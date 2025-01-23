Solar Water Solution Saves Lives, Builds Expertise

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Center (GWC) has completed a Solar Powered Water Systems (SPWS) Demonstration Site in Karnataka, India. This innovative facility showcases how solar pumping can deliver safe water while also equipping water professionals with essential skills to replicate these systems worldwide. By harnessing solar energy, SPWS provide a sustainable solution for improving water access in rural areas, where infrastructure is often lacking.





This SPWS Demonstration Site serves as both a teaching tool and a source of safe water for approximately 1,500 people in Suradhenupura, Karnataka. GWC and Karnataka’s Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department will use this site to train water professionals and to showcase the technology to interested parties. Visitors can also explore the transformative potential of solar pumping as they read informative plaques throughout the system.

“This site is a game-changer, providing a place for hands-on training for hundreds of water professionals while demonstrating how clean energy can drive safe water access,” said Thomas Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Global Water Center. “It represents the future of water sustainability, equipping communities to break the cycle of water poverty.”

The completion of this demonstration site builds on GWC’s ongoing efforts to support the government of Karnataka as they pursue their goal of providing safe water to over 60 million residents across the state. GWC’s work in the region started with delivering solar powered water systems training to government engineers through online and in-person courses. An official inauguration of the Karnataka facility will be held later this year, marking a major milestone in GWC’s mission to equip leaders to end the global water crisis together.

At Global Water Center (GWC), we believe everyone deserves access to safely managed water. Yet a shortage of skilled water technicians remains a significant barrier to achieving this goal. That is why GWC focuses on capacity development, technical assistance, and collaboration—equipping leaders to create sustainable solutions at the scale needed to end the global water crisis. As the go-to resource for the rural water sector, we have reached people in 131 countries. Learn more about our mission at www.globalwatercenter.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

