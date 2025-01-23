First Quarter Sees Multiple Regional, Virtual Events Set for Family Enterprise USA, Policy and Taxation Group in 2025

Event Attendees Hear from Tax Policy Experts on Challenges Facing Family Businesses, Family Offices, and Successful Individuals; New Research Unveiled

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group kick off the first quarter of the New Year with multiple events, both live and virtual, featuring presentations by top Capitol Hill advisors on new tax policy issues affecting family businesses , successful individuals, and family offices The live and virtual January event calendar includes the Fenimore Asset Management, “The Cost of Timing the Market” Webcast on January 15, hosted by Family Enterprise USA, and the Connecticut Pest Control Association virtual meeting, January 16, featuring King Jones from Connecticut Pest Control.In addition, January sees the Los Angeles Exit Planning Institute, a virtual meeting held on January 22. The month also sees the first meeting of the Women-Owned Business Group - Coalition of the Congressional Family Business Caucus, on January 23. The month wraps up in Dallas with the Tolleson Wealth Event on January 28.In February, live and virtual events include the Policy and Taxation Group and Family Enterprise USA Quarterly Update Meeting, February 4, and a live webcast by Whittier Trust Webcast on February 28.In March, the CCC Alliance meeting, a group of successful families and individuals that, will be held in Menlo Park, Calif., on March 6, and the first Congressional Family Business Caucus Meeting of the year will be held on March 11, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The Caucus theme focuses on women in family-owned businesses.The month ends with the National Alliance of Family Business Centers Virtual Session meeting on March 18. Speakers at the events include Pat Soldano, President, Policy and Taxation Group and Family Enterprise USA, John Gugliada, Director of Engagement for both groups, and tax experts Russ Sullivan, Partner, Brownstein, and Caren Street, Principal, Squire Patton Boggs, both of their respective Washington, D.C., offices.Soldano and Gugliada will present the new results from the national Family Enterprise USA Family Business Survey and recent findings from the Family Business “Pulse” Survey, as well as Legislative updates for family businesses.Other topics discussed during the presentations will be the Congressional perspectives on critical tax policies, voter attitudes impacting legislation, and the challenges facing family offices, financially successful individuals, and family businesses in 2025.According to research, America’s multi-generational family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product. Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, the research shows.“We’re excited about our first quarter events and helping family business leaders, as well as family offices and successful individuals, understand what new directions our country’s economic policies are headed,” said Soldano about the schedule. “Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group provide a voice in Washington, D.C., and we help educate Congress members on the importance of family businesses in America, the largest private employer and greatest generator of jobs we have.”For more information on the events, contact: John Gugliada, Family Enterprise USA and Policy & Taxation Group, Director of Engagement, at jgugliada@family-enterpriseusa.com.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group (PATG) is the Voice of Family Offices and Successful Individuals in Washington, D.C., focused exclusively on the Tax and Economic Issues that impact them. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate, gift, and GST taxes while blocking increased income and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hard work and success. PATG is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information or to support, see www.policyandtaxationgroup.com

