237       1,202       1,060  
Total noninterest income     1,914       1,743       1,760       1,796       1,602       7,213       6,691  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     5,996       6,201       6,111       6,333       6,646       24,641       24,511  
Occupancy expense     596       627       601       552       512       2,376       2,566  
Equipment expense     221       203       261       240       273       925       1,241  
Data processing costs     1,174       1,214       1,135       1,217       1,348       4,740       4,764  
Ohio state franchise tax     390       399       397       397       397       1,583       1,578  
Federal deposit insurance expense     293       255       256       251       285       1,055       861  
Professional fees     611       539       557       558       660       2,265       2,293  
Advertising expense     371       283       508       419       162       1,581       1,477  
Software amortization expense     83       74       21       22       22       200       95  
Core deposit intangible amortization     258       257       258       258       264       1,031       1,059  
Gross other real estate owned expenses     -       -       -       99       120       99       510  
Merger-related costs     -       -       -       -       -       -       473  
Other expense     1,810       1,819       1,797       1,619       1,483       7,045       6,709  
Total noninterest expense     11,803       11,871       11,902       11,965       12,172       47,541       48,137  
Income before income taxes     5,843       2,711       4,854       4,936       4,252       18,344       20,755  
Income taxes     995       371       690       769       709       2,825       3,387  
NET INCOME   $ 4,848     $ 2,340     $ 4,164     $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 15,519     $ 17,368  
PTPP (1)   $ 5,666     $ 4,945     $ 4,941     $ 4,800     $ 4,806     $ 20,352     $ 23,757  
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Per common share data                                                        
Net income per common share - basic   $ 0.60     $ 0.29     $ 0.52     $ 0.52     $ 0.44     $ 1.93     $ 2.14  
Net income per common share - diluted   $ 0.60     $ 0.29     $ 0.52     $ 0.51     $ 0.44     $ 1.92     $ 2.14  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.25     $ 0.80     $ 0.85  
Book value per share (period end)   $ 26.08     $ 26.11     $ 25.63     $ 25.48     $ 25.41     $ 26.08     $ 25.41  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)   $ 20.88     $ 20.87     $ 20.37     $ 20.18     $ 20.10     $ 20.88     $ 20.10  
Dividends declared   $ 1,616     $ 1,615     $ 1,613     $ 1,613     $ 2,023     $ 6,457     $ 6,864  
Dividend yield     2.84 %     2.76 %     3.34 %     3.37 %     3.06 %     2.85 %     2.63 %
Dividend payout ratio     33.33 %     69.02 %     38.74 %     38.71 %     57.10 %     41.61 %     39.52 %
Average shares outstanding - basic     8,071,905       8,071,032       8,067,144       8,091,203       8,093,478       8,075,300       8,103,230  
Average shares outstanding - diluted     8,092,357       8,086,872       8,072,499       8,096,317       8,116,261       8,086,098       8,126,013  
Period ending shares outstanding     8,073,708       8,071,032       8,067,144       8,067,144       8,095,252       8,073,708       8,095,252  
Selected ratios                                                        
Return on average assets (Annualized)     1.04 %     0.50 %     0.91 %     0.92 %     0.78 %     0.84 %     0.99 %
Return on average equity (Annualized)     9.19 %     4.45 %     8.15 %     8.16 %     7.13 %     7.48 %     8.83 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)     11.50 %     5.58 %     10.29 %     10.30 %     9.11 %     9.41 %     11.20 %
Efficiency (4)     65.05 %     67.93 %     67.97 %     68.68 %     68.99 %     67.38 %     64.49 %
Equity to assets at period end     11.36 %     11.34 %     11.31 %     11.32 %     11.28 %     11.36 %     11.28 %
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.63 %     0.66 %     0.64 %     0.66 %     0.68 %     2.58 %     2.74 %


(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
 


    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
Yields   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Interest-earning assets:                                                        
Loans receivable (1)     6.12 %     6.19 %     6.27 %     6.11 %     6.01 %     6.17 %     5.82 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     3.63 %     3.62 %     3.59 %     3.52 %     3.52 %     3.61 %     3.53 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     4.23 %     4.27 %     4.59 %     4.88 %     3.71 %     4.49 %     3.82 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.78 %     5.84 %     5.92 %     5.77 %     5.64 %     5.83 %     5.47 %
Deposits:                                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits     2.07 %     2.16 %     1.93 %     1.86 %     1.67 %     2.01 %     1.32 %
Money market deposits     3.81 %     3.93 %     3.95 %     3.81 %     3.58 %     3.88 %     2.65 %
Savings deposits     0.75 %     0.71 %     0.64 %     0.58 %     0.59 %     0.67 %     0.76 %
Certificates of deposit     4.21 %     4.49 %     4.57 %     4.06 %     3.68 %     4.33 %     2.83 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3.05 %     3.17 %     3.15 %     2.88 %     2.56 %     3.06 %     1.92 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                                        
Borrowings     4.93 %     5.54 %     5.60 %     5.61 %     5.57 %     5.45 %     5.40 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.21 %     3.41 %     3.45 %     3.23 %     2.96 %     3.33 %     2.28 %
Cost of deposits     2.24 %     2.33 %     2.30 %     2.08 %     1.81 %     2.24 %     1.32 %
Cost of funds     2.41 %     2.58 %     2.61 %     2.42 %     2.18 %     2.51 %     1.62 %
Net interest margin (3)     3.56 %     3.46 %     3.51 %     3.54 %     3.63 %     3.52 %     3.97 %


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
Asset quality data   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                        
Nonperforming assets (1)   $ 29,983     $ 30,078     $ 15,961     $ 10,831     $ 10,877  
Allowance for credit losses     22,447     $ 22,526     $ 21,795     $ 21,069     $ 21,693  
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.48 %     1.50 %     1.46 %     1.41 %     1.47 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                                        
Quarter-to-date   $ 151     $ 1,382     $ (29 )   $ (68 )   $ (117 )
Year-to-date     1,436       1,285       (97 )     (68 )     (31 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                                        
Quarter-to-date     0.04 %     0.36 %     (0.01 %)     (0.02 %)     (0.03 %)
Year-to-date     0.10 %     0.11 %     (0.01 %)     (0.02 %)     0.00 %
Nonperforming loans/total loans     1.97 %     2.00 %     1.07 %     0.73 %     0.74 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     74.86 %     74.89 %     136.55 %     194.52 %     199.44 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets     1.62 %     1.62 %     0.87 %     0.60 %     0.60 %


(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)   December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
Stockholders' equity   $ 210,562     $ 210,705     $ 206,788     $ 205,575     $ 205,681  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     41,967       42,225       42,482       42,740       42,998  
Tangible common equity   $ 168,595     $ 168,480     $ 164,306     $ 162,835     $ 162,683  
Shares outstanding     8,071,905       8,071,032       8,067,144       8,067,144       8,095,252  
Tangible book value per share   $ 20.88     $ 20.87     $ 20.37     $ 20.18     $ 20.10  
 


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Average stockholders' equity   $ 209,864     $ 209,096     $ 205,379     $ 205,342     $ 197,208     $ 207,367     $ 196,602  
Less average goodwill and other intangibles     42,092       42,350       42,607       42,654       42,972       42,479       41,507  
Average tangible common equity   $ 167,772     $ 166,746     $ 162,772     $ 162,688     $ 154,236     $ 164,888     $ 155,095  
Net income   $ 4,848     $ 2,340     $ 4,164     $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 15,519     $ 17,368  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     11.50 %     5.58 %     10.29 %     10.30 %     9.11 %     9.41 %     11.20 %
 


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)   For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net income   $ 4,848     $ 2,340     $ 4,164     $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 15,519     $ 17,368  
Add income taxes     995       371       690       769       709       2,825       3,387  
Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses     (177 )     2,234       87       (136 )     554       2,008       3,002  
PTPP   $ 5,666     $ 4,945     $ 4,941     $ 4,800     $ 4,806     $ 20,352     $ 23,757  
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,517,051     $ 23,308       6.12 %   $ 1,454,688     $ 22,027       6.01 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     191,390       1,489       3.63 %     193,289       1,455       3.52 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     60,241       641       4.23 %     64,989       608       3.71 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,768,682       25,438       5.78 %     1,712,966       24,090       5.64 %
Noninterest-earning assets     88,205                       82,364                  
Total assets   $ 1,856,887                     $ 1,795,330                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 216,492     $ 1,126       2.07 %   $ 222,517     $ 935       1.67 %
Money market deposits     393,298       3,768       3.81 %     276,354       2,493       3.58 %
Savings deposits     197,257       373       0.75 %     211,997       317       0.59 %
Certificates of deposit     313,582       3,315       4.21 %     299,427       2,777       3.68 %
Short-term borrowings     93,200       1,128       4.81 %     144,344       2,013       5.53 %
Other borrowings     11,690       173       5.89 %     11,890       179       5.97 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,225,519       9,883       3.21 %     1,166,529       8,714       2.96 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     404,428                       422,151                  
Other liabilities     17,076                       9,442                  
Stockholders' equity     209,864                       197,208                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,856,887                     $ 1,795,330                  
Net interest income           $ 15,555                     $ 15,376          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.57 %                     2.68 %
Net interest margin 5)                     3.56 %                     3.63 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     144.32 %                     146.84 %


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $280 and $282 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


    For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,  
    2024     2024  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,517,051     $ 23,308       6.12 %   $ 1,507,518     $ 23,441       6.19 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     191,390       1,489       3.63 %     191,748       1,490       3.62 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     60,241       641       4.23 %     63,580       682       4.27 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,768,682       25,438       5.78 %     1,762,846       25,613       5.84 %
Noninterest-earning assets     88,205                       88,644                  
Total assets   $ 1,856,887                     $ 1,851,490                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 216,492     $ 1,126       2.07 %   $ 217,124     $ 1,181       2.16 %
Money market deposits     393,298       3,768       3.81 %     362,545       3,583       3.93 %
Savings deposits     197,257       373       0.75 %     198,775       357       0.71 %
Certificates of deposit     313,582       3,315       4.21 %     325,240       3,671       4.49 %
Short-term borrowings     93,200       1,128       4.81 %     113,812       1,575       5.51 %
Other borrowings     11,690       173       5.89 %     11,739       173       5.86 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,225,519       9,883       3.21 %     1,229,235       10,540       3.41 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     404,428                       396,456                  
Other liabilities     17,076                       16,703                  
Stockholders' equity     209,864                       209,096                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,856,887                     $ 1,851,490                  
Net interest income           $ 15,555                     $ 15,073          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.57 %                     2.43 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.56 %                     3.46 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     144.32 %                     143.41 %


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $280 and $281 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


    For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,501,138     $ 92,566       6.17 %   $ 1,410,251     $ 81,963       5.82 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     191,685       5,889       3.61 %     193,816       5,807       3.53 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     62,463       2,807       4.49 %     66,295       2,531       3.82 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,755,286       101,262       5.83 %     1,670,362       90,301       5.47 %
Noninterest-earning assets     88,358                       88,553                  
Total assets   $ 1,843,644                     $ 1,758,915                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 213,647     $ 4,293       2.01 %   $ 217,662     $ 2,870       1.32 %
Money market deposits     348,065       13,498       3.88 %     244,765       6,498       2.65 %
Savings deposits     197,422       1,325       0.67 %     253,962       1,925       0.76 %
Certificates of deposit     326,559       14,147       4.33 %     272,443       7,702       2.83 %
Short-term borrowings     122,506       6,616       5.40 %     101,088       5,386       5.33 %
Other borrowings     11,765       703       5.98 %     11,965       717       5.99 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,219,964       40,582       3.33 %     1,101,885       25,098       2.28 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     399,430                       449,102                  
Other liabilities     16,883                       11,326                  
Stockholders' equity     207,367                       196,602                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,843,644                     $ 1,758,915                  
Net interest income           $ 60,680                     $ 65,203          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.50 %                     3.19 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.52 %                     3.97 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     143.88 %                     151.59 %


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $1,131 and $1,106 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 

