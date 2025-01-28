Caller ID Reputation Launches Master Sales Agent Program to Combat Negative Mislabels that harms 90% of Businesses.

The Master Sales Agent (MSA) program aims to combat negative mislabeling through mutually beneficial partnerships that provide extra value and reach.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caller ID Reputation (CIDR) , a trailblazer in number management solutions for enterprise contact centers, has launched its innovative Master Sales Agent (MSA) Program—an elite initiative designed to redefine how top-tier sales professionals deliver value in the enterprise voice industry. By offering unparalleled support and access to CIDR's cutting-edge technology, the program empowers agents to drive exceptional results to their clients while maximizing their earning potential. This program addresses the rampant issue of negative business call labeling on a broader scale, in accordance with Caller ID Reputation's mission to fight detrimental mislabels on lawful business calls.A Mission to Combat Negative Call LabelingRecent findings from CIDR's internal data revealed that over 30% of legitimate business calls are being inaccurately flagged as spam, scam, or fraud, causing significant disruptions for enterprises and their customers. This problem goes beyond a handful of businesses. Data shows that nearly 90% of all businesses have some form of mislabeling problem on their numbers at any given time. These mislabels damage business reputations and erode trust between organizations and consumers.In response, CIDR created the MSA program to amplify its efforts in fighting these issues. By leveraging the expertise of top sales agents, CIDR aims to deliver its powerful solutions to more enterprises, enabling them to protect their numbers, improve answer rates, and maintain positive caller reputations. Similar to a referral or affiliate program, the program aims to partner with agents from outside the organization to increase reach in the telephony space. This initiative aligns with CIDR's ongoing commitment to ensuring that lawful business communications remain uninterrupted and effective."Our Master Sales Agent Program is more than just a sales initiative—it's a critical step forward in addressing one of the most pressing challenges in the voice industry today," said Ricky Fernandez, Senior Sales Director of Enterprise Channel at Caller ID Reputation. "By equipping sales professionals with the tools and resources to combat negative labeling, we empower businesses to take control of their caller reputation and rebuild trust with their customers."Elevating Sales Excellence with Industry-Leading ToolsThe MSA program is a bespoke initiative tailored for seasoned sales professionals with a proven track record in the voice channel industry. Combining CIDR's advanced number management solutions with a white-glove approach, the program equips agents to elevate enterprise contact center performance through personalized support, expert resources, and unmatched compensation opportunities.Key Program Highlights:- Expert-Led Demos and Performance Analysis: CIDR specialists provide live product demonstrations and in-depth evaluations, helping prospective clients make informed decisions.- Exclusive Industry Updates: Monthly calls deliver real-time insights into product roadmaps, sales strategies, and emerging industry trends.- Lucrative Incentives: Agents receive an aggressive, tiered compensation plan based on total contract value.Dedicated Partner Support: CIDR's team of telephony engineers, product experts, and strategic partners supports every opportunity and ensures client success.A Call to the Elite of Enterprise SalesDesigned for the top 1% of sales professionals with strong Fortune 500 enterprise connections, the MSA program is not a regular sales position but an elevated affiliate program that offers a path to unparalleled success. It fills critical gaps in enterprise contact center offerings by optimizing performance with CIDR's advanced solutions."There's no program like this in the space today. Our MSA program sets a new standard for partnerships in the voice channel industry," said Ricky Fernandez. "By combining the expertise of our team with the talent of top-tier sales agents, we're creating a win-win ecosystem that drives revenue and delivers measurable value to enterprises."The CIDR MSA program openly recruits and invites top agents to apply for the program through MSA Program interviews here About Caller ID ReputationCaller ID Reputation (CIDR) is a leading provider of number management solutions designed to optimize enterprise contact center performance and CX for consumer contact over the voice channel. By leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise, CIDR helps businesses maintain positive call reputations, increase answer rates, and achieve operational excellence.With over 45 million flags identified to date, Caller ID Reputation offers a complete view of your number health by providing information from the widest array of data sources on the market, including the major carriers, analytics engines, mobile call-blocking apps, and on both Android and iOS operating systems.The organization's health checks of outbound numbers at the geographic, device type, and even carrier level make it the only truly independent and comprehensive service of its kind in the US. The organization is committed to bringing transparency and visibility with technology that increases contact rates, improves brand reputation, and optimizes outbound calling performance.

