Unlocking Increases in Ethanol Plant Capacity: RCM Technologies Unveils Its Next Technology

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), RCM Thermal Kinetics, a division of RCM Technologies, has announced the launch of its innovative New Ethanol eXpansion Technology (NEXT) program. This solution is designed to revolutionize ethanol plant expansion projects by enhancing production capacity and energy efficiency without requiring costly and time-consuming major equipment replacement.

International fuel ethanol consumption is projected to grow by 173% from 2021 through 20301. As this global demand rises, NEXT offers ethanol producers a sustainable and efficient path to increased profitability. Incorporating advanced engineering concepts adapted from the refining industry, NEXT can enable existing ethanol plants to unlock over 20% additional production annually, which, for a plant currently producing 100 million gallons of ethanol per year, would equate to an increase in production of 20 million gallons without major equipment replacement. Developed by chemical engineers with experience and understanding of plant requirements, the program is tailored to meet each facility's individual design and expansion requirements.

The NEXT program offers significant benefits to ethanol producers. Integrating strategic equipment upgrades with a detailed hydraulic balance across critical systems such as distillation, dehydration, and evaporation provides measurable improvements in operational efficiency and plant profitability. The program can be implemented during short-duration plant turnarounds, enabling production schedules to remain uninterrupted while delivering an affordable expansion strategy.

This transformative program aligns with RCM Thermal Kinetics’ mission to advance the biofuels industry through eco-conscious and innovative solutions. By enabling ethanol producers to expand operations with minimal disruption and low implementation costs, NEXT supports business success and environmental stewardship.

“NEXT technology is a major step forward for ethanol producers seeking smarter, faster, and more cost-effective ways to meet growing ethanol demand and expand production,” said David Loschiavo, General Manager, RCM Thermal Kinetics. “By leveraging our patented energy integration technology, we are not only enhancing productivity but also contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry.”

About RCM

RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com .

