Councilmember Fani-González will be this Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

The show will also feature Montgomery County’s Salt Wise Campaign

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; and Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection. The show will air on Friday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio show will feature Councilmember Fani-Gonzalez, who will discuss the Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act, a bill she sponsored with Councilmembers Evan Glass and Dawn Luedtke. This legislation aims to improve protections for crime victims and those helping law enforcement by eliminating the 10-year statute of limitations on county police assistance with the U visa process. The U visa provides legal status to victims of violent crimes such as sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence who cooperate with investigations. Councilmember Fani-Gonzalez will also share important information about the rights of immigrant communities amid recent federal changes.

The second half of the show will highlight Montgomery County's Salt Wise Campaign. The Department of Environmental Protection urges residents to recognize the harmful effects of excessive salt use during winter weather. While road salt (sodium chloride) helps maintain safe roads, it can corrode concrete, harm wildlife and pets, damage plants, and contaminate local streams and drinking water. Mrs. Arriaza will provide important recommendations to address these issues.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

