Omega-3 Market Set to Double in Value by 2033, Driven by Growing Health Awareness and Product Innovations

Omega-3 market is poised for significant growth, with its value projected to rise from an estimated USD 2,715.2 million in 2024

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Omega 3 Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

The global Omega-3 market is poised for significant growth, with its value projected to rise from an estimated USD 2,715.2 million in 2024 to USD 5,427.7 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.00%. This upward trend is being fueled by increasing health awareness and consumer demand for products that offer substantial health benefits.

Omega-3 fatty acids, known for improving heart health, reducing inflammation, and supporting cognitive function, are gaining popularity across various sectors, including supplements, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals. As consumers prioritize health and wellness, they are increasingly turning to omega-3-enriched products, including nutritional supplements and fortified beverages. Scientific studies and endorsements by health organizations have bolstered consumer confidence, contributing to the rapid expansion of the market.

Key Drivers of Growth

The growing global aging population is a significant factor propelling the demand for omega-3 products. Older adults, more susceptible to chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and cognitive decline, benefit from the preventive health advantages offered by omega-3 supplements. According to the World Health Organization, the global population aged 60 years or older is expected to rise to 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic shift is driving demand for products that support long-term health.

Technological advancements in omega-3 production are also shaping the market landscape. Innovative methods like supercritical CO2 extraction and molecular distillation are enhancing the purity and efficacy of omega-3 products. These advancements have been recognized by institutions such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), encouraging manufacturers to invest in cutting-edge technologies that deliver cleaner, more sustainable supplements.

Furthermore, product innovation is fueling market growth. In February 2023, GC Rieber VivoMega launched a new range of vegan omega-3 products derived from microalgae and ocean-based sources. These innovations cater to growing consumer demand for plant-based and environmentally sustainable options, further expanding the market.

Challenges in the Market

Despite its growth potential, the omega-3 market faces challenges, particularly due to the volatility of fish oil prices. Fish and other marine oils, key raw materials for omega-3 production, are subject to fluctuating costs driven by rising aquaculture expenses, labor costs, and high-seas fishing restrictions. These price fluctuations pose a challenge for manufacturers, potentially limiting the market's expansion.

Market Insights by Application

The Omega-3 market is segmented into supplements and functional foods, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, animal feed and pet food, and others. Among these, the supplements and functional foods segment holds the largest share, driven by the rising demand for weight management, mineral fortification, and muscle growth products. Increased adoption of sports supplements and functional foods by fitness enthusiasts in countries such as the United States, China, and India is contributing to this segment's dominance.

The pharmaceuticals segment, however, is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Omega-3's benefits in addressing skin and scalp issues, including hydration and protection of lipid content, are gaining traction in dermatology. Additionally, omega-3-based pharmaceuticals are increasingly used to manage conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and even cancer. The aging population and the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders are further driving demand for omega-3 in the pharmaceutical sector.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Omega 3 industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS

Orkla Health

BASF SE

Omega Protein Corp.

GC Reiber Oils

Lonza

Croda International Plc

EPAX

BioProcess Algae, LLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Omega 3 Market Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

Docosapentaenoic acid (DPA)

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Marine Source

Plant Source

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Supplements & Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Infant Formula

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

