Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Now Selling in Encinitas, California

ENCINITAS, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated new Southern California community, The Cove at Encinitas, is now open for sale at La Costa Avenue and Pearl Street in Encinitas, California. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood offers a limited collection of just 42 homes situated less than one mile from the beach.

The Cove at Encinitas features distinctive floor plans including both single- and two-story home designs ranging from approx. 1,600 to over 4,000 square feet. Homes offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages, with architectural styles including coastal contemporary, contemporary craftsman, and modern farmhouse. Open-concept layouts feature spacious kitchens, great rooms, casual dining areas, and unique bonus spaces, including lofts, home offices, flex rooms, and en suite bedrooms. Prices start at $2.27 million.

The homes at The Cove at Encinitas are thoughtfully designed with upscale, contemporary coastal finishes that reflect the latest in design trends. Home buyers will have the opportunity to visit the Toll Brothers Design Studio to personalize their new home with flooring selections and other premium finishes including a curated range of options to complement the home's distinctive style.

The Cove at Encinitas is one of the first all-electric Toll Brothers communities in Southern California. Energy-conscious elements in every home include a solar system, solar battery, pre-wiring for electric vehicle charging in the garage, and more.





“We are thrilled to bring this intimate enclave of luxury homes to the sought-after coastal city of Encinitas,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “With its prime location near the beach and exceptional design, The Cove at Encinitas will provide residents with the best of coastal living.”

Residents will enjoy walking distance to South Ponto Beach, along with cul-de-sac streets and two community pocket parks. The community is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and recreational opportunities, including six beaches within Encinitas, numerous coastal viewpoints, 85 acres of open space, and 40 miles of trails. This area also features 19 parks, three sports parks, a skatepark, and off-leash dog parks.

With no Mello-Roos, residents can enjoy the benefits of an exceptional living experience without additional tax obligations.

Other Toll Brothers new home communities in the San Diego area include Everly at Civita and Mira Vista.

For more information on The Cove at Encinitas and additional Toll Brothers communities in California, call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Ca.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b15fb12e-312e-4bae-a6a9-02b37daeb1b3

