Acuity Brands Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Atlanta, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”), a market leading industrial technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) increased its quarterly dividend by 13 percent to 17 cents per share from 15 cents per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2025.  

About Acuity Brands 

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces, we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives. 

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates.  Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com  

